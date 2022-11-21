Taylor Swift Dominates at AMAs, Wins All Six Nominations Including Artist of the Year

After the month that Taylor Swift has had, with the unprecedented demand for tickets to her upcoming Eras Tour, is it any surprise that the “Anti-Hero” singer cleaned house at the American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20)?

Winning all six categories she was nominated for, including Favorite Female Pop Artist; Favorite Pop Album; Favorite Music Video; Favorite Country Artist; Favorite Country Album; and the coveted title of Artist of the Year, at the fan-voted award ceremony, the night belonged to the megastar.

In her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year, Swift revealed her secret to success: her devoted Swifties. “You know, in the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that and I really feel like that’s down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make. You encouraged me,” she said against an uproar from the crowd.

In the past three years alone, the Midnights artist has released four albums of original music, as well as two re-recordings. She recently made history, dominating all top 10 spots on the Billboard singles chart after her latest album made its October debut.

“So I found that music I made and the more music I put out, the happier I was, the more I just kept that channel open and just kept creating, kept making things,” she continued. “The more that happened, the more you guys were like ‘Yay! Keep doing it!’ and the happier I was. So I have the fans to thank, essentially, for my happiness and I love you more than I can say. I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I still get to do this and that you still care.”

Despite the recent Ticketmaster debacle, it was all love for the star that night with no mention of the disappointment surrounding the on-sale ticket cancellation for her upcoming tour.

By the end of the night, Swift had garnered her 40th overall AMA win and continued adoration from her fans.

Watch her acceptance speech below.

Photo: ABC