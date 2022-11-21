ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

This Bucks County Borough Will Be Celebrating Their 108th Christmas Tree Lighting Next Week

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmBrL_0jIZJOFC00
The event is expected to bring in a large amount of people from inside and outside the area.Photo byiStock

One of Bucks County’s most popular boroughs will be lighting their large Christmas tree next week, a great activity for family and friends. Staff writers at Discover Doylestown wrote about the details for the event.

Doylestown Borough will be celebrating the 108th annual lighting of the town Christmas tree on Nov. 25 at 5 PM. Just after Thanksgiving, the event is a fun time to let local sand visitors know that the Christmas season is officially beginning in Bucks County.

The festive evening will be full of enteraintinment. The Bucks County Gentleman will perform from 5:10-5:30 PM, followed by the Central Bucks West Choir from 5:40-6 PM and the Frozen Singalong at 6:10 PM. The annual parade will arrive at 6:15 PM, and the official tree lighting will occur at 6:45 PM.

Doylestown isn’t the only area that is getting ready for the holiday season. On Nov. 27, the Logan Inn in New Hope will also be lighting their Christmas tree and decorations for all to see.

Learn more about the upcoming event at Discover Doylestown.

Comments / 0

Related
buckscountyherald.com

Santa’s reindeer visit Perkasie for nation’s oldest tree lighting ceremony

Perkasie Borough continues its long-standing holiday tradition on Saturday, Dec. 3, when the town hosts the nation’s oldest community Tree Lighting Ceremony. Two of Santa’s reindeer will visit the event and have indicated they are very happy to pose for photos with visiting families before they head north to rest ahead of their epic Christmas journey.
PERKASIE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Shades of the Past: KoP Historical Society Recalls Dec. 1982 Demise of a Massive, Historic Oak on Gulph Road

The Drinker Oak, which once graced a plot near the intersection of today's Route 202 and South Gulph Road. A King of Prussia Historical Society Facebook post recently recalled “The Drinker Oak,” a massive tree that once graced the intersection of Route 202 and S. Gulph Road. The tree’s exact age was undetermined; however, 40 years ago — Dec. 2, 1982 — disease caused its removal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bridge repairs planned for week of Nov. 30 on I-295 in Bucks County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that regional bridge repairs will continue next week on Interstate 295 in Bucks County under a $44.5 million bridge improvement project to perform high-priority repairs on several structures on I-295, Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 in Bucks, Delaware and Philadelphia counties. Motorists...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Bars and Taverns in Havertown PA

Located in the quaint town of Havertown, Pennsylvania, The Crossbar in Havertown is a tad unassuming if you aren't familiar with its avowed purpose. However, the well-conceived and executed bar and grill offer an impressive menu and a slew of beers on tap. Not only that, the staff is well oiled and friendly. Whether you are looking for a post-game repast or a pre-game brunch, The Crossbar is the place to be. 2225 Darby Rd, Havertown, PA 19083.
HAVERTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications.Photo byiStock. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

An accident has closed Butler Pike this morning between Cedar Grove and North Lane

FOX29 reported this morning that an accident involving a single vehicle that struck a pole has closed Butler Pike between Cedar Grove and North Lane in Conshohocken. PECO is currently working to restore power (the outage is impacting approximately 50 accounts). No information is currently available about the driver or any passengers in the vehicle.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Home badly damaged after fire in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A two-alarm fire has damaged a house in Bethlehem on Thanksgiving Eve. Firefighters were called around 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Craig Avenue. Dispatchers say there were heavy flames. Smoke was seen coming out of the house, and the front of it appears to be completely charred.
BETHLEHEM, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Medical Center Will Be Opening a New Location in Bucks County. Read To Learn When and Where

A Bucks County health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in order to offer important services to local women. Athena OBGYN, based in Abington, has announced that they will be opening a new center in Langhorne on Dec. 1. Located at 830 Town Center Drive, the center will give local women the chance to get important check-ups and procedures done.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Area restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinners

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This Thanksgiving, several restaurants throughout the area will remain open as an option for people who may not want to prepare a meal, but are still looking to enjoy some classic Turkey Day food. Damenti’s Restaurant in West Hazleton will be offering up a Turkey Day meal with all the fixings. […]
SCRANTON, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy