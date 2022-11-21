ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Recently-Finished Pipersville Development Celebrates the Sale of Their Last “Contemporary Townhome”

The new home development just sold the last of a particular model.Photo byLennar Philly Metro

A brand new home development in Bucks County is already celebrating the final sale of one of their most popular townhome models.

Lennar Philly Metro finished Lantern Ridge, a new addition of single-family homes and townhomes in Pipersville, earlier this month. Not that soon after opening up to buyers and renters, the new development has recently sold the last of their “contemporary townhome” models to a local family.

“We hope you make many happy memories in your new home at Lantern Ridge,” the developer said online.

“Our contemporary townhome collection is sold out until 2023 and only 2 traditional townhomes (Harper) remain for this year!”

The new homes were made open to the public for renting and buying after a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month. Made for family-friendly living, residents will be able to enjoy access to a communal central square with a gathering space and tot lot.

The development was recently finished with he help of the nearby Central Bucks School District.

Learn more about the recent home sales at Lennar Philly Metro.

