Sporting News
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Argentina kick off their highly anticipated 2022 World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22. With captain and superstar Lionel Messi appearing at the tournament for a final time, Argentina are hoping to send their icon out with a piece of silverware that has so far eluded him.
Where is the next FIFA World Cup? The 2026 tournament is coming to a city near you.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming back to the United States. Eleven American cities, along with cities in Canada and Mexico will play hosts.
Sporting News
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar
If day three started with a bang, yesterday it was more of a whimper, as Croatia and Morocco played out arguably the worst game of the tournament so far in a 0-0 draw. But then things really got going, courtesy of Japan and Spain!. Day Three at the 2022 FIFA...
NBC Sports
Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action. The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.
NBC Washington
How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play
The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar. Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: United States-Wales live updates
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues with the United States vs. Wales closing out Monday's group stage action, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, England opened the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to earn three points in Group B,...
WATCH: Wisconsin cow predicts USA win over England in World Cup
It has been eight years since the U.S. Men's National Team competed in the FIFA World Cup, and a Wisconsin cow thinks they are going to perform pretty great this Friday.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
Soccer-European teams considering legal options in 'OneLove' armband dispute
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The seven countries that were prevented by FIFA from wearing 'OneLove' armbands during the World Cup in Qatar are jointly considering their legal options, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Wednesday.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: Senegal-Netherlands live updates
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with Senegal taking on the Netherlands on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, England opened the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to get three points in Group B. You can watch...
Portugal vs Ghana prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Portugal face Ghana in Group H of the Qatar World Cup, as both nations get their campaigns under way.This generation of Portugal players will be desperate to do themselves justice, their talented squad having bowed out in the last 16 of the most recent World Cup and having exited last summer’s Euros in the group stage.LIVE! Follow Portugal vs Ghana with our live blogIn fact, Portugal have only twice reached the semi-finals in their history at the world championship, a record one would expect to be better – especially in recent years, under captain Cristiano Ronaldo. They do not...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Mexico Vs Poland
Here is all you need to know about where to watch today's game between Mexico and Poland in Group C.
Lukaku to miss Belgium’s World Cup opener, Hazard to start
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss his nation’s World Cup opener against Canada on Wednesday night and also could be sidelined for the second match against Morocco. Lukaku, 29, hasn’t appeared in a match since Oct. 29 because of a left thigh injury and...
Sporting News
How many times has Brazil won the World Cup? History of record champions in FIFA men's tournament
As the most successful team in FIFA World Cup history, Brazil are considered amongst the most powerful footballing nations across the globe. Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Brazil have been tipped by many to win the tournament, boasting one of the most star-studded squads in recent memory.
South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — South Korea and Uruguay started their World Cup campaigns with a 0-0 draw on Thursday, a result that probably favors the Asian team. The draw at Education City Stadium was yet another early World Cup match with the favored team stumbling. Argentina and Germany both lost their opening matches in major upsets.
What TV channel is Brazil vs Serbia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture
Brazil and Serbia play their first World Cup match at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.Tite will hope to avoid an upset, with a warning given by Argentina, who suffered a shock loss to Saudi Arabia to begin their campaign, and Germany, who went down against Japan.Beaten by the Albiceleste in the Copa America final last year, the Selecao will look to rebound here after suffering defeat to Belgium in the quarter-finals four years ago.Serbia have real quality throughout their side and Dragan Stojkovic may look to Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic to inspire an upset here.Here’s everything...
Watch: Takuma Asano Goal For Japan v Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022
Takuma Asano may have won it for Japan against Germany and you can watch it here.
BBC
England v South Africa: Hugh Tizard & Bevan Rodd in contention for Springbok match
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Saracens' uncapped second row Hugh Tizard and Sale prop Bevan Rodd are in a 26-player England squad to prepare to...
