'The Kelly Clarkson Show': Massive Update on Talk Show's Future
Kelly Clarkson is not going anywhere. The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for two more seasons on Monday, keeping the show on the air through at least 2025. NBCUniversal made the announcement after NBCUniversal Syndication Studios sold additional episodes of the show to the NBC Owned Television Stations Group. After...
Jerry Springer says his talk show, which included episodes such as 'I Married a Horse' and 'l'm Sleeping With My Brother,' 'ruined culture'
Four years after "The Jerry Springer Show" ended, Springer has reflected on the legacy the early 2000s television sensation has left on the world.
Former 'Blue's Clues' host Steve Burns said his 'severe clinical depression' made working on the show 'impossible'
The actor told Variety Wednesday that he was "the happiest depressed person in North America" while working on the Nick Jr. show.
Mother and Son: ABC to reboot beloved sitcom with comedians Denise Scott and Matt Okine
The new show, which will explore ageing with the added twist of the migrant experience, leads the ABC TV programming lineup for 2023
‘Dirty Jobs’ Is Returning with Mike Rowe
Mike Rowe is returning to Discovery with a new season of “Dirty Jobs.”. Rowe made the big announcement in a promo for the show, singing in the tune of “Deck the Halls,” “‘Dirty Jobs’ is back on TV every Sunday night… ‘Dirty Jobs’ is still disgusting every Sunday.”
The Wheel: NBC to Roll Out UK Quizzer Adaptation Over 10 Nights in December
NBC will serve up its spin on the UK quiz show The Wheel over 10 nights in December, it was announced on Monday. The “two-week takeover,” hosted by British comedian/series creator Michael McIntyre, will kick off Monday, Dec. 19 and wrap up on Friday, Dec. 30 (as detailed below). Watch a video sneak peek up above. Each hourlong episode of The Wheel follows six celebrity guests “spinning, advising and supporting charismatic contestants as they endeavor to be the last one standing.” As the contestants vie for the chance to win over $100,000, the celebrities “lend their expertise in a variety of hilarious and...
