How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College

Matchup: Syracuse (6-5, 3-4) at Boston College (3-8, 2-5) Location: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA) Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 26th. Television: RSN (YES Network Locally) - Check affiliates for your location HERE.  Stream: LIVE STREAM (out of market) Broadcast Team: ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs St. John's

Matchup: Syracuse (3-1) vs St. John's (5-0) Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY) Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 22nd. Television: ESPN2 Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave O'Brien, Jon Crispin Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse +3.0. Over/Under 152.5. Series ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

State finally awards weed shop licenses, but not in CNY (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 31. Partly sunny; 5-day forecast. Storm aid on way to WNY. SyraQs: SU professor researches past to understand future: As a kid in arid Northern California, Tripti Bhattacharya collected fossils and rocks, and rarely saw a thunderstorm. So when monsoon rains drenched Arizona while she attended graduate school, it all clicked: She is now a paleoclimate scientist, studying the effects of ancient rainfall. Bhattacharya, a professor and researcher at Syracuse University, sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about what the climate of 5 million years ago can tell us about today’s, how she helps students cope with “climate grief,” and why you should do things that you’re terrible at. (Lauren Long photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. St. John’s: Empire Classic time, TV channel, live stream

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team wraps up play Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the St. John’s Red Storm in the 2022 Empire Classic. The game between the two former Big East affiliates will air nationwide on ESPN2 at approximately 9 p.m., following the conclusion of the first game in Tuesday’s double-header at the Barclays Center between Richmond and Temple. The SU-St. John’s can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Anthony Queeley to Enter Transfer Portal

Syracuse wide receiver Anthony Queeley has announced he will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Queeley compiled 53 receptions for 612 yards and four touchdowns during his time with the Orange, but has not seen the field as a regular part of the offense during the ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Survives Overtime Battle With Richmond

Syracuse used a strong defensive effort down the stretch of regulation and into overtime to pull out a close win over Richmond Monday night 74-71. The Orange improves to 3-1 on the season and will play the winner of St. John's and Temple Tuesday night.  Joe Girard scored a career high 31 ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot overnight near McKinley Park in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot early Wednesday morning on Syracuse’s South Side near McKinley Park, police said. Around 1:17 a.m., police received reports of a shooting at 403 West Newell St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. A 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Derek Mack

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 38-year-old Derek Mack. Mack, whose last known address is on North Clinton Street in Syracuse, has 20 prior local arrests and is currently on parole, according to Syracuse Police. Mack is...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Police respond to shooting with injuries call

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries call on November 23, around 1:17 a.m. According to Syracuse Police, the shooting happened at 403 W. Newell St. When police arrived, they located a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The victim was...
