Florida State

News4Jax.com

Florida faces more reinsurance problems

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10 percent in...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Holiday Money Hunt: $150K claimed in just hours, millions still up for grabs in Northeast Florida

In a matter of hours, more than $150,000 was claimed in the Jacksonville area, but there are still millions of dollars more waiting for the rightful owner to come forward. On Monday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis officially kicked off his annual Holiday Money Hunt, launching with a phone bank at News4JAX. The goal is to reunite people with money and property the state has been holding for safekeeping, and in less than 15 hours, viewers claimed their cash — clearing more than 700 accounts that were being held.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Serial con man’ opens new Florida business after stint in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A convicted felon whom federal prosecutors once called a “serial con man” recently opened a new company in Florida that advertised accounting and legal services, News4JAX sister station WKMG News 6 learned. Michael Nelson, 51, did not respond to written questions from News 6...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

How will the Thanksgiving holiday affect trash pickup in your area?

Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county. We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Illuminations’ event shines spotlight on St. Augustine Lighthouse

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Augustine Lighthouse hits the switch on its annual holiday “Lighthouse Illuminations” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The display, featuring more than 30,000 lights and 300 feet of garland, is in its second year. It will run through Jan. 14, alongside St. Augustine’s “Nights of Lights” celebration.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jekyll Island hosts their annual Merry Artist’s Festival

Once again, the Jekyll Island community invites people to roll up and immerse themselves in the crafts and artistry their various guilds create. There will be demonstrations, signings and more each weekend going into the new year. Make it a full day trip and experience the holiday spirit with lights, tours and more.

