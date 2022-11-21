Citadel will not renew Brent Thompson’s contract as head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel will not renew its contract with head football coach Brent Thompson, according to Citadel Director of Athletics Mike Capaccio.

Thompson’s time with the Bulldogs comes to an end after “amassing a 36-44 overall record and 27-31 record in conference action,” the college’s athletics department said in a Monday news release.

“I want to thank Brent for all of his hard work in leading this program since 2016,” said Capaccio. “However, at this time, the program is not moving in a positive direction which made it necessary to make the change. We wish Coach Thompson the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Thompson took over as the team’s head coach prior to the 2016 season and had previously served as offensive coordinator for two prior seasons.

“In his first season as head coach, Thompson guided the Bulldogs to a perfect 8-0 conference record and the program’s second-straight SoCon title. The Bulldogs would win their first 10 games of the season,” the team said.

He was also named the SoCon Coach of the Year following that season.

The Citadel will work with College Sports Solutions to conduct a nationwide search for the team’s next coach.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.