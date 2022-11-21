Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kchi.com
Skoglund To Lead Troop H
A former Chillicothe resident will be the Commanding Officer for Troop H of the Missouri Highway Patrol. Lieutenant Shawn Skoglund will be promoted effective December 1st to the rank of Captain and will begin his new duties at that time. Skoglund joined the Patrol in 1995, first serving in Troop...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DISCUSSES GREAT CIRCLE PROPERTY
Marshall School Superintendent Caleb Petet discussed acquiring the Great Circle Property at the Marshall Board of Education meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022. According to Petet, the acquisition of the property and consolidation of school buildings would actually save money for the district in the long run. In other news...
kchi.com
Lela K. Hughes
Lela K. Hughes, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Lela was born the daughter of Clarence Vernon and Martha Bessie (Dawson) Marrs on June 22, 1926, in Trenton, Missouri. She was one of fifteen children born to this union. She attended Laredo schools and lived in Trenton, Missouri, most of her life. Lela was united in marriage to Jesse Hughes in 1982. She worked as a waitress at Hardees for several years.
kttn.com
Top winners announced in Chillicothe Holiday Parade
The Grand Marshal winner at the Chillicothe Chamber Holiday Parade on Saturday was Boy Scout Troop 120. Placing first in the float divisions were Cornerstone Church among youth, Chemically Dependent Salon among businesses and organizations, and Bishop Hogan Memorial School among non-profits. Tri-County was first in the band division. There...
kchi.com
8th Grade Lady Hornets Hoops Handle Trenton 46-8
The Chillicothe 8th grade Lady Hornets improved to 5-1 on the season after beating the Trenton Bulldogs 46-8 on Monday night. The scrappy Lady Hornets were led by Hope Donoho with 16 points, Bryleigh Gillespie added 13, Lydia Bonderer 8, Landry Marsh 7, and Sophie Hurtgen 2. There was playing time for Kylee Link and Violet Zabka.
kchi.com
CMS 8th Grade Boys Basketball Takes Down Trenton 47-8
The Chillicothe 8th Grade boys basketball team took down Trenton Middle School 47-8 on Monday night. Cooper Robinson led the Hornets with 13 points, Howie Donoho added 10, Logan Murrell 8, Mad Probasco 8, Jayden Martin 6, Bryson Shoop 2, and Jace Hail with 2. The Chillicothe Boys play in...
kchi.com
GRVCO Concert
The annual Winter Concert by Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will be December 10th at 3:00 pm. “The Bells of Christmas,” will be presented at the Trenton R-IX Performing Arts Center. The doors will open at 2:30 following the dress rehearsal and picture-taking session. The musicians and...
kttn.com
Car strikes deer on Highway 65 injuring Trenton Man
The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove struck a deer two miles south of Spickard on Wednesday morning, November 23rd. Emergency medical services transported Salvador Bonilla to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The car traveled north on Highway 65 before hitting the...
Sedalia motorcyclist killed in Cass County crash
A 62-year-old Sedalia, Missouri man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Cass County.
KCTV 5
Christmas In The Park opens Wednesday night at Longview Lake
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The Christmas season’s magic is building up around the Kansas City metro, including at the Longview Lake Beach on Raytown Road in Lee’s Summit. Jackson County Parks + Rec’s 25th annual Christmas in the Sky and 35th annual Christmas in the Park...
kchi.com
Livingston County Commission To Open Health Insurance Bids
Health Insurance is on the agenda for the Livingston County Commission for the end of November and the start of December. The commissioners will meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. On the agenda for Thursday, at 10:00 am, the commissioner will open...
plattecountylandmark.com
Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8
That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
One hundred five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 3:13 p.m., Officers were called to the 900 block of Polk Street to assist the Children’s Division with an investigation of living conditions inside the home. The investigation continues. 6:48...
kchi.com
Lady Hornets Basketball Starts Season With 73-18 Win At Penney
The Chillicothe High School girls basketball team got off to a great start on their 2022-23 campaign. They took down Penney 73-18 on Tuesday night to start off the season 1-0. Jessica Reeter led the way for Chillicothe with 23 points while knocking down seven three-pointers. Those seven threes tied her for 2nd in school history for three pointers in a game. She only trails herself, when she hit eight three pointers back in February of her sophomore season.
kchi.com
Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings into area jails following arrests by local agencies. Monday, Deputies arrested 29-year-old Katelan Marie Chase for alleged stealing. She is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $5,000. Sunday, Deputies arrested 52-year-old Shawn M Geary. He is held...
Audit of Carroll County Ambulance District uncovers possibly criminal conduct
A complaint by its board of directors led to the discovery of more than $90,000 in misappropriated funds from the Carroll County Ambulance District, according to a Missouri State Auditor’s Office.
kttn.com
Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI
One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
greenacressells.com
Derr family celebrates 75th Anniversary
Edward “Ed” Derr and Paul Bucher bought Oregon Truck & Tractor in 1947 from Melvin Scheib. In the early 1950’s Ed bought out his partner and it’s been family owned and operated ever since. At the time, the business was located on Highway 111 just west of downtown Oregon, Mo. Ed’s son George “G.W.” came into the business in 1961. In 1972 Oregon Truck & Tractor moved to the old Bragg Chevrolet building which was located off 59 Highway on the east side of Oregon, and in 1975 became incorporated. In 1978, the shop and parts department addition were added, giving the business a total of 18,000 square feet under roof. Also in 1978, Oregon Truck & Tractor Inc. purchased 50 acres on the southeast edge of Oregon. Bill “Waddy” Derr farmed the ground for Oregon Truck & Tractor, and the Derr’s later built a machinery shed which was used for a set up shop. In 1987 Oregon Truck & Tractor had 12 employees including Ed, his son G.W., and grandson Brad.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of November 21, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Nov. 21 – 27. Lane closures for temporary work zones on Missouri highways will stop at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, and not resume...
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested for possessing methamphetamine
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on November 23rd on felony possession of a controlled substance. Fifty-year-old Sean Edward Ward’s bond was set at $15,000 cash only with a special condition of North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on December 13th.
Comments / 0