duboiscountyfreepress.com
High school students compete for cash and bragging rights at Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Challenge
High school students put their skills to the test and demonstrated their knowledge of technology, innovation, and manufacturing to earn prizes in the Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Challenge. The event provides a fun, engaging, and interactive competition focused on cooperation. About 144 high school students from 10 schools and one...
hancockclarion.com
Food give-away program helping families with rising cost
You may have noticed that many cars were lined-up in downtown Hawesville around lunchtime last Friday, November 18. Julie Newton, Volunteer Director of the Hancock County Thrift Store & Food Pantry, received a bulk food giveaway from Gordon’s food chain supply (in Shepherdsville) through Feeding America in Elizabethtown and put the word out through Facebook asking people to spread the word.
WTVW
Positive social change backed by Warrick County grants
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — In a push to create more positive social change, the Women’s Fund of Warrick County had awarded $28,000 in grants to four local service organization. These four are known to address current needs within the community. This year’s grant recipients are:. •...
Salvation Army holds Thanksgiving event inside
The Salvation Army has been keeping busy with Thanksgiving preparations for their festival.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal
A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
city-countyobserver.com
Evansville Rescue Mission’s 101st annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaways
The Gobbler Gathering this year will serve as the Evansville Rescue Mission’s 101st annual Thanksgiving food basket giveaway for Tri-State families, which will be held at the Old National Events Plaza (715 Locust Street, Evansville, IN 47708) on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, with services from 10 AM – 6 PM.
14news.com
Henderson City Council approves lease of Jefferson Elementary School
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners approved the lease of the old Jefferson Elementary School to the police department Tuesday. Police Chief Sean McKinney presented his reasons for the school’s usefulness to the city commissioners. Officials say the main purpose of having this building active school shooter training.
14news.com
New after-school program building opens at Vanderburgh Co. mobile home park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mobile home park has a new after-school program building. Organizers cut the ribbon inside the new space at Grandin Pointe. This is just off north St. Joe avenue. Thanks to the new building, officials say the after school program will be able to serve...
Meet the Dogs Available for Warrick Humane Society Friendsgiving
Last year, we decided to host a friend over for Thanksgiving. Acer got to go to my mom's house for Thanksgiving and have plenty of walks and snuggles (and even a bath) at our house. He had a great time. We couldn't adopt him but we did give the shelter staff a break on Thanksgiving.
Evansville soup kitchen celebrates four decades of service
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — 40 years is a long time to give back to the community, but that’s exactly what an Evansville soup kitchen has been doing for the past four decades. Sister Joanna’s Table in downtown Evansville celebrated the milestone with an annual Thanksgiving meal earlier Saturday. Sister Joanna founded other organizations, such as […]
hot96.com
Salvation Army Providing Free Thanksgiving Dinner
Everyone is invited to the Community Thanksgiving Festival this Wednesday inside the Salvation Army Gymnasium. A traditional Thanksgiving meal and fresh pies will be served to those that would otherwise go without. Turkey and all of the fixings will be served between 11:00 and 1:00. Take part in crafts, pumpkin...
wevv.com
'Drive By for a Pie' event held for first responders in Owensboro
The Owensboro Community is showing appreciation for first responders ahead of Thanksgiving. Cedarhurst of Owensboro will be handing out pies for families to enjoy. First responders are invited to drive through and take home a pie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 22nd. The event will take place...
14news.com
Food box distribution held Monday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
vincennespbs.org
Local Recycling Center Explains Their Operations
Recycling can sometimes be confusing. At Knox County Recycling, they want to make it easier for you. Michelle Smith, the Executive Director at Knox County Recycling, has been working hard to get their new location up and running. They are now located at 812 S 17th Street in Vincennes. Smith...
Daviess County woman named Kentucky Farm Bureau award winner
(WEHT) - Katie Cecil of Daviess County was named the 2022 Kentucky Farm Bureau Generation Bridge Advocate of the year.
14news.com
Perry County Memorial Hospital, Deaconess Health System announce affiliation
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Board of Directors of Perry County Memorial Hospital announced a new affiliation with Deaconess Health System. According to a press release, that will be effective January 1, 2023. Officials say PCMH will remain a county-owned hospital, and will continue to be governed by the...
City officials experience 48 hours of homelessness
EVANSVILLE, IND. (WEHT) — If you stepped outside this week, you know it was cold. For a group of Evansville city officials, two of those winter-like nights felt even longer. About a dozen officials said goodbye to their warm bed Thursday morning to experience 48 hours of homelessness. Vanderburgh County Sheriff elect, Lieutenant Noah Robertson, […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper church announces name change, leaves national conference (updated)
The leadership of Shiloh United Methodist Church announced a name change for the church community. The church will now be known as Shiloh Church of Jasper. The name change comes with the church congregation’s decision to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. According to Pastor Dan Sinkhorn, the decision came “after several years of deep dissatisfaction with the United Methodist Church’s leadership.”
EVSC proposes new calendar with major change
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is a step closer to approving next year’s school calendar. EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg proposed the new calendar with one big change: Students would have a full week off for Fall Break. If approved, the school would utilize a “soft start” approach. The first half of […]
14news.com
14 News announces Sunrise School Spirit food display winner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Time is up to vote for your favorite Sunrise School Spirit food display. As we told you, Carmi White County collected the most food this year in the Sunrise School Spirit competition. Now, we are announcing the winner of the best food display. This year’s ‘best...
