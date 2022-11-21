ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action. The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.
NBC Washington

How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play

The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar. Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: United States-Wales live updates

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues with the United States vs. Wales closing out Monday's group stage action, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, England opened the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to earn three points in Group B,...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
BBC

World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break

The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: Senegal-Netherlands live updates

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with Senegal taking on the Netherlands on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, England opened the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to get three points in Group B. You can watch...
The Independent

Portugal vs Ghana prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Portugal face Ghana in Group H of the Qatar World Cup, as both nations get their campaigns under way.This generation of Portugal players will be desperate to do themselves justice, their talented squad having bowed out in the last 16 of the most recent World Cup and having exited last summer’s Euros in the group stage.LIVE! Follow Portugal vs Ghana with our live blogIn fact, Portugal have only twice reached the semi-finals in their history at the world championship, a record one would expect to be better – especially in recent years, under captain Cristiano Ronaldo. They do not...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — South Korea and Uruguay started their World Cup campaigns with a 0-0 draw on Thursday, a result that probably favors the Asian team. The draw at Education City Stadium was yet another early World Cup match with the favored team stumbling. Argentina and Germany both lost their opening matches in major upsets.
The Independent

What TV channel is Brazil vs Serbia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture

Brazil and Serbia play their first World Cup match at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.Tite will hope to avoid an upset, with a warning given by Argentina, who suffered a shock loss to Saudi Arabia to begin their campaign, and Germany, who went down against Japan.Beaten by the Albiceleste in the Copa America final last year, the Selecao will look to rebound here after suffering defeat to Belgium in the quarter-finals four years ago.Serbia have real quality throughout their side and Dragan Stojkovic may look to Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic to inspire an upset here.Here’s everything...
BBC

England v South Africa: Hugh Tizard & Bevan Rodd in contention for Springbok match

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Saracens' uncapped second row Hugh Tizard and Sale prop Bevan Rodd are in a 26-player England squad to prepare to...

