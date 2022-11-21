Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningColumbia, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningColumbia, SC
Related
WLTX.com
SCDOT seeks public input on bridge repairs in Clarendon and Orangeburg counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is seeking public input regarding proposed bridge repairs in Clarendon and Orangeburg counties. SCDOT is proposing repairs to the SC260 Bridge over Second Water-Lake Marion. Portions of the bridge have deteriorated to the point that repairs are necessary, according to SCDOT engineers.
WLTX.com
Columbia ranks in top cities impacted by urban heat in the country
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We just received the results of an extensive heat mapping project in Columbia lead by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It told us one thing we already knew, it is hot in Columbia, but it’s how the heat was distributed across the city which this new information reveals.
WLTX.com
West Columbia Christmas fair promotes artists
Buying locally, instead of from large chain stores was the motto of a Christmas craft fair in West Columbia. News19's Zoie Henry explains.
WLTX.com
Happy Thanksgiving from WLTX!
COLUMBIA, S.C. — All across the Midlands and the rest of America, people are coming together for Thanksgiving. The origin of Thanksgiving goes back hundreds of years in North America. There have actually been several different types of "thanksgivings," celebrated at different times during the year, but the one we all know now pays homage to a feast between Pilgrims and Native Americans in 1621 that took place in what's now Massachusetts.
WLTX.com
Final Results | Sumter County, Saluda County runoff elections
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The final results are in for a group of unresolved Midlands elections that went to runoffs. The contests were in Saluda and Sumter Counties. Five races had to go to a runoff in Sumter after the November 8 election, while just one did in Saluda. There were no runoffs in the other Midlands counties.
WLTX.com
Chick-fil-A Supply to invest $80 million, create 165 new jobs in Lexington County
A new distribution center will bring 165 new jobs to Lexington County by 2024. Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A.
WLTX.com
A.C. Flora wide receiver is a News19 Player of the Week
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The A.C. Flora offense has been quite potent this season and it's a big reason why they are currently undefeated at 13-0 heading into Friday's showdown with unbeaten South Florence in the 4A Lower State championship. One of the Falcons' more dependable performers has been...
WLTX.com
Time to move on, Beamer wants all the focus now on Clemson, not Tennessee
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer says the best way to move on from the win over Tennessee is quite simple - "Stop talking about it". Beamer even directed the athletics department's social media director Justin King to get all the Tennessee videos out Sunday and Monday because on Tuesday, it's time for the players to turn their attention to Clemson.
WLTX.com
Elloree trials cancelled
The sixty year tradition has been put on hold for now. The trials began in the 1960's.
WLTX.com
14 Bulldogs Earn All-MEAC Postseason Honors
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A total of 14 S.C. State Bulldogs have honored by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for their body of work in the 2022 season. White Knoll graduate Nick Taiste was named a First Team All-MEAC offensive lineman for his steady performance throughout the year. The sophomore continues to improve and on more than one occasion, he cleared space for Bulldog running backs and provided solid pass protection for the quarterbacks. He was named MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Week for an outstanding performance in an October victory over North Carolina Central.
WLTX.com
Saluda elects a new mayor
Councilman Miliken Matthews received more votes than incumbent Mayor Amelia Herlong. Making Matthews the Mayor-elect.
WLTX.com
Top-ranked South Carolina cruises to a 79-36 win over Cal Poly
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif — SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Even in the early stages of the season, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has her team focused on tournament basketball in March and April. The Gamecocks closed a cross-country, four-game road trip with a 79-36 victory over...
Comments / 0