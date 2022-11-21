ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, MI

WILX-TV

Jackson community comes together to keep bookstore open

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Jackson community have created a GoFundMe to keep the doors of a local bookstore open. Book Cottage of Jackson recently announced it may have to close its business for good due to the hardship it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business also had to move locations twice within the last two years.
JACKSON, MI
witl.com

Lansing Area This Weekend: Craft Shows, Holiday Parades and More

Once you're stuffed with stuffing and tired of turkey, here are some fun things to do around Lansing during Thanksgiving Weekend. Billed as the area's only drive-thru event of its kind, the Lansing Holiday Light Show begins this weekend at Lansing Cottonwood Campground. Travel through more than a half-mile of unique holiday light displays, all set to musical sounds of the season.
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Free Play Takes the Hunger Away. 6 PM to 10 PM. We are excited and proud to announce our Free Play Takes the Hunger Away donation event. We are partnering with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK to create a special event at which if you bring in a donation of 5 shelf stable food items or a grocery bag full for a family of four you will be able to play all the games at Tilted Arcade Bar for free!! 24 pinball games, 15 Stand up Arcade game and more! That means for your donation if you play every game at least once you can get a value of $30 or more!!!! Tilted Arcade Bar is at 146 West Michigan Ave. Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Westphalia mother-son team release book together

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deborah and Benjamin Price are a mother-son author-illustrator team out of Westphalia. The title character from their latest book, “Trenton The Turtle,” moves a little slower than others. He goes for a walk and shows his friends why being the fastest isn’t always the best.
WESTPHALIA, MI
100.7 WITL

A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened

If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Hillsdale College to display student art in Fall Exhibit

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The art department at Hillsdale College will be featuring all levels of student works from the fall semester studio courses. The exhibit is free to the public and will open with an award ceremony on Nov. 29 starting at 4 p.m. The fall exhibit will be...
HILLSDALE, MI
jtv.tv

Jackson Police Department Offers Vacation Watch Program

(November 22, 2022 10:53 AM) City of Jackson residents traveling out of town for the holidays can have extra peace of mind about leaving their house behind by participating in the Jackson Police Department’s Vacation Watch Program. By submitting a form through the City website, residents inform the department about when they will be away so patrol officers keep an extra eye on their home.
JACKSON, MI
Detroit News

Gas leak in Brighton leads to short evacuation downtown

Brighton — A gas leak at Grand River and Main street downtown caused a brief evacuation of nearby businesses Wednesday morning, according to Brighton Police Deputy Chief Craig Flood. A subcontractor for DTE was replacing a damaged electric pole around 9:35 a.m. when they accidentally hit a gas main...
BRIGHTON, MI
WILX-TV

PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County

SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eagle was rescued by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday. Deputy Cory Caroffino went to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township to check on an eagle with an injured wing. The Spring Arbor PD and the DNR...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Dining out is more accessible to Jackson families through Café Connection

JACKSON, MI – For some families, going out to dinner can be just a rare treat for some families, but Café Connection is working to make it more frequent. Logan Dodge came up with Café Connection at the First Baptist Church of Jackson just about a year ago after the Rev. Dallas Flippin challenged the church’s board to come up with ideas for missions.
JACKSON, MI

