WacoTrib.com
Teen indicted on intoxication manslaughter in deadly South Waco crash
A 19-year-old man was indicted Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter in a South Waco crash that left one person dead on a September early Saturday morning. Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving in the wee hours Sept. 17 and hit an unoccupied...
Man shot, killed in Pflugerville; police investigating
Pflugerville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex.
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Andover Drive shooting
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made in a Killeen shooting that sent one woman to the hospital. Detectives with Killeen PD’s Criminal Investigation Division presented this case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Monday. A complaint was returned charging 28-year-old Cesar Pena-Euresti with Deadly Conduct Discharges Firearm Towards Habitation, Building, Person.
fox44news.com
McGregor shooting suspect indicted for Capital Murder
McGregor (FOX 44) — The McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of shooting and killing five people on two charges of Capital Murder. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila, 14-year-old Natallie Avila, 47-year-old Lorena Aviles, and 20-year-old Natalie Aviles on September 29th.
fox44news.com
Teen charged with Murder gets 15 years in prison
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A teenager charged with Murder in a Belton shooting has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Belton Police officers arrested Timothy Joseph Grouss in August 2020 – when he was 16 years old – on a Murder charge in connection with the shooting of 16-year-old Belton High School junior Fernando Martinez on August 27.
Accused McGregor shooting suspect indicted on four counts
MCGREGOR, Texas — The man accused of killing five people in a McGregor shooting on Sept. 29 has been indicted on four counts in McLennan County. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez was indicted on Nov. 22 on two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault. There is no word...
kwhi.com
HEMPSTEAD MAN ARRESTED FOR DRUG POSSESSION
A Hempstead man faces drug possession charges after his arrest in Brenham early this (Wednesday) morning. Just after 12:15 a.m., Brenham Police Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 2500 block of South Day Street for failure to signal lane changes and an improper license plate. Upon making contact...
2-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-35
TEMPLE, Texas — A 2-year-old child is reportedly dead after a crash on I-35 brought traffic to a complete standstill through Temple. The crash reportedly occurred outside the city limits of Temple on the northbound lane of I-35, in the area of Love's Truck Stop. Sources say that authorities...
KBTX.com
Police confirm names of victims involved in fiery SUV and bus crash on Highway 6
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have released the names of those who were involved in Sunday morning’s fiery and fatal crash on Highway 6. Police say it happened just after midnight when a Jeep Liberty crossed the highway and collided with a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle bus near the Academy store.
Man dies after crash with parked vehicle in north Austin
APD officers responded to the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow around 11:34 a.m. when an SUV crashed into an unoccupied vehicle.
Missing Person Alert issued for 27-year-old Bryan man
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for your help in finding a missing 27-year-old man from Bryan. The sheriff's office says Gabriel Isaac Ponce was last seen leaving his home in the 3400 block of Water Well Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies...
KWTX
Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
wtaw.com
Bryan Woman Convicted Of DWI Twice This Year Among Weekend DWI Arrests By Local Law Enforcement
Weekend drunk driving arrests by local law enforcement includes a Bryan woman who was convicted of her first DWI in August and her second in October. That’s according to the College Station police arrest report from the officer who stopped a car Saturday night after seeing the car run a red light at Texas and Harvey.
APD: 28 year old dies after fight near brewery, investigation underway
Austin police are investigating after a 28-year-old man died in north Austin on Nov. 6.
fox44news.com
Man wounded in Killeen stabbing, suspect in custody
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Correction: A previous version of this report stated the victim was a woman, citing information obtained by Killeen Police. The department later sent out a correction. A man is recovering from a stab wound he got at the Killeen Mall, while the suspect is...
KWTX
Woman wounded in overnight shooting in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman overnight. It happened in the 400 block of N. 6th St. at 12:30 a.m., police said. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area and located a woman suffering from a gunshot...
KBTX.com
Teen shot during domestic dispute in Cameron
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Police Department is investigating a family dispute that ended with a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. Police say around 3:20 a.m. Sunday officers were notified of the shooting and they met the victim in the parking lot of the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.
Fort Hood soldier identified, arrested after Killeen weekend shooting
KILLEEN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Killeen Police Department released the identity of the Fort Hood soldier who was arrested following a shooting that happened over the weekend in Killeen. Police say 28-year-old Cesar Pena-Euresti was arrested after officers were called to the area of Suzie Street and Andover...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Report Six People Inside An Apartment Were Not Hit By Gunfire
Bryan police responding to a report of gunfire inside an apartment leads to a Washington County man going to the Brazos County jail for the second time this year. 20 year old Glennward Jackson Jr. of Chappell Hill was charged with disorderly conduct. The BPD arrest report states six people...
