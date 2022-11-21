ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

This Hilltown Bakery is Offering the Best Baked Goods, Accessories for the Holiday Season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xy7ub_0jIZMcej00
The bakery is offering holiday favorites that are perfect for the cold weather.Photo byImage via Bucks County Biscotti

A popular Bucks County bakery is gearing up for the holiday season will unique baked goods and at-home accessories for Christmas lovers.

Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in Hilltown Township, is offering a slew of holiday flavors at their local location. In honor of the holiday season, a limited addition chocolate peppermint biscotti is being offered at their popular “honor stand”.

As the fall season comes to a close, the bakery is also offering a pumpkin pecan flavor as well.

For those looking to enjoy a warm cup of coffee with their biscotti, the bakery is also selling custom mugs with their logo. It is the perfect addition to anyone’s kitchen who have been frequenting the establishment, which began in 1993.

“Today, we hand deliver our Bucks County Biscotti all over the mid-Atlantic region and ship nationwide to customers who recognize an artisan product of quality and distinction, hand crafted with confidence and presented with pride,” the bakery said on their website.

Learn more about the popular bakery’s holiday selection at Bucks County Biscotti.

