3-year-old shot in Richmond neighborhood, according to Fort Bend County deputies
An investigation is underway after a child was shot and transported to a medical center.
cw39.com
HPD arrests suspect with victim’s body still in apartment a day after shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — When officers were sent to check on a welfare call in southwest Houston, they found more than they were expecting. Now one person in behind bars, accused of murder. Charges have been filed against 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in the death of an unidentified 27-year-old victim. The...
cw39.com
Boyfriend shoots baby’s father, uncle, grandmother in custody exchange in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men and a woman are recovering after a child custody exchange results in a shooting in north Houston on Wednesday night. Authorities said a woman and her boyfriend showed up around 8 p.m. at her ex-boyfriend’s house at the 9300 block of Friendly Road for a child custody exchange.
Click2Houston.com
Good Samaritan stabbed, killed outside nightclub in SW Houston; Search for gunman underway, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a deadly stabbing outside a southwest Houston nightclub Sunday morning. Investigators said the victim Sergio Mandujano, 36, can be seen on surveillance video attempting to fight off two men before...
Teens as young as 14 steal several cases of beer and threaten Dollar Store employee, HPD says
The suspects try to get away so fast that one of them trips over himself and briefly loses a shoe, while another crashes the basket into the red column outside.
Video shows wanted suspect steal man's car at gunpoint outside Montrose Voodoo Doughnuts
"Get on the f------ ground. Get out the f------ car," the wanted man can be heard demanding in surveillance video of the aggravated robbery.
Click2Houston.com
Hit-and-run driver found receiving treatment at ER after leaving 17-year-old passenger to die at crash site, police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man who fled the scene after causing a crash that killed his 17-year-old passenger, according to Houston police. Angel David Espinoza Martinez, 19, is charged with failure to stop and render aid. According to HPD, on Sunday, Martinez was driving a...
Driver accused of running away after 17-year-old passenger killed in crash into power pole
Houston police found the 19-year-old at an area hospital. He allegedly ran off after crashing into a pole, killing his 17-year-old passenger.
Click2Houston.com
8-hour SWAT standoff in SW Houston continues as police wait for barricaded homicide suspect
HOUSTON – The HPD SWAT team surrounded a southwest Houston home for hours Tuesday afternoon and into the evening after a homicide suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside. A heavy law enforcement presence, first captured by Sky 2 around 2 p.m., remained at the home, located in the 4200 block...
Texas Gas Station Clerk Opens Fire On Customer Who Broke Jar Of Salsa
Breanna Miranda was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Click2Houston.com
Security guard who killed innocent woman while firing at reckless driver charged after yearlong investigation, police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a security guard who accidentally killed an innocent woman while firing at a reckless driver in a southeast Houston bar parking lot, police said. A little more than a year after Ada Aguilar was fatally shot, Moises Castillo, 28, has been arrested...
Suspect in custody after hourslong standoff prompted by shooting in southwest Houston: HPD
The scene began in an abandoned home that ended in a shooting and the suspect ran to a second home, where he remained holed up for hours.
mocomotive.com
SWAT SCENE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
Montgomery County SWAT has been activated by patrol deputies on a wanted suspect that has been held up in a home in the 1400 block of Ashland Drive off SH 242 in the Huntington Estates Subdivision since close to 11 pm. The area is closed of…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/swat-scene-ends-suspect-in-custody/
HPD: Man shot in suspected road rage shooting in Houston's southside
HOUSTON — A man was shot in the stomach in a suspected road rage shooting in Houston's southside Tuesday night, police said. The Houston Police Department said officers are investigating the shooting on Foster Street, which is off Cullen Boulevard between Old Spanish Trail and South Loop East. HPD first tweeted about the incident at 6:57 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Breaking Bond: Convicted felon accused of violently attacking mother 24 hours after jail release
HOUSTON - 36-year-old Danny Leonard's criminal history dates back to 2004. On Nov. 7, Leonard was charged with evading arrest following a police chase and a felony for possession of a weapon. 230th Criminal District Court Judge Chris Morton granted Leonard two personal recognizance bonds and he was a free...
fox26houston.com
2 Houston police patrol vehicles hit by suspects in stolen car
HOUSTON - Authorities said two people in a stolen vehicle on the city's northwest side were taken into custody after crashing into two police officers' patrol cars. It happened around 4:30 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to investigate a car reported stolen on North Eldridge Parkway and Weiman Rd. near Jersey Village.
Brothers killed when driver slammed into them on Beltway described as 'inseparable'
Eduardo and Carlos Miranda's family is still trying to understand the loss of the two "inseparable" brothers killed in a wreck on the Beltway.
fox26houston.com
Man found shot to death in Houston apartment on W Bellfort Ave
HOUSTON - Houston police say a man was found dead after a witness reported a shooting that had occurred at least a day before. Police were investigating in the 6300 block of W Bellfort Ave in the early morning hours Tuesday. According to HPD, officers responded to a report of...
fox26houston.com
One man fatally stabbed on METRO train in downtown Houston
HOUSTON - One man is dead after being fatally stabbed on a train in downtown Houston. METRO police and Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a stabbing near 1150 Rusk St around 8 p.m. When officials arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds in his upper torso.
Click2Houston.com
Herpes diagnoses for 2 more office workers after infected janitor urinated in water bottles; additional charges filed, investigators say
HOUSTON – More charges have been filed against a janitor who told investigators that his “sickness” led him to commit reprehensible and unspeakable acts against employees at a doctor’s office along the East Freeway, leaving multiple employees with a lifelong incurable disease. The acts in question...
Comments / 4