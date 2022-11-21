ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

South Carolina gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30r0Kd_0jIZH8HF00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There is good news for South Carolina drivers as they prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving as gas prices have fallen statewide in the last week.

The state gas price fell by 8.9 cents and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.17 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 10.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 6.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.74 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.89 per gallon, a difference of $1.15 per gallon.

Lowcountry Gas Tracker: Where is the cheapest gas near me?

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents, averaging $3.64 per gallon today. The national average is down 16.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2y3v_0jIZH8HF00
Source: GasBuddy.com

“What an incredible turnaround in the last week. While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn’t expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “But, it’s terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround.”

De Haan said that if oil markets hold where they are, it is possible the U.S. could see a national average of less than $3.00 per gallon near Christmas.

The national average price of diesel declined by 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Thanksgiving travel: What to know before hitting the road

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Thanksgiving travel is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in South Carolina this year, and travel experts are sharing advice for those hitting the road ahead of the holiday. AAA predicts this will be one of the busiest years for Thanksgiving travel in the past two decades. Nearly 49 million Americans, […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Giving thanks to falling gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Gas prices across the nation are continuing to drop, including here at home, so let’s give thanks to the little things. The national average is now $3.66, down $0.11 from November 14. Gas prices locally are now dropping, just in time for Thanksgiving travels. New York’s average is now $3.85, up […]
SYRACUSE, NY
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Cities Expenses Rank Above National Average

Everywhere you turn life is more expensive these days. But, some South Carolina cities expenses are higher than the national average. If you live in South Carolina, on average your household pays over $1700 a month for the most common bills. These include things like mortgages, car loans, utilities, insurance, etc. According to doxoINSIGHTS, a mobile bill pay service, South Carolina ranks 33rd in spending per month. Despite the lower spending, some cities beat the national average of $2003 per month. And, even though cost of living skyrockets, it feels like salaries aren’t keeping up. So, this study compared 85 locations in the Palmetto State to find which ones are most expensive. The 10th most expensive city in South Carolina is Clemson, shelling out $2017 per month on household bills. Fort Mill came in at number 5, with $2166 per month spent on bills. Charleston was just ahead at number 4, spending $2185 monthly. And, not surprising, Hilton Head tops the list at $2569 spent per month.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina

The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WLTX.com

Partly cloudy, mild South Carolina weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Skies will be partly cloudy today. Temperatures are forecast to hit above-normal levels. Clouds will return to the Midlands for Thanksgiving. Some light rain, drizzle is possible Thursday afternoon. Rain is likely Friday. The showers may continue over the weekend. Tuesday was mostly cloudy and mild....
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Upstate, South Carolina Christmas parades dates and times

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find a list of Christmas parades scheduled for the Upstate area of South Carolina: Click on the links for more information on each parade. Greenville: Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Greenville. Anderson: Dec. 4 at 3:00 p.m. on Main Street. Spartanburg:...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

FLU UPDATE: South Carolina reports 100x more cases, 50x more hospitalizations than last year

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — State health officials are making efforts to get more South Carolina residents vaccinated during one of the earliest, most active flu seasons in recent years. According to South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), South Carolina has experienced over 100 times the number of flu cases — and […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling and office schedules for Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a holiday schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed, Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 25, and the day after Thanksgiving - Friday, Nov. 26.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

AMFD: Two vehicle crash impacts traffic on Hwy 41

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews closed a portion of Highway 41 Saturday night following a crash near Joe Rouse Drive.  According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 41 near Joe Rouse Drive.  Law enforcement was on the scene at 7 p.m.  Injuries were reported; however, details are […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC to begin providing South Carolina flu vaccination data

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency will begin providing flu vaccination data as the state faces one of the most active influenza seasons in recent years. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said it has begun tracking flu vaccination numbers and will soon begin providing that information every […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Coalition calls on SC Gov. to investigate BCSD firings

Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-formed coalition of teachers, parents, clergy, and community members is speaking out against the abrupt firing of the Berkeley County School District superintendent. “I stand here today on behalf of many of the voiceless in the Berkeley County School District who are afraid to speak up and voice their […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Lowcountry tree lightings and holiday parades

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Communities around the Lowcountry are gearing up for the holiday season with tree lightings and parades. Below, you’ll find a list of tree lighting and holiday parade events happening in December. Charleston The City of Charleston’s holiday parade will take place on December 4 at 3:00 p.m. The parade will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy