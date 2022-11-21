Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel 25
Military teams up with Operation Phantom Support to provide holiday meals in Killeen
We're in the spirit of giving. With inflation high and economic professionals saying things can get tighter. Military Police on Fort Hood are giving back in any way they can. The 411 Military Police Brigade teamed up with Operation Phantom Support and will be donating over 3000 pounds of food to help families in the community this holiday season.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Salvation Army of McLennan County providing Thanksgiving meals to community
WACO, Texas — The Salvation Army of McLennan County is making sure that everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers will host a community meal for everyone in Waco who needs one. Serving turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing and more, the meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24.
fox44news.com
Mission Waco hosting Thanksgiving Lunch
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Mission Waco is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Lunch on Thursday. The community is invited to come by the Meyer Center at 11:30 a.m. to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast – followed by games like Bingo. All individuals participating have the chance to leave the event with a brand new coat.
KWTX
Food For Families food drive inspires Central Texans, young and old, to give and volunteer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Food For Families 2022 is already a record-breaking year with numbers still being tallied and days later we’re beginning to learn even more stories about the people behind the effort which made it such a big success. Merri Zilka, 73, a longtime resident of Speegleville...
Central Texas charity events giving back ahead of the holidays
TEMPLE, Texas — It is nearly the holiday season in Central Texas, and many local organizations are getting into the spirit of the season early. Several cities and organizations across Central Texas are lending a helping hand ahead of the holidays, by hosting charity drives to give back to their communities or events to make the season seem just that little bit brighter.
fox44news.com
Free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Community Outreach Coalition of Waco is having a free food basket giveaway on Tuesday. The giveaway will start at 6 p.m. – and will be first-come, first-served until they are gone. The event is located at 1208 Rose Street in waco, so...
Temple Turkey Trot Cancelled
TEMPLE, Texas — The Turkey Trot 5k in Temple has been cancelled due to the impending weather forecasts. City officials decided this morning that in order to protect the runners and staff, cancelling the run was a better option than proceeding with it. The run would have begun at...
East Texas Man Goes Shopping Inside HEB On Thanksgiving Eve
While East Texans Have Literally Been Begging For HEB To Come To Our Area, I Wonder Why... While we're all excited to get back together with family and friends for Thanksgiving, one aspect about the holiday I believe is being forgotten about: THE SHOPPING CHAOS. I've been living in East...
Coryell County Sheriff reminds community to be careful ahead of Thanksgiving
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Coryell County Scott Williams has issued a statement ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, reminding the community to stay safe during the celebrations. “As friends and family gather to celebrate Thanksgiving and the holiday season, I would like to remind local folks and those traveling to the area to keep their personal safety in mind," said Williams.
10,000 veterans to be honored at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas — Over 10,000 veterans will be remembered this weekend, as the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery hosts an event honoring those who have fallen. The ceremony will take place at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. The...
Taylor Tension continues: protesters crash pride group’s movie night, dueling parades still planned next weekend
KXAN has reached out to representatives of TAMA and has yet to receive a response, confirming or denying if protesters are affiliated with the group.
Temple Animal Shelter offers free pet adoptions for veterans
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Animal Shelter is offering a special deal for veterans looking for a new fuzzy friend, by waiving all adoption fees through the month of November. Pets for Vets gives those who have served an opportunity to adopt a new pet for free. The event began on Nov. 7, and will continue all the way until the end of the month on Nov. 30.
Killeen Animal Shelter 'in desperate need' of blankets, towels this winter
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Animal Services division is asking for blanket and towel donations to help keep their pets warm. "The animals in their facility are in desperate need of new or slightly used blankets or towels," the city said in a Monday news release. "The items ensure the dogs and cats are kept warm and dry during the colder months of the year."
fox44news.com
Donations needed for Killeen Animal Services
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Animal Services division needs your help to keep our furry friends warm. The animals inside the facility are in desperate need of new or slightly-used blankets and towels. These items ensure dogs and cats are kept warm and dry during the colder months of the year.
We Want Answers After Just Cooking And More In Harker Heights, Texas Caught Fire
(Harker Heights, Texas) - I’m not exactly sure how the fire started at Just Cooking And More in Harker Heights, but what I can say is that my prayers definitely go out to the owner and every one of his staff members. JUST COOKING AND MORE IS NOT JUST...
Do you know this dog? Lost dog makes its way to 6 News
TEMPLE, Texas — The 6 News building has had an unexpected visitor over the past few days, a dog. The Temple Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets Facebook page also recently made a post featuring the dog, asking local residents if anyone knows the pup's family. The dog has been...
waco-texas.com
Holiday Cheer Fire Engine
The Waco Fire Department's Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is bringing the holiday cheer to you!. Rolling through neighborhoods nightly from November 25th to December 23rd!. *Truck runs a little before 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. *Schedule subject to change pending weather. Schedule. Friday, November 25th Heart of Texas & Brookview.
MCC dancers' debut at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NEW YORK, USA — Today is the day for the McLennan Community College Dance Company. The team is about to give their best performance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This is the first year the team will be in the national parade that will air on NBC. They've...
New Opportunity for Waco Seniors to have fun on Tuesdays
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Farmers Insurance and Grandson Home Health Care Service are providing seniors a fun reason to go out on Tuesdays. Starting this week, seniors will be able to play Tuesday bingo at George’s on Hewitt drive. Free prizes and coffee will be provided. It’s open to all seniors in the Waco […]
waco-texas.com
City Offices Closed for Thanksgiving
Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes on Thursday, November 24. Thursday’s routes will be picked up a day early on Wednesday, November 23. Friday’s trash collection will run as scheduled. Cobbs Convenience Center and the Waco landfill will be closed Thursday and Friday. The landfill will...
KCEN
Waco, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 5