Houston, TX

defendernetwork.com

Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds

Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston ‘juggings’ are soaring; 2022 totals already higher than 2021

HOUSTON – Vicki Carr looks back to what took place earlier this month and has a chuckle, but that was not the case on Nov. 11. On that day, Carr was followed for 17 miles from her favorite grocery store to her daughter’s home. Those keeping a close eye on her, according to law enforcement, were juggers.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel December 2022 Official Contest Rules

General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 and Houston Life (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship

For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!

Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?

HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Cypress Ranch HS Cheerleaders are headed to the Big Apple!

CYPRESS – Cheerleaders from Cypress Ranch are headed to New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!. This will be their first time performing at an event this large! They’re so excited to represent the Cypress community and show off their amazing skills. They performed on the...
CYPRESS, TX
houston-today.com

District buys large acreage

The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

US Army vet gifted furnished apartment after graduating from Camp Hope

HOUSTON - A military veteran is receiving quite a gift today and just in time for Thanksgiving. We caught up with U.S. Army Vet Frank Waindle on moving day. He expected to lug in a few boxes of clothes, but you’ll never guess what showed up, a truck full of furniture, and it’s all just for him.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
HOUSTON, TX

