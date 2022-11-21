Read full article on original website
Ryan Garcia Isn't Expecting A Close Fight Against Gervonta Davis: “I’m Gonna Whip Him...Bad”
Initially, fans raised an incredulous eyebrow whenever Ryan Garcia discussed his desire to face Gervonta Davis. His skills, while respected, were mostly thought to be no match for the hard-hitting Baltimore native. Still, despite those in boxing circles advising him to steer clear of the violent puncher, Garcia continually poked the lightweight bear.
Shakur Stevenson Tears Into Isaac Cruz And William Zepeda During Blistering Live Stream
“I feel like we’re fighters at the end of the day,” Shakur Stevenson announced on a social media live stream. Clearly agitated by the fact he’s not getting high level opposition, the 19-0 fighter called out some of the bigger names out there, such as Isaac Cruz and William Zepeda. “Sugar Ray Leonard and all of them dudes was 25, 24 fighting each other,” Stevenson said. “If I’m willing to make these fights happen and these dude’s not, y’all right to call them ducks.” Stevenson then differentiated himself from those he’s critical of. “I’m not ducking no smoke,” he said. “I’m not saying no to no fights.”
Crawford must fight Boots Ennis or Spence in 2023 or vacate WBO belt
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford must defend his WBO welterweight title against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis or Errol Spence Jr in 2023 or vacate the belt. Crawford, 35, is going to need some willingness to stick it out with the negotiations with Spence next year if doesn’t want to have to defend his WBO title against Boots Ennis and wind up getting knocked out by him.
Connor McGregor Hits Back At Khabib For Insult: “Your Fathers Plan is Never Complete Because You Quit and Ran”
More than four years removed from their UFC 229 showdown, the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still far from slowing down. Appearing at a public speaking engagement in Toronto, Nurmagomedov spoke about the recent success of his fight team, including Islam Makhachev’s defeat of Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship. ‘The Eagle’ also spoke about newly crowned champion Usman Nurmagomedov who bested Patricky Pitbull to become the Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder on Friday night.
Sean O’Malley informed his next fight will be for title: ‘I’m the biggest fight’
Sean O’Malley is destined for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title fight. The rising Bantamweight superstar continued his winning ways at UFC 280 this past month (Oct. 22, 2022) with his biggest victory yet. O’Malley went to war with the former division champion, Petr Yan, earning a hard-fought (albeit controversial) split decision (watch highlights). The win launched O’Malley up a ridiculous 10 spots to No. 1 contender status in the promotion’s official rankings, seeming to guarantee him the next 135-pound title shot.
Shakur Stevenson Eyes WBC Title Eliminator With William Zepeda
Shakur Stevenson is ready to call William Zepeda’s bluff. The unbeaten former two-division titlist continues to explore a fight that will secure a place as the leading contender for the WBC lightweight title. The search began with the WBC order for Stevenson to face Mexico City’s Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17KOs) in a final eliminator, with the winner to be named the sanctioning body’s mandatory challenger for undisputed champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15KOs).
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman Title Fight Approved By The WBA
The World Boxing Association (WBA) has confirmed that their organization has approved a request for Errol Spence to make a world title defense against former unified champion Keith Thurman in the month of February. "On November 14, 2022, TGB Promotions applied for special permission on behalf of Spence to fight...
Jaime Munguia Stays Treading Water: Weekend Afterthoughts
Jaime Munguia may yet turn out to be the real deal. He’s only 26 years old, is a former titlist at Jr. middleweight, and Saturday he scored the walkover everyone knew was coming against Gonzalo Coria, stopping the hopeless foe in three. It was Munguia’s third win of 2022,...
Chisora believes he’ll KO Fury, slams emotional Deontay Wilder
By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora believes he’s got it in him to defeat WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury by knockout on December 3rd at Tottenham Hot Spurs Stadium in London. In looking at how slow Chisora is, his chances of knocking out Fury are poor. In the last few...
Ryan Garcia on Tank: ‘Finally, A Mega Fight Is On the Horizon’
Ryan Garcia feels as though he has finally reeled in his most elusive prey yet. The lightweight Insta-star from Victorville, California, has been all smiles ever since his mega fight with Baltimore’s Gervonta Davis was announced to the boxing world earlier in the week. Both fighters shared the news on their social media accounts.
Shakur Stevenson Blasts Isaac Cruz: ‘I Turn Pits Into Poodles’
Shakur Stevenson couldn’t help but lash out at some of his divisional rivals. In a recent Instagram Live session, the two-division titlist from Newark, New Jersey, blew off some steam in response to his name cropping up in various matchmaking possibilities. Stevenson especially laid into Mexican pressure fighter Isaac Cruz, who goes by the moniker "Pitbull."
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Sean O’Malley shares prediction for potential Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight: “I’d put money on Khamzat if they fought”
Sean O’Malley has opened up on who he thinks would win a potential fight between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev. At UFC 281, Pereira became the new middleweight champion as he scored a fifth-round TKO over Israel Adesanya. To no surprise, after the win, Chimaev took to social media to call the Brazilian out. He also told Pereira to sign the contract to fight him at UFC 282, which obviously isn’t going to happen.
Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card
Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
2022 PFL Championship Fight Week, Episode 3: ‘Just make me a killer’
It’s fight week at PFL, and the fighters competing at the 2022 PFL Championships are getting ready for battle. The tournament-based promotion has released a behind-the-scenes companion for the finals of its fourth season. The Nov. 25 fight card not only marks the end of the season and tournament finals, but the promotion’s jump to pay-per-view.
Porter Doesn't Like Thurman's Chances In Possible Spence Bout: 'Good Can't Beat Great'
For much of his welterweight title run, Keith Thurman showed little to no interest in facing a young and hungry upcoming prospect by the name of Errol Spence Jr. Nevertheless, after watching the Dallas, native aggregate three of the four major world titles at 147-pounds, Thurman has begun singing a different tune. While he’s now urging Spence to defend his WBA, WBC, and IBF titles against him, Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) has now flipped the script, going as far as to say that he would rather move up in weight than take Thurman up on his offer.
Jermaine Franklin: I'm Coming To Finish Dillian Whyte!
Undefeated heavyweight and Salita Promotions-promoted contender Jermaine Franklin sent a stern warning to Dillian Whyte as he looks to stamp his credentials as a future world champion in their headlining clash this Saturday night taking place at Wembley Arena in London and streaming live on DAZN. “This is my chance...
Louie Lopez Edges Adrian Gutierrez With Majority Decision Win
This past Friday on Thompson Boxing’s “Path to Glory” event at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA, welterweight Louie Lopez (13-1-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca, defeated Adrian Gutierrez (12-1-1, 6 KOs) of Chula Vista, Ca, by way of majority decision. Both fighters had their moments throughout...
2022 UFC event schedule: Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira, Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland on tap
The final two months of the year are heating up with memorable moments that should stand the test of time inside the UFC Octagon. Islam Makhachev, the pupil of former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, cemented himself as UFC lightweight champion with a second-round submission over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. August played host to a leading candidate for upset of the year. Leon Edwards, likely on his way to losing a decision, shocked the world with a head-kick knockout of pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their UFC welterweight title fight. The list of championship upsets grew in November with Alex Pereira's fifth-round stoppage of Israel Adesanya to capture the middleweight title.
