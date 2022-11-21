Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Jackson community comes together to keep bookstore open
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Jackson community have created a GoFundMe to keep the doors of a local bookstore open. Book Cottage of Jackson recently announced it may have to close its business for good due to the hardship it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business also had to move locations twice within the last two years.
witl.com
Lansing Area This Weekend: Craft Shows, Holiday Parades and More
Once you're stuffed with stuffing and tired of turkey, here are some fun things to do around Lansing during Thanksgiving Weekend. Billed as the area's only drive-thru event of its kind, the Lansing Holiday Light Show begins this weekend at Lansing Cottonwood Campground. Travel through more than a half-mile of unique holiday light displays, all set to musical sounds of the season.
Jackson community rallies to save bookstore
The support the Oakleys have received is overwhelming, the couple said.
jtv.tv
Events of Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Free Play Takes the Hunger Away. 6 PM to 10 PM. We are excited and proud to announce our Free Play Takes the Hunger Away donation event. We are partnering with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK to create a special event at which if you bring in a donation of 5 shelf stable food items or a grocery bag full for a family of four you will be able to play all the games at Tilted Arcade Bar for free!! 24 pinball games, 15 Stand up Arcade game and more! That means for your donation if you play every game at least once you can get a value of $30 or more!!!! Tilted Arcade Bar is at 146 West Michigan Ave. Jackson.
WILX-TV
Mason Historical Society discuss transportation throughout the 1800′s and now
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Each year, caroling children belt out that favorite holiday song “jingle bells” without really understanding the line “oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh.”. The Mason Historical Society held a talk about early transportation before cars were invented...
WILX-TV
Westphalia mother-son team release book together
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deborah and Benjamin Price are a mother-son author-illustrator team out of Westphalia. The title character from their latest book, “Trenton The Turtle,” moves a little slower than others. He goes for a walk and shows his friends why being the fastest isn’t always the best.
A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened
If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
WILX-TV
Hillsdale College to display student art in Fall Exhibit
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The art department at Hillsdale College will be featuring all levels of student works from the fall semester studio courses. The exhibit is free to the public and will open with an award ceremony on Nov. 29 starting at 4 p.m. The fall exhibit will be...
List your "swear to never return again" places in Lansing?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
496 reopens in Lansing as construction pauses for winter
496 reopened for drivers on Tuesday evening as the construction project pauses until spring.
Historic 149 Year Old Mason, MI Mansion Hits the Market For $350K
Does this technically qualify as a mansion? At nearly 4,290 square feet of livable space, it sure feels like it!. Located just steps from the shops and breweries of downtown Mason, MI this stunning Victorian estate is on the market and listed at $350,000. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was originally...
jtv.tv
Jackson Police Department Offers Vacation Watch Program
(November 22, 2022 10:53 AM) City of Jackson residents traveling out of town for the holidays can have extra peace of mind about leaving their house behind by participating in the Jackson Police Department’s Vacation Watch Program. By submitting a form through the City website, residents inform the department about when they will be away so patrol officers keep an extra eye on their home.
Detroit News
Gas leak in Brighton leads to short evacuation downtown
Brighton — A gas leak at Grand River and Main street downtown caused a brief evacuation of nearby businesses Wednesday morning, according to Brighton Police Deputy Chief Craig Flood. A subcontractor for DTE was replacing a damaged electric pole around 9:35 a.m. when they accidentally hit a gas main...
WILX-TV
PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eagle was rescued by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday. Deputy Cory Caroffino went to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township to check on an eagle with an injured wing. The Spring Arbor PD and the DNR...
Meijer purchases this week fund food pantry donations
Meijer is hoping to team up with Thanksgiving shoppers to give 4 million meals to those in need as a part of its Simply Give hunger relief program.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Police Department to host 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department is hosting its 2nd Annual Food Drive on Sunday, Nov. 27. They are asking the community to bring donations such as gloves, blankets, and non-perishable food items to support Advent House and the City Rescue Mission. The event will take...
Michigan airman returns home to surprise little brother before Thanksgiving
FLUSHING, MI – Easton Gunsell, 11, thinks of his brother as his hero. Gunsell was hopeful that he might see his older brother, Braden Locker, during Thanksgiving. He’s got a few days off of school and needed someone to help pass the time by playing videogames and watching Total Drama Island.
WILX-TV
Advocates for homeless community meet with Lansing over issues at Reutter Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local advocates and community members voiced their concerns Tuesday over the fact that homeless people live and sleep in Reutter Park. City Rescue Mission of Lansing reported a 70% increase in homelessness since 2021. Advocates, like Michael Karl, said they won’t back down until homeless people...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Thanksgiving forecast, MSU hockey latest, and making families official
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to take a look at what kind of weather we can expect for the holiday. Seth Wells joins the desk to take a look at some of the top headlines and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
Dining out is more accessible to Jackson families through Café Connection
JACKSON, MI – For some families, going out to dinner can be just a rare treat for some families, but Café Connection is working to make it more frequent. Logan Dodge came up with Café Connection at the First Baptist Church of Jackson just about a year ago after the Rev. Dallas Flippin challenged the church’s board to come up with ideas for missions.
