Week 12 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
With all 32 teams playing this week, fantasy teams should have the best remaining players in their starting lineups. The only top 12 quarterback with a question heading into Week 12 is Kyler Murray. Three other teams (Panthers, Rams, Jets) could have changes at the quarterback position on Sunday. ,...
Bengals OT Calls Out T.J. Watt for ‘Crying’ by End of Game
PITTSBURGH -- Well, this isn't something you see every day. One Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman has decided to call out T.J. Watt and his lack of success in Week 11. Bengals tackle La'el Collins wasn't holding back after the Bengals' 37-30 win over the Steelers this past weekend, and said by the end of the game, Watt wasn't very happy about anything happening on the field.
Bengals Bring Back Familiar Face After Releasing Him Earlier in the Week
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to the practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. The four-year lineman spent the first 10 games of the season on injured reserve. The Bengals waived him on Tuesday. He cleared waivers, which paved the way for his return to the team.
Patriots-Vikings Injury Report: New England OL Starter OUT
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 12 matchup in Minneapolis. The Pats and the Vikings are set to square off on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 24. at 8:20 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Fans React to Jameson Williams News: Can Jared Goff Throw It Deep?
The Detroit Lions wanted to take it slow with rookie wideout Jameson Williams. Despite fans wanting to see the talented wideout debut sooner, Detroit's front office indicated from the time he was drafted that the process would be slow getting Williams on the field. After rehabbing from a torn ACL,...
Detroit Lions Elevate Former Jackson State Star James “The Problem” Houston to Active Roster for Thanksgiving Day Game
The Detroit Lions elevated linebacker James Houston IV from the practice squad to the active roster. The former Jackson State star linebacker will wear No. 59 and play against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. Detroit selected Houston as the 217th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022...
Josh McDaniels and the Raiders Prepare For Overachieving Seahawks
When the Seattle Seahawks traded their franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the off-season, the consensus from fans around the NFL was that Seattle was in a rebuild mode. That, however, has not been the case, as Seattle has jumped out to a 6-4 record through 11...
Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Detroit vs. Everybody: 97 Percent of NFL Experts Select Bills to Win
The Detroit Lions are 9.5-point home underdogs to the Buffalo Bills. In their last meeting back in 2018, Josh Allen tossed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Robert Foster early in the fourth quarter and led his team to a 14-13 home victory. According to NFL Pickwatch, 97 percent of NFL...
Best NFL Same Game Parlay Picks & Bets For Thanksgiving Games
When it comes to sports betting, the NFL is as good as it gets. Professional football remains the biggest market on betting apps by far in the US and it's not hard to see why.
Bengals Community Corner: Sam Hubbard, DJ Reader, Ja’Marr Chase and Others Make A Difference As The Holiday Season Begins
Cincinnati is in the thick of the playoff picture, but that's not stopping a handful of Bengals players from spending their free time giving back to the community in November as the holiday season began. The Sam Hubbard Foundation Prepare and Donate Thanksgiving Meals for Cincinnati Area Communities. Hubbard and...
Best Thanksgiving NFL Football Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses & Free Bets
There's nothing quite like Thanksgiving and the NFL. The 2022 slate will provide plenty of action all day and night, with Lions-Bills, Cowboys-Giants and Patriots-Vikings all getting ready to square off. It's also the perfect time for bettors to start grabbing all the Thanksgiving NFL sportsbook promo codes that they can earn on Turkey Day.
Rams Cut RB Darrell Henderson Jr.; Emojis Reveal … What?
The Los Angeles Rams waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on Tuesday in a surprise move. A third-round draft by the team in 2019, he's been a staple in the backfield since 2020 and was seen as the answer for LA at running back after rumors swirled of a Cam Akers trade earlier this season.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Seen in Photo of 1957 Little Rock Nine Protests
View the original article to see embedded media. Ahead of his team’s Thanksgiving matchup with the Giants, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in the news Wednesday after a photo surfaced from his past showing his connection to one of the first instances of public school integration in his home state of Arkansas.
‘Beckham Bowl’? Giants Think Thanksgiving at Cowboys Will Sway OBJ Signing
FRISCO - We have playfully called this Thanksgiving matchup between NFC East rivals - and Odell Beckham Jr. suitors - "The OBJ Sweepstakes,'' suggesting that "Winner Take All'' as the free agent receiver contemplates his signing future. But maybe we should be taking our playful concept more seriously. “To be...
It’s No Laughing Matter When Ndamukong Suh Faces Aaron Rodgers
It’s not like Aaron Rodgers’ laughter haunts Ndamukong Suh, but it does bother him. The Eagles defensive tackle is familiar with the Packers quarterback, having played against him twice a year for the first five years of his career in Detroit. He recalled Rodgers’ cackle after he would throw the ball away while Suh was in hot pursuit of sacking him.
Mike Tomlin Starting to See Steelers Problems
PITTSBURGH -- It was not a press conference many Pittsburgh Steelers fans were expecting, and when Mike Tomlin hit the podium to address the state of this 3-7 team, he was very open about the issues within it. The problem was that he made excuses for every one of them.
Ravens Have Progressed Into Legitimate Super Bowl Contenders
OWINGS MILLS — Even when the Ravens were 3-3, coach John Harbaugh knew that he had a talented group that was eventually going to find its way. Since falling to the New York Giants 24-20 on Oct. 16, Baltimore has strung together four consecutive wins and is in a prime position to make the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
Bills Von Miller Reveals Which Lions Player Gives Him Goosebumps
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has put his heart and soul into the game of football. So when he sees another player sharing that same passion, he can't help but acknowledge it. Ahead of Buffalo's Thanksgiving matchup at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions (4-6) on Thursday, Miller talked about...
Let the Eric Musselman Apology Tour Start Now
As details unfold about postgame incident, it's become clear the Arkansas Razorback coach owes choice words to many people, and not the four letter kind
