How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College
Matchup: Syracuse (6-5, 3-4) at Boston College (3-8, 2-5) Location: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA) Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 26th. Television: RSN (YES Network Locally) - Check affiliates for your location HERE. Stream: LIVE STREAM (out of market) Broadcast Team: ...
How to Watch Syracuse vs St. John's
Matchup: Syracuse (3-1) vs St. John's (5-0) Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY) Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 22nd. Television: ESPN2 Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave O'Brien, Jon Crispin Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse +3.0. Over/Under 152.5. Series ...
syracuse.com
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. St. John’s
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 76-69 overtime loss to St. John’s on Tuesday night at Barclays Center? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
State finally awards weed shop licenses, but not in CNY (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 31. Partly sunny; 5-day forecast. Storm aid on way to WNY. SyraQs: SU professor researches past to understand future: As a kid in arid Northern California, Tripti Bhattacharya collected fossils and rocks, and rarely saw a thunderstorm. So when monsoon rains drenched Arizona while she attended graduate school, it all clicked: She is now a paleoclimate scientist, studying the effects of ancient rainfall. Bhattacharya, a professor and researcher at Syracuse University, sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about what the climate of 5 million years ago can tell us about today’s, how she helps students cope with “climate grief,” and why you should do things that you’re terrible at. (Lauren Long photo)
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. St. John’s: Empire Classic time, TV channel, live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team wraps up play Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the St. John’s Red Storm in the 2022 Empire Classic. The game between the two former Big East affiliates will air nationwide on ESPN2 at approximately 9 p.m., following the conclusion of the first game in Tuesday’s double-header at the Barclays Center between Richmond and Temple. The SU-St. John’s can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
Chris Bell breaks out of his shell: Syracuse freshman scores 11 in win over Richmond
Brooklyn, N.Y. – The questions kept coming and Chris Bell, his head bowed, kept up a mechanical patter of short, simple answers. Syracuse’s freshman forward had just scored 11 points on 4-of-8 overall shooting. He took five shots from the 3-point line and made three of them.
Anthony Queeley to Enter Transfer Portal
Syracuse wide receiver Anthony Queeley has announced he will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Queeley compiled 53 receptions for 612 yards and four touchdowns during his time with the Orange, but has not seen the field as a regular part of the offense during the ...
Syracuse Survives Overtime Battle With Richmond
Syracuse used a strong defensive effort down the stretch of regulation and into overtime to pull out a close win over Richmond Monday night 74-71. The Orange improves to 3-1 on the season and will play the winner of St. John's and Temple Tuesday night. Joe Girard scored a career high 31 ...
Breanna Stewart returning to Cicero-North Syracuse to host basketball camp
Cicero-North Syracuse graduate Breanna Stewart is returning to her old stomping grounds to host a basketball clinic next month. The two-time WNBA champion will hold her Stewie 1 Camp on Dec. 4 at North Syracuse Junior High School. It will be the second time she has held a basketball clinic at her alma mater. The first time was back in 2018.
Vacant spot on Syracuse’s Westcott Street becomes a destination for lobster lovers
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a bake shop and then a deli before shutting down this summer. Now the retail location at the corner of Westcott and Dell streets is home to all things lobster. Lobster Babe opened last weekend in the building at 466 Westcott. The seafood restaurant...
World Cup fervor fills Syracuse bars, venues (photos)
Fútbol fans of all ages ducked out of homes and offices to hit Syracuse bars on Monday, as the United States entered its first match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Man shot overnight near McKinley Park in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot early Wednesday morning on Syracuse’s South Side near McKinley Park, police said. Around 1:17 a.m., police received reports of a shooting at 403 West Newell St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. A 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot...
High school boys basketball poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Onward State
Lady Lions Put Together Massive Comeback In 82-69 Win Over Syracuse
Penn State women’s basketball (5-0) stayed undefeated with a win over Syracuse (4-1), winning 82-69. After going down 21 points, the Lady Lions put together an incredible fourth quarter to win by 13. Guard Makenna Marisa also moved to No. 18 on Penn State’s all-time scoring list with her...
How small players feed Syracuse’s big gun problem: 1,000 crime guns have come from outside NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — On April 27, 2016, Victor Vasquez Melendez walked into the Southern Oaks Gun and Pawn in Orlando, Fla., and bought a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Three weeks later, that same Jimenez Arms pistol was found, loaded, in a student’s backpack at Fowler High School, according to court records.
waer.org
Syracuse Housing Authority attempts to fund senior housing renovations at Eastwood Heights
The City of Syracuse and Syracuse Housing Authority are trying to improve the quality of more than four dozen affordable senior housing units at Eastwood Heights. Syracuse Common Councilors Monday cleared the way for the SHA to pursue a funding agreement. The building is 100 years old and hasn't seen...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Derek Mack
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 38-year-old Derek Mack. Mack, whose last known address is on North Clinton Street in Syracuse, has 20 prior local arrests and is currently on parole, according to Syracuse Police. Mack is...
Syracuse man and leader of drug trafficking organization sentenced to 15 years
Eric F. Jackson, 49, of Syracuse, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed methamphetamine in Onondaga County and other places in Central New York, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Jury takes only hours to acquit 2 men in East Side revenge murder
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County jury acquitted two men Tuesday of an East Side ambush murder after deliberating for five hours in the afternoon. Quonta Albert and Kadeem Arrindell-Martin were found not guilty of hunting down Anthony Perry, 36, and Albert shooting him nine times, as Perry walked his dog on May 3, 2020.
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police respond to shooting with injuries call
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries call on November 23, around 1:17 a.m. According to Syracuse Police, the shooting happened at 403 W. Newell St. When police arrived, they located a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The victim was...
