A legendary comedian who is from Benton Harbor, Michigan, had a near-death experience two years ago and is now learning to walk again. A stroke happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is suddenly interrupted or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, spilling blood into the spaces surrounding brain cells. Even though a stroke is a problem that happens in the brain it can affect the entire body where one side of the body experiences paralysis.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO