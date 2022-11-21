Read full article on original website
kchi.com
8th Grade Lady Hornets Hoops Handle Trenton 46-8
The Chillicothe 8th grade Lady Hornets improved to 5-1 on the season after beating the Trenton Bulldogs 46-8 on Monday night. The scrappy Lady Hornets were led by Hope Donoho with 16 points, Bryleigh Gillespie added 13, Lydia Bonderer 8, Landry Marsh 7, and Sophie Hurtgen 2. There was playing time for Kylee Link and Violet Zabka.
kttn.com
Obituary: Montana Ray Akers
Montana Ray Akers, age 19, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Montana was born the son of Maria Fletcher Akers and Daniel Akers on November 25, 2002, in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Lita Pelton on October 22, 2022, she survives of the home. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, riding 4-wheelers, playing cards, watching football on Sundays, and spending time with his family. He was a huge Chiefs fan.
kchi.com
Skoglund To Lead Troop H
A former Chillicothe resident will be the Commanding Officer for Troop H of the Missouri Highway Patrol. Lieutenant Shawn Skoglund will be promoted effective December 1st to the rank of Captain and will begin his new duties at that time. Skoglund joined the Patrol in 1995, first serving in Troop...
kchi.com
Middle School District Choir
Sixteen students from Chillicothe Middle School participated in the Northwest District Choirs at Platte County High School on Saturday. The event included approximately 120 students in each choir 5/6 and 7/8 from across the district. Schools include Carrollton, Trenton, Cameron, Gallatin, St. Joe, Platte County, Kearney. The students spent the...
agdaily.com
Missouri school’s FFA Drive Your Tractor to School day is a hit
Each year, the FFA members of Carrollton High School in Missouri get an extra taste of freedom and celebration while driving their tractors to school. Days that encourage driving your tractor to school are an ag uplifting holiday celebrated by high school students across rural America. Some schools choose to celebrate during National FFA Week, while others celebrate in the fall after harvest.
kchi.com
Candidate Filing For April Municipal Election
The Municipal Election for the City of Chillicothe and the Chillicothe R-II School Board will be on April 4th. The candidate filing for the April Election opens on December 6th and will close on December 27th. For the Chillicothe R-II School Board, there are three seats that will be on...
kchi.com
Holiday Trash Route Changes For Thursday & Friday
The Thanksgiving Holiday means no trash pick-up in Chillicothe on Thursday and Friday. Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Refuse Director Troy Figg says trash customers with a Thursday pick-up will need to have their trash at the curb on Wednesday, with the normal Wednesday routes. If you have a Friday trash schedule,...
kchi.com
Lady Hornets Basketball Starts Season With 73-18 Win At Penney
The Chillicothe High School girls basketball team got off to a great start on their 2022-23 campaign. They took down Penney 73-18 on Tuesday night to start off the season 1-0. Jessica Reeter led the way for Chillicothe with 23 points while knocking down seven three-pointers. Those seven threes tied her for 2nd in school history for three pointers in a game. She only trails herself, when she hit eight three pointers back in February of her sophomore season.
kchi.com
Livingston County Commission To Open Health Insurance Bids
Health Insurance is on the agenda for the Livingston County Commission for the end of November and the start of December. The commissioners will meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. On the agenda for Thursday, at 10:00 am, the commissioner will open...
kchi.com
Lela K. Hughes
Lela K. Hughes, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Lela was born the daughter of Clarence Vernon and Martha Bessie (Dawson) Marrs on June 22, 1926, in Trenton, Missouri. She was one of fifteen children born to this union. She attended Laredo schools and lived in Trenton, Missouri, most of her life. Lela was united in marriage to Jesse Hughes in 1982. She worked as a waitress at Hardees for several years.
kchi.com
FSA Ballots Due December 5th
Ballots for the FSA County Committee election that were mailed in early November to landowners in Southwest Livingston County are due back at the FSA office by December 5th. Livingston County Executive Director Raysha Tate says one-third of the county will receive ballots each year. Tate says the elected committee...
kttn.com
Car strikes deer on Highway 65 injuring Trenton Man
The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove struck a deer two miles south of Spickard on Wednesday morning, November 23rd. Emergency medical services transported Salvador Bonilla to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The car traveled north on Highway 65 before hitting the...
kchi.com
CMS 8th Grade Boys Basketball Takes Down Trenton 47-8
The Chillicothe 8th Grade boys basketball team took down Trenton Middle School 47-8 on Monday night. Cooper Robinson led the Hornets with 13 points, Howie Donoho added 10, Logan Murrell 8, Mad Probasco 8, Jayden Martin 6, Bryson Shoop 2, and Jace Hail with 2. The Chillicothe Boys play in...
kchi.com
2022 Boys Soccer Postseason Awards
The 2022 Boys Soccer Postseason Awards have been announced. Multiple Chillicothe Hornets received recognition.
Girl goes missing from Saline County
Saline County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen girl. The post Girl goes missing from Saline County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
FSA Urges Cover Crop / Wheat Reporting
Reporting deadlines for Wheat and Cover Crops are due December 15th. Livingston County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Raysh Tate says these are important reports. Tate says the reporting for Cover Crops could provide savings. Tate says it is best to stop by the office with those reports. If you...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in early Saturday morning crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in an early Saturday morning crash in Sullivan County. It happened around 1 a.m. on Infirmary Road at Market Street. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an eastbound SUV driven by William R. Saverino, 64, of...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
kchi.com
Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings into area jails following arrests by local agencies. Monday, Deputies arrested 29-year-old Katelan Marie Chase for alleged stealing. She is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $5,000. Sunday, Deputies arrested 52-year-old Shawn M Geary. He is held...
kttn.com
Moberly man charged with murder granted change of venue
A court case for a Moberly man charged with first-degree murder has been transferred from Randolph County to Linn County on a change of venue. An arraignment is scheduled for 58-year-old John Fitzgerald Tucker in Linn County on December 6th. A probable cause statement accuses Tucker of shooting a white...
