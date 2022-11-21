Read full article on original website
Related
simmons.edu
How the Counseling Center Supports Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Simmons
The Counseling Center offers a variety of mental health services for Simmons students, and the Center's racially diverse practitioners are uniquely positioned to support the needs of BIPOC students. When it comes to mental health and wellness on campus, the Counseling Center has students covered. The Center provides assessment, counseling,...
simmons.edu
Jeffrey Mello ’00 MSW Consecrated as Episcopal Bishop of Connecticut
Tell us about your profession. I am the 16th Bishop Diocesan in the Episcopal Church in Connecticut. In the Episcopal Church, bishops are not appointed, but elected by the clergy and the people of the diocese. I was elected bishop on May 21 and was ordained and consecrated on October 15. I have oversight of all the congregations and communities in the Episcopal Church in Connecticut, which consists of the entire state.
Comments / 0