Bucks County, PA

This Medical Center Will Be Opening a New Location in Bucks County. Read To Learn When and Where

 3 days ago

The new health center will be a resource for local women.Photo byiStock

A Bucks County health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in order to offer important services to local women.

Athena OBGYN, based in Abington, has announced that they will be opening a new center in Langhorne on Dec. 1. Located at 830 Town Center Drive, the center will give local women the chance to get important check-ups and procedures done.

“We are pleased to announce we are expanding!” the health center said online. Working under the slogan “Women Deserve More”, the new center will be a great place for women to partake in essential healthcare practices.

“This beautiful office previously belonged to our neighboring care center, Women’s Health Associates of Bucks County (WHABC). With three convenient locations in Abington, Horsham, and Langhorne, we’re here for you now more than ever before.”

Learn more about the new healthcare location at Athena OBGYN.

BUCKSCO.Today

