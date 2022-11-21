Read full article on original website
whopam.com
All lanes of traffic open again for the weekend on I-24 in Christian County
Travelers on I-24 in Christian County will be pleased to see two lanes of travel again in each direction for the Thanksgiving travel period. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all four lanes are back open again after months of construction-related closures and congestion between the 86 mile marker and state line, but its only temporary, as lane closures will return Monday to allow for work in the median.
wkdzradio.com
Rail Trail Bridge Inspection This Week
The Hopkinsville Public Works Department will be conducting an inspection of the rail trail bridge that crosses Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane this week. A release from the City of Hopkinsville said the bi-annual inspection will begin Monday and continue through Wednesday. During this time, there will lane restrictions so that an aerial lift can conduct the inspection.
wcluradio.com
Road projects across area to cause traffic impacts
BOWLING GREEN — Several ongoing road projects will cause traffic impacts this week. The following report is for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area, and all work is subject to change. The following are projects through Nov. 25. Interstate 65. Work continues on the rehabilitation and resurfacing project...
whopam.com
Mitchell retiring from Todd County Road Department, Stokes to replace him
Todd County Road Department Superintendent Eddie Mitchell is retiring and fiscal court has chosen his successor. Mitchell has been at the road department for 16 years, including the last 13 as superintendent. He says there have been many improvements during that time, including equipment upgrades and purchases. The department is...
Parts of Greenville under boil advisory
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Muhlenberg Central Dispatch says some parts of the county are currently under a boil advisory. Officials posted on social media, notifying that the advisory is in effect for all living or working along College St., East and West Trowbridge St., as well as Center Street in Greenville. Dispatch mentioned the day […]
clarksvillenow.com
Over 1 million lights on display for Christmas on the Cumberland in Clarksville | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The banks of the Cumberland River lit up with over 1 million lights on Tuesday for the opening of this year’s Christmas on the Cumberland. The grand opening included cookies, dance performances and a visit from Santa Claus. The free light display will...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store
Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City County — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
WBKO
Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple units with the Bowling Green Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire right now. Officials say the fire broke out at a home on Craig Street and ask individuals to avoid the area.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured Tuesday In Oak Grove Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove sent a man to the hospital Tuesday. Oak Grove Police say a truck was southbound on Fort Campbell Boulevard, when a car exiting Interstate 24 pulled into the truck’s path. The driver of the car claimed the truck had no headlights.
WBKO
Tornado sirens in Warren County malfunction overnight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many residents were awoken overnight by the sound of tornado warning sirens throughout Warren County; however, this was not due to inclement weather. Travis Puckett with Warren County Emergency Management said officials spoke with Federal Signal, Motorola, & the National Weather Service. They found that...
whopam.com
Christian County outdoor burn ban remains in effect
You can’t spend your time off this week burning trash or debris in Christian County, as the outdoor burn ban remains in effect due to the ongoing drought. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says volunteer fire departments have been busy responding to fires and that ban remains in place until enough rain falls in the area to make conditions safer.
wkdzradio.com
Woman’s Vehicle Stolen While Checking On A Motor Vehicle Accident
A woman reported her vehicle stolen after stopping to help a man involved in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Oak Grove Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman stopped after a car ran off the road just before the eastbound exit for Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
wevv.com
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Crash With Deer
A woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 5 pm an SUV was eastbound when it collided with a deer at the Pennyrile Parkway overpass. A woman in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to...
14news.com
Crews battle house fire in Ohio County
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Fordsville Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight in Ohio County. According to fire officials, that incident happened on Basham Road between Dundee and Fordsville. FFD says they had assistance putting out the fire from Dundee and Whitesville fire departments. According to officials,...
whopam.com
Dawson Springs woman killed in accident
A Dawson Springs woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle accident near Hanson. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 1:15 p.m. on Hanson Road near Jones Road. The driver, 33-year old Cheara Scott of Dawson Springs, was transported to Baptist Health Hospital,...
wkyufm.org
Tornado memorial unveiled in Dawson Springs ahead of one-year storm anniversary
A Hopkins County group unveiled a memorial to victims of last December’s tornado outbreak this weekend less than a month before the one-year anniversary of the disaster. The Dawson Springs Rotary Club held a ceremony Saturday in Dawson Springs City Park, revealing a granite, teardrop-shaped monument bearing an American Flag on one side and a Lord Byron quote – “Adversity is the path to truth” – alongside the names of 19 area residents who lost their lives in the storm last December on the other.
wkdzradio.com
Coleman Street Home Damaged In Sunday Fire
A home on Coleman Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a Sunday afternoon fire. Hopkinsville Fire Department spokesman Payton Rogers says an electrical fire led to significant smoke damage to the home located at 1406 Coleman Street. No one was injured in the fire and the home suffered no structural damage.
fox17.com
Cheatham County Schools closed Tuesday due to illness
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — All Cheatham County Schools will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22 due to high numbers of illness-related absences. The schools confirmed with FOX 17 News that it is primarily due to flu-related illnesses. All daycares will be open with normal hours Tuesday. Cheatham County Schools...
whopam.com
Clarksville police identify pedestrian killed in accident
Clarksville have identified the man killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Friday night on Providence Boulevard. A news release says 55-year old James Nickell of Clarksville was hit by a vehicle just after 5 p.m. near D Street. Nickell was taken to Tennova Health Hospital, where he died from...
