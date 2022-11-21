ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Citadel will not renew Brent Thompson’s contract as head football coach

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWRWf_0jIZGp6C00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel will not renew its contract with head football coach Brent Thompson, according to Citadel Director of Athletics Mike Capaccio.

Thompson’s time with the Bulldogs comes to an end after “amassing a 36-44 overall record and 27-31 record in conference action,” the college’s athletics department said in a Monday news release.

“I want to thank Brent for all of his hard work in leading this program since 2016,” said Capaccio. “However, at this time, the program is not moving in a positive direction which made it necessary to make the change. We wish Coach Thompson the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Thompson took over as the team’s head coach prior to the 2016 season and had previously served as offensive coordinator for two prior seasons.

“In his first season as head coach, Thompson guided the Bulldogs to a perfect 8-0 conference record and the program’s second-straight SoCon title. The Bulldogs would win their first 10 games of the season,” the team said.

He was also named the SoCon Coach of the Year following that season.

The Citadel will work with College Sports Solutions to conduct a nationwide search for the team’s next coach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

CofC men’s hoops wins Charleston Classic

Courtesy of CofC Athletics CHARLESTON, S.C. – The College of Charleston men’s basketball team won their first ever Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in front of a sold out TD Arena crowd on Sunday night in Charleston, taking down reigning ACC Champion Virginia Tech 77-75. The Cougars defeated Davidson, Colorado State and Virginia Tech en route […]
CHARLESTON, SC
lindyssports.com

Thankful for Charleston Southern, A Program Based on Faith in God

We celebrate Thanksgiving this week. Of course, we should be thankful every day, but especially during this holiday season. One of the things about which to give thanks is for having men like Barclay Radebaugh, the head basketball coach at Charleston Southern. Charleston Southern is a Baptist University located in...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lukosius, Taylor lead Butler past The Citadel 89-42

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simas Lukosius and Jayden Taylor scored 18 points apiece and Butler breezed to an 89-42 victory over The Citadel on Saturday night. Lukosius grabbed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Taylor sank 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Eric Hunter Jr. scored 15. The Citadel’s Bulldogs (2-2) were led in scoring by […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCBD Count on 2

Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis Jr.

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr. “Lavel had natural leadership ability from the time he was small,” Davis’s high school football coach said. “People naturally gravitated toward him and were […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woodland High School to host candlelight vigil for Lavel Davis Jr.

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A candlelight vigil will honor former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three football players killed during a shooting near a University of Virginia parking garage on November 13. He was a wide receiver for UVA football and played for Woodland High School in Dorchester County. The Woodland […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to watch the World Cup in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially underway in Qatar, and restaurants and bars across the Lowcountry are hosting watch parties throughout the major sporting event. Team USA faces Wales, England, and Iran in the group stage. All three matches will be played at 2:00 p.m. eastern time. Here is a list […]
CHARLESTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Lowcountry at High Tide

The signs are there: our coastal cities are increasingly susceptible to flooding as the climate changes. Charleston, South Carolina, is no exception, and is one of the American cities most vulnerable to rising sea levels. Lowcountry at High Tide: A History of Flooding, Drainage, and Reclamation in Charleston, South Carolina (USC Press, 2010) is the first book to deal with the topographic evolution of Charleston, its history of flooding from the seventeenth century to the present, and the efforts made to keep its populace high and dry, as well as safe and healthy.
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Garden & Gun

Corgi Chaos: A Race for Glory at the Steeplechase of Charleston

It’s eleven o’clock on a brisk, sunny Sunday, and thousands of onlookers jostle for position along the Stono Ferry Racetrack in Hollywood, South Carolina. A bugler summons the competitors to their posts, and the crowd, dressed in pastel and tweed and jaunty feathered hats, holds its breath. One of the most anticipated races at the Steeplechase of Charleston is about to begin.
HOLLYWOOD, SC
WCBD Count on 2

You could win $25 tickets to see Dear Evan Hansen in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Don’t be left “Waving Through a Window” during this week’s performances of “Dear Evan Hansen.” The award-winning hit Broadway musical is taking center stage at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center through Sunday, Nov. 27. In advance of the shows, production has announced that it will host a digital lottery offering […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WAVY News 10

Commanding officer of USCGC James relieved of duties

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James has been permanently relieved of his duties, following an investigation into a mishap while underway. Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, announced on Monday Nov. 7 that he lost confidence in Capt....
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

51 Distinguished Flying Crosses awarded to JBC Airmen on Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning 51 Distinguished Flying Crosses were awarded to JBC Airmen. The DFC recipients were honored for their actions during Operation Allies Refuge, the evacuation of Afghanistan in August 2021. It was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in American history. U.S. Air Force...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

BCSD Board Chair Responds To Criticism Over Superintendent Firing

BERKLEY COUNTY, S.C. – A week after the Berkeley County School Board voted to fire its superintendent, Board Chairman Mac McQuillin issued a lengthy statement Wednesday. The board voted 6 to 3 to fire Deon Jackson during its regularly scheduled meeting last week. The move prompted some people in attendance, including board members, to walk out of the meeting. David Barrow, […] The post BCSD Board Chair Responds To Criticism Over Superintendent Firing appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
WRDW-TV

Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy