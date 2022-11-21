ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

95.3 WBCKFM

KCC Offers Free Phlebotomy Training

Kellogg Community College is offering Battle Creek residents the chance to participate in the Phlebotomy Training Program which starts in January. The training will be offered at no cost if applicants are at least 18 years old and meet income guidelines. The art of drawing blood is not for the...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow

I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

Legendary Mi Comedian Has Stroke And Is Learning To Walk Again

A legendary comedian who is from Benton Harbor, Michigan, had a near-death experience two years ago and is now learning to walk again. A stroke happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is suddenly interrupted or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, spilling blood into the spaces surrounding brain cells. Even though a stroke is a problem that happens in the brain it can affect the entire body where one side of the body experiences paralysis.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

4 Tips for the New Theater to Survive in Downtown Kalamazoo

Earlier this month, it was announced that a new movie theater would be moving into the empty AMC in downtown Kalamazoo. A new theater. For the third time. In a decade. Overall, that's not a great success rate. Now, you can definitely blame AMC's closing on the pandemic. After all, how can a business survive if no one can leave their house to visit it?
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Portage Road, Sprinkle Road I-94 ramp reopens in Kalamazoo County

PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers no longer need to find alternate routes to get to I-94 in Kalamazoo County. Portage Road at I-94 and the southbound Sprinkle Road ramp to westbound I-94 reopened to traffic Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Portage Road: Construction on I-94 between Lovers...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
dbusiness.com

Galesburg-based Eaton Launches New Aftermarket Supercharger

Eaton, a power management company in Galesburg, east of Kalamazoo, has introduced its Twin Vortices Series X3100 supercharger for aftermarket applications and the expansion of its Detroit Truetrac and ELocker aftermarket differential lines. A new design based on both the R-Series and V-Series rotors, the X-Series was developed specifically for...
GALESBURG, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
