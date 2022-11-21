Edward “Ed” Derr and Paul Bucher bought Oregon Truck & Tractor in 1947 from Melvin Scheib. In the early 1950’s Ed bought out his partner and it’s been family owned and operated ever since. At the time, the business was located on Highway 111 just west of downtown Oregon, Mo. Ed’s son George “G.W.” came into the business in 1961. In 1972 Oregon Truck & Tractor moved to the old Bragg Chevrolet building which was located off 59 Highway on the east side of Oregon, and in 1975 became incorporated. In 1978, the shop and parts department addition were added, giving the business a total of 18,000 square feet under roof. Also in 1978, Oregon Truck & Tractor Inc. purchased 50 acres on the southeast edge of Oregon. Bill “Waddy” Derr farmed the ground for Oregon Truck & Tractor, and the Derr’s later built a machinery shed which was used for a set up shop. In 1987 Oregon Truck & Tractor had 12 employees including Ed, his son G.W., and grandson Brad.

OREGON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO