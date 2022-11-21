NFL Week 11 What We Learned: Get started on your Week 12 winners

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Who said walk-offs only apply in baseball? Not anymore. Davante Adams scored a walk-off touchdown in overtime to end the Raiders' skid, and three other games ended with game-winning points in the final two minutes to conclude an exciting Week 11 of the NFL season. And is the over actually going to hit for the entire week? Maybe, just maybe. Plus, one team continues to own the spread, and another continues to dominate the under. Read all about it below in our NFL Week 11 Recap.

Unders on cusp of finishing below .500 for just second time this season

The under entered this week hitting at a 58% clip, but that number is going to finally drop. The under is 6-7 so far this week, and with just the Monday night game remaining, the under could finish below .500 in a week for just the second time this season.

Broncos remain the best against the under

The Denver Broncos improved to a league-best 9-1 against the under on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The total points was set at 41.5 and the game finished with 38 total points after the Raiders defeated the Broncos, 22-16, in overtime.

Titans remain best team against the spread

Tennessee, Dallas and the New York Giants entered Week 12 as the three best teams against the spread, however, only the Titans covered, and are now a league-best 8-2 against the spread. The Titans have now covered the spread in a season-best eight straight games after defeating the Packers as road underdogs on Thursday night.

Late punt return extends Patriots' winning streak to 14 vs. Jets

Marcus Jones' 84-yard punt return touchdown with five seconds remaining in regulation guided the New England Patriots to their 14th consecutive win over the New York Jets on Sunday. The punt return touchdown also helped New England cover the 3.5-point spread and move ahead of New York in the AFC East standings.

Multi-Touchdown Parlay hits

One bettor won over $19,000 on a multi-touchdown parlay after placing a $20 bet on Amari Cooper, Najee Harris and Travis Kelce to each score at least two touchdowns on Sunday. The 3-leg parlay had an odds line +95600.

Heading into Week 12

East side! Two divisions in the NFL have all their teams above .500, and both are in the East Division. All four teams in the NFC East are above .500 led by the league-best Philadelphia Eagles, while all the teams in the AFC East are two games above .500.

The NFL concludes its International Series on Monday night in Mexico City between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. The designated "road team" is 3-1 so far in international games.

Houston remains the worst team in the NFL after losing their fifth straight game on Sunday. The Texans are now 1-8-1 on the season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have now won 25 straight games in November and December after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, 30-27, on Sunday night, and have the best record in the AFC at 8-2. Trailing 27-23 with less than two minutes, Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for his third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining.

Chicago is now 5-0 in its last five games against the over after the Falcons defeated the Bears, 27-24, on Sunday. The total points number was set at 49, improving the Bears' record to 7-4 on the season against the over.