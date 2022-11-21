Read full article on original website
Florida faces more reinsurance problems
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10 percent in...
Holiday Money Hunt: $150K claimed in just hours, millions still up for grabs in Northeast Florida
In a matter of hours, more than $150,000 was claimed in the Jacksonville area, but there are still millions of dollars more waiting for the rightful owner to come forward. On Monday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis officially kicked off his annual Holiday Money Hunt, launching with a phone bank at News4JAX. The goal is to reunite people with money and property the state has been holding for safekeeping, and in less than 15 hours, viewers claimed their cash — clearing more than 700 accounts that were being held.
‘Serial con man’ opens new Florida business after stint in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A convicted felon whom federal prosecutors once called a “serial con man” recently opened a new company in Florida that advertised accounting and legal services, News4JAX sister station WKMG News 6 learned. Michael Nelson, 51, did not respond to written questions from News 6...
How will the Thanksgiving holiday affect trash pickup in your area?
Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county. We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how...
‘Illuminations’ event shines spotlight on St. Augustine Lighthouse
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Augustine Lighthouse hits the switch on its annual holiday “Lighthouse Illuminations” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The display, featuring more than 30,000 lights and 300 feet of garland, is in its second year. It will run through Jan. 14, alongside St. Augustine’s “Nights of Lights” celebration.
Driver found alive nearby after crash into pond that prompted dive team search
SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla – Hours after a crash in a pond sparked a dive team search Thanksgiving morning on Marketplace Drive near the BestBet off I-95, the driver of the SUV was found alive nearby, St. Johns County deputies confirmed. A spokesperson with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office...
Missing man found dead in Guana River area, St. Johns County deputies say
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A search for a missing 57-year-old man in the Guana River Wildlife Management Area ended tragically Tuesday when his body was found, St. Johns County deputies said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deployed a “tremendous amount...
Ware offers Saturday early voting in Senate runoff, other local counties start Monday
Despite a Georgia appeals court ruling on Monday allowing counties to offer early voting this coming Saturday in a U.S. Senate runoff election, several local counties in Southeast Georgia are opting to start early voting on Monday. Glynn, Camden and Charlton counties will all begin early voting on Nov. 28...
Jekyll Island hosts their annual Merry Artist’s Festival
Once again, the Jekyll Island community invites people to roll up and immerse themselves in the crafts and artistry their various guilds create. There will be demonstrations, signings and more each weekend going into the new year. Make it a full day trip and experience the holiday spirit with lights, tours and more.
Week 3 high school football playoff picks: 6 teams set dates for state semis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Last week: 8-3 (.727). Season: 303-96 (.767). Regional finals, Florida.
Social media expert weighs in on UF pulling scholarship offer to Nease QB after video shows him repeating racial slur while singing song
On the field, Nease High School quarterback Marcus Stokes was a serious competitor to tend with, but off the field, it was only one word that led to a whole new world of trouble. A clip on social media of Stokes using a racial slur while singing a rap song...
