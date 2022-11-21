ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

High Speed Chase in Monroe County

Monroe County, MI – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the apprehension of a suspect involved in a high speed chase on Tuesday. A traffic stop was initiated around 8:45 pm when the vehicle quickly accelerated and failed to stop. A high speed chase ensued involving I-75, I-275 and Telegraph Road. The vehicle was stopped in the 8700 block of Ashlyn Drive in Frenchtown Township. A 39 year old man from Newport, Michigan was taken into custody. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.
Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 13 Indictments

On November 21, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Stacey L. Maness, age 36, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about October 17, 2022, she...
Jackson County deputy teams with DNR to rescue injured eagle

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy teamed with state conservation officers and others to help rescue an injured eagle spotted in Sandstone Township. Jackson County sheriff’s Deputy Cory Caroffino responded to the area of West Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road on a report of an injured eagle.
Lucas County considers multiple locations for new jail

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders in Lucas County have been talking about replacing the current jail with a new one for years. Most recently, county commissioners approved a study to look at the cost and feasibility of using the property currently occupied by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in 2021. Now, the county is looking at other options.
911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected

(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon to retire

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Prosecutor Carol A. Siemon is retiring after six years effective Dec. 31. Siemon was first appointed to the office in 1983 as an assistant prosecuting attorney and was then elected to lead the office in 2016. “Now at the age of 66 years,...
Multi-State Chase on I-75 Leads to Arrest in Monroe County

Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting the apprehension of a subject involved in a fleeing and eluding and stolen vehicle incident that originated in Toledo. The incident began when Monroe County Central Dispatch received information of a stolen vehicle traveling along northbound I-75, entering Michigan....
High-speed chase through Howell ends when car crashes into house

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling eastbound I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford Explorer after determining that it has been stolen out of Melvindale. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle failed to pull over, and instead accelerated at a high rate of speed while continuing east on I-96.
MDOT to pause I-69 rebuild in Calhoun and Eaton Counties for winter

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has paused work on the three-year, $210 million project to rebuild I-69 from Marshall, Calhoun County, to Charlotte, Eaton County. With all lanes, ramps and bridges reopened for the winter, drivers can expect the final year of...
Monroe bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck driver while riding along Telegraph

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by a pickup truck driver while riding Monday night in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the victim, a 66-year-old Monroe Man, was riding near the paved shoulder of northbound N. Telegraph Road south of Newport in Frenchtown Township when he was hit by a Ford F-150 at 5:39 p.m.
