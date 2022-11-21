ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments

mocomotive.com

SWAT SCENE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Montgomery County SWAT has been activated by patrol deputies on a wanted suspect that has been held up in a home in the 1400 block of Ashland Drive off SH 242 in the Huntington Estates Subdivision since close to 11 pm. The area is closed of…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/swat-scene-ends-suspect-in-custody/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man shot in suspected road rage shooting in Houston's southside

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the stomach in a suspected road rage shooting in Houston's southside Tuesday night, police said. The Houston Police Department said officers are investigating the shooting on Foster Street, which is off Cullen Boulevard between Old Spanish Trail and South Loop East. HPD first tweeted about the incident at 6:57 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 Houston police patrol vehicles hit by suspects in stolen car

HOUSTON - Authorities said two people in a stolen vehicle on the city's northwest side were taken into custody after crashing into two police officers' patrol cars. It happened around 4:30 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to investigate a car reported stolen on North Eldridge Parkway and Weiman Rd. near Jersey Village.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found shot to death in Houston apartment on W Bellfort Ave

HOUSTON - Houston police say a man was found dead after a witness reported a shooting that had occurred at least a day before. Police were investigating in the 6300 block of W Bellfort Ave in the early morning hours Tuesday. According to HPD, officers responded to a report of...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

One man fatally stabbed on METRO train in downtown Houston

HOUSTON - One man is dead after being fatally stabbed on a train in downtown Houston. METRO police and Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a stabbing near 1150 Rusk St around 8 p.m. When officials arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds in his upper torso.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments

