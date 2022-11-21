ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Support for stricter gun laws slips: Gallup

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8Vy2_0jIZMKxl00

( The Hill ) — The share of Americans supporting stricter gun laws has fallen 9 percentage points since June, according to a new Gallup poll .

The poll, released on Monday, found 57 percent of U.S. adults desired stricter gun laws, compared to 66 percent in June following high-profile mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.

The latest poll was taken before recent shootings at the University of Virginia and a Colorado Springs, Colo., nightclub, both of which have gained significant national attention.

Another 32 percent of respondents indicated gun laws should be kept as they are now, while an additional 10 percent wanted to see gun laws made less strict.

Gallup has surveyed the national mood toward gun laws since 1990, when it recorded a record high of 78 percent of Americans supporting stricter laws for gun sales.

Although the measure has fallen in recent months, it remains well above the record low of 43 percent recorded in October 2011 and the share who supported stricter gun laws one year ago.

Gallup’s newest survey, like those taken in the past, found support for stricter gun laws varies based on partisanship.

GLAAD CEO on nightclub shooting: ‘We’re under attack and the rhetoric is driving it’

Eighty-six percent of Democrats, 60 percent of independents, and 27 percent of Republicans said they wanted stricter gun laws in the newest survey.

Support among each of the three groups has fallen since June, with the largest drop — 11 percentage points — among Republicans.

In the wake of the Uvalde and Buffalo mass shootings, lawmakers passed a bipartisan gun law that included provisions to strengthen background checks for firearm purchasers under the age of 21, provide funding for states to implement red flag laws and crack down on straw purchases, among others.

The bill had gotten unanimous support from Democratic lawmakers as well as 14 House Republicans and 15 Senate Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The Gallup survey was conducted between Oct. 3 and Oct. 23 through telephone interviews with 1,009 U.S. adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points for the full sample.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Defense attorneys say Richard Allen is ‘wrong guy’ in Delphi murder case

DELPHI, Ind. — Following a hearing to decide whether the probable cause affidavit in the Delphi murder case will remain sealed or be released, attorneys for a man charged in connection with the killings, Richard Allen, said they weren’t impressed with the case police have put together. Allen’s attorneys said they’ve read the sealed affidavit […]
DELPHI, IN
WANE 15

Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support

Only one Republican senator has announced publicly that he will support former-President Donald Trump’s 2024 reelection bid, a sign of the uphill battle Trump faces in his quest to win the Republican presidential nomination and a second term in the White House.
IOWA STATE
WANE 15

Bail hearing granted for Richard Allen; Prosecutor argues others may have been involved in Delphi murders

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A much-anticipated hearing in Carroll County Tuesday resulted in a bail hearing granted for Delphi suspect Richard Allen, as well as a prosecutor saying in court what some have long believed: Allen may not be the sole suspect. Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland also gave the judge presiding over the hearing […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
The Hill

US passes 600 mass shootings for third straight year

The U.S. has seen more than 600 mass shootings for three straight years. According to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, there have been 609 incidents in 2022 in which four or more people, other than the attacker, were shot — putting the U.S. on pace to reach around 675 by the end of the year.
COLORADO STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy