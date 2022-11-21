KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Animal Services division is asking for blanket and towel donations to help keep their pets warm. "The animals in their facility are in desperate need of new or slightly used blankets or towels," the city said in a Monday news release. "The items ensure the dogs and cats are kept warm and dry during the colder months of the year."

