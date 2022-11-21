Read full article on original website
wlen.com
High Speed Chase in Monroe County
Monroe County, MI – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the apprehension of a suspect involved in a high speed chase on Tuesday. A traffic stop was initiated around 8:45 pm when the vehicle quickly accelerated and failed to stop. A high speed chase ensued involving I-75, I-275 and Telegraph Road. The vehicle was stopped in the 8700 block of Ashlyn Drive in Frenchtown Township. A 39 year old man from Newport, Michigan was taken into custody. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.
Man who allegedly stole car caught at Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
A deputy noticed car that had been reported as stolen, right in the Jackson County Sheriff's Office parking lot.
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 13 Indictments
On November 21, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Stacey L. Maness, age 36, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about October 17, 2022, she...
Man takes deputies on chase from Lansing to Portland, ends with drug arrest
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) -- A Lansing man has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine, among other charges, after leading Clinton County deputies on a long car chase on Sunday evening.
2 arrested after police chase near Richland
Authorities say two people were arrested after a police chase near Kalamazoo.
wtvbam.com
With grants becoming available, Branch County sends out RFP’s for broadband project
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County has been looking at updating broadband service for over two years and now it’s ready to accept proposals from potential partners. County Administrator Bud Norman said during Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting that it looks like grants will soon become available.
Jackson County deputy teams with DNR to rescue injured eagle
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy teamed with state conservation officers and others to help rescue an injured eagle spotted in Sandstone Township. Jackson County sheriff’s Deputy Cory Caroffino responded to the area of West Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road on a report of an injured eagle.
Lucas County considers multiple locations for new jail
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders in Lucas County have been talking about replacing the current jail with a new one for years. Most recently, county commissioners approved a study to look at the cost and feasibility of using the property currently occupied by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in 2021. Now, the county is looking at other options.
wtvbam.com
911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected
(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon to retire
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Prosecutor Carol A. Siemon is retiring after six years effective Dec. 31. Siemon was first appointed to the office in 1983 as an assistant prosecuting attorney and was then elected to lead the office in 2016. “Now at the age of 66 years,...
wtvbam.com
Swick tells Commissioners Branch County 911 not affected by Monday’s outages
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – 911 Director Bob Swick says the statewide 911 outage late Monday afternoon did not affect Branch County operations. He told the Branch County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday there was an issue with the provider. Swick said there was a fiber network issue in the...
wlen.com
Multi-State Chase on I-75 Leads to Arrest in Monroe County
Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting the apprehension of a subject involved in a fleeing and eluding and stolen vehicle incident that originated in Toledo. The incident began when Monroe County Central Dispatch received information of a stolen vehicle traveling along northbound I-75, entering Michigan....
WTOL-TV
Suspect in south Toledo homicide case indicted
Scott Gallagher was fatally shot at the corner of City Park and Greene Street the night of July 4, police say. Randy Spurlock was indicted for murder Wednesday.
Two dead after car crash in Washtenaw Co.
Two people are dead after a crash in Augusta Township.
thelivingstonpost.com
High-speed chase through Howell ends when car crashes into house
Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling eastbound I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford Explorer after determining that it has been stolen out of Melvindale. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle failed to pull over, and instead accelerated at a high rate of speed while continuing east on I-96.
WWMTCw
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2017 homicide of Vicksburg man
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man pled guilty to a lesser charge in the 2017 homicide case of Ronald French of Vicksburg. Joshua Wessel was originally charged with open murder with the possibility of facing live in prison. However, on Oct. 26, Wessel pled guilty to a lesser...
wtvbam.com
Another Special Land Use permit for West Garfield marijuana grow operation approved
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Planning Commission approved a request from Craft Leaf, LLC, on Monday night for a Special Land Use Permit so that they can operate a Adult Use Recreational Marijuana Grow Class C Establishment at 211 West Garfield Road. City Planner Dean Walrack says the...
wtvbam.com
MDOT to pause I-69 rebuild in Calhoun and Eaton Counties for winter
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has paused work on the three-year, $210 million project to rebuild I-69 from Marshall, Calhoun County, to Charlotte, Eaton County. With all lanes, ramps and bridges reopened for the winter, drivers can expect the final year of...
Suspect wanted for pistol-whip assault, shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, MI -- A man is wanted for allegedly using a handgun as a blunt assault weapon before running away from the scene, police said. At about 10:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a gunshot reported near a residence in the 1000 block of Woodbridge Street.
fox2detroit.com
Monroe bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck driver while riding along Telegraph
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by a pickup truck driver while riding Monday night in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the victim, a 66-year-old Monroe Man, was riding near the paved shoulder of northbound N. Telegraph Road south of Newport in Frenchtown Township when he was hit by a Ford F-150 at 5:39 p.m.
