Travelers on I-24 in Christian County will be pleased to see two lanes of travel again in each direction for the Thanksgiving travel period. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all four lanes are back open again after months of construction-related closures and congestion between the 86 mile marker and state line, but its only temporary, as lane closures will return Monday to allow for work in the median.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO