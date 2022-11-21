This Bucks County Borough Will Be Celebrating Their 108th Christmas Tree Lighting Next Week

The event is expected to bring in a large amount of people from inside and outside the area. Photo by iStock

One of Bucks County’s most popular boroughs will be lighting their large Christmas tree next week, a great activity for family and friends. Staff writers at Discover Doylestown wrote about the details for the event.

Doylestown Borough will be celebrating the 108th annual lighting of the town Christmas tree on Nov. 25 at 5 PM. Just after Thanksgiving, the event is a fun time to let local sand visitors know that the Christmas season is officially beginning in Bucks County.

The festive evening will be full of enteraintinment. The Bucks County Gentleman will perform from 5:10-5:30 PM, followed by the Central Bucks West Choir from 5:40-6 PM and the Frozen Singalong at 6:10 PM. The annual parade will arrive at 6:15 PM, and the official tree lighting will occur at 6:45 PM.

Doylestown isn’t the only area that is getting ready for the holiday season. On Nov. 27 , the Logan Inn in New Hope will also be lighting their Christmas tree and decorations for all to see.