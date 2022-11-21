Read full article on original website
WKTV
Utica man facing gun charges after allegedly threatening woman in Oneida Square
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun charges after allegedly threatening a woman in Oneida Square Tuesday night. DaAndre Watson, 21, is accused of pulling out a gun and threatening the woman around 10:45 p.m. before putting the weapon in a bookbag and leaving the scene. When...
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD officer injured during fight at Marquee Cinema
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department has reported that charges are pending against several juveniles and an officer was injured during a fight that occurred at Marquee Cinema in New Hartford on November 19th. Around 9:50 pm on Saturday, officers arrived at the Marquee Cinema...
Police make drug arrest from summertime warrant at Utica smoke shop
UTICA, NY – The Utica Police Department executed a search warrant at the Abu Hareth Smoke Shop on Albany Street in August and on Monday charged one man for criminal possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to sell. Yaqoob M. Algahim, 25 was arrested after police located 477 suspected fentanyl tablets, 390 grams of marijuana, 43 suspected xanax bars, and $721.00 in U.S. currency. The Fentanyl tablets were specifically made to resemble Oxycodone 30 MG counterfeits. After sending these tablets to the NYSP Forensic ID Lab, they were confirmed to be Fentanyl tablets. About 46 grams of The post Police make drug arrest from summertime warrant at Utica smoke shop appeared first on Shore News Network.
UPD: Man Wanted in Recent Utica Shooting Arrested
A Utica man is facing charges in connection with a recent shooting that resulted in the victim being paralyzed. Police say they arrested Tahjer Hicks during a traffic stop on a unrelated incident. Investigators with Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative (GIVE) witnessed a vehicle leaving what police call a 'Hot...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD makes arrest in connection to November 12th shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that two people from Utica have been arrested and charged with multiple felonies in connection to a November 12th shooting that left the victim paralyzed. Around 10:45 pm on Monday, investigators with UPD’s GIVE Unit allegedly observed a vehicle...
cnyhomepage.com
UPDATE: UPD apprehends suspected shooter from Nov. 12th
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a second suspect wanted in connection to the November 12th shooting that left one victim paralyzed has been apprehended today. Around 10:45 am on Tuesday, officers with UPD’s Patrol Division, GIVE Unit, and Warrants Unit developed information that...
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with identifying two individuals captured on surveillance video
State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify two individuals in regard to a Grand Larceny investigation. The individuals used a stolen credit card at the Byrne Dairy in the town of Cicero on September 28, 2022. If anyone recognizes either one of the individuals in the photos above,...
30-year-old found with gunshot wound to face in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the face on Tuesday, November 22 around 2:23 p.m. according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say they responded to the 500 block of S. Salina Street for a shooting with injuries call. Once they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who […]
Second person dies in fatal Clay house fire, family says
Clay, N.Y. -- The fire at a home in Clay that killed an 8-year-old girl Tuesday night has claimed the life of another person, according to a family member. Anthony Wild, 76, died Wednesday as a result of the serious injuries he sustained in the fire, Jojo Wild, the daughter of Anthony Wild, confirmed to syracuse.com | The Post-Standard Wednesday afternoon.
cnyhomepage.com
Man charged with Threat of Mass Harm released on NYS Bail Reform Laws
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s office has reported that there has been an update regarding the Threat of Mass Harm case that occurred at the Oneida County Office Building on November 18th. On Friday, 25-year-old Jacqwey Yates of Utica was arrested and charged with...
Jury takes only hours to acquit 2 men in East Side revenge murder
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County jury acquitted two men Tuesday of an East Side ambush murder after deliberating for five hours in the afternoon. Quonta Albert and Kadeem Arrindell-Martin were found not guilty of hunting down Anthony Perry, 36, and Albert shooting him nine times, as Perry walked his dog on May 3, 2020.
flackbroadcasting.com
Cold Brook resident accused of felony assault, State Police say
FAIRFIELD- A local resident is accused of a felony offense in the wake of an assault investigation over the weekend, authorities say. Gino R. Erb, 29, of Cold Brook, NY was arrested Monday afternoon by the New York State Police (Herkimer). Erb is officially charged with one felony count of assault (w/intent to cause serious physical injury).
278 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. Most of the new arrests are from the last couple of weeks. Those charged were between ages 18 to 74.
16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Syracuse after attempting to flee police with a loaded gun, police said on Monday. At approximately 1:04 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15th, Syracuse Police officers responded to East Brighton Avenue at Rock Cut Road for a report of a suspicious person with a weapon. He was described as a black male in his 20s, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and a black ski mask. A male matching the description was located in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue by officer Linnertz. The officer asked the man to stop, but he The post 16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man shot and killed in West Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A man was found on the ground early Sunday morning having suffered gunshot wounds. The victim died of his injuries at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Utica Police were dispatched to the Garden Apartments on Whitesboro St around 12:15 AM. The 911 call was by a person who heard the gunshots from a convenience store a block east of the crime scene and came across the victim when he left the store.
Man shot in the face in Downtown Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the face Tuesday in Downtown Syracuse, police said. The 30-year-old man was found in the 500 block of South Salina Street around 2:23 p.m., Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The man, who was not identified by police, was taken...
PSP chase ends with Syracuse woman facing DUI charges
JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a New York woman led troopers on a chase on Interstate 81 Monday morning. According to a criminal complaint, on Monday just after 11:00 a.m., troopers saw a woman in a dark-colored Chevrolet truck on I-81 southbound near mile marker 174, drifting in and out […]
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun and get on the ground. The […]
Woman charged with drug driving, side-swiped tractor trailer
RICE TWP. — A woman from Syracuse, N.Y., thought she was traveling on the New York State Thruway after she initiated a several mile purs
Woman charged with bringing drugs into Otsego County Jail
Today, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested Billie Vokrusze, 48 of Utica, and charged her with Promoting Prison Contraband and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
