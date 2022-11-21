Read full article on original website
Canada to invest C$1.6 billion in first national climate adaptation strategy
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada published its first ever national climate adaptation strategy on Thursday, including C$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in new federal funding commitments to help protect communities against the increasing impacts of global warming.
EU regulator warns of 'disappointing' vaccine booster uptake
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Recent uptake of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in the European Union has been "rather disappointing," an official said on Thursday, amid concerns that protection against severe cases of the disease could weaken during the winter.
KVIA
Two medical associations request a formal emergency declaration from the federal government
EL PASO, Texas -- A formal emergency declaration from the federal government has been requested by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association want the government to support hospitals and communities amid a surge of pediatric respiratory illnesses.
US passes 600 mass shootings for third straight year
The U.S. has seen more than 600 mass shootings for three straight years. According to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, there have been 609 incidents in 2022 in which four or more people, other than the attacker, were shot — putting the U.S. on pace to reach around 675 by the end of the year.
KVIA
El Paso council discusses migrant situation as lifting of Title 42 looms
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso city staff presented an update on the migrant situation to council on Monday, including the amount of reimbursements the city has received from the federal government, and the plan for the eventual lifting of Title 42. The city says it's still waiting on $7.28...
