These Mass. high school football teams will play in Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium this weekend

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Massachusetts high school football Super Bowl games will be held at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro this weekend.

Sixteen schools have advanced to the state championship round of the MIAA football tournament and they’ll square off at the home of the New England Patriots.

The MIAA has not yet announced time slots for the eight games, but the matchups for Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 are now clear:

Division 1

No. 4 Springfield Central vs. No. 7 St. John’s Prep

Division 2

No. 4 Catholic Memorial vs. No. 2 King Philip

Division 3

No. 1 Milton vs. No. 6 Wakefield

Division 4

No. 1 Duxbury vs. No. 2 Grafton

Division 5

No. 4 Shawsheen Valley Tech vs No. 2 North Reading

Division 6

No. 1 Stoneham vs. No. 3 St. Mary’s

Division 7

No. 1 West Boylston vs. No. 3 Saint Bernard’s

Division 8

No. 1 Hull vs. No. 7 KIPP Academy

