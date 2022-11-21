Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Things To Do In Southeast Houston This Thanksgiving Day WeekendMae A.Houston, TX
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org
Coalition for the Homeless awarded $5 million to curb homelessness for Houston families
The Coalition for the Homeless has been awarded a $5 million grant to curb homelessness for families here in Houston. Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund grants money to organizations that support the immediate needs of young families. Mike Nichols, the president...
Click2Houston.com
Good Samaritan helps deliver turkeys for 44th Annual Houston Super Feast after truck breaks down
HOUSTON – Thousands will gather for Super Feast and there’s a lot of work to get set up. but the kitchen is where a lot of the work is taking place. The event, which is hosted by City Wide Club, is organized with a lot of heart. According...
SUPER FEAST provides free Thanksgiving meals for thousands of Houston residents
HOUSTON — An emergency turkey drive and a good Samaritan helped save the annual SUPER FEAST in downtown Houston guaranteeing a hot Thanksgiving meal for tens of thousands of people. The Citywide Club and volunteers have been working overtime to prepare for the 44th annual Thanksgiving Day event. They've...
defendernetwork.com
Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds
Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
Click2Houston.com
‘Give more than you get’: Retired chef feeds neighborhood for Thanksgiving
Katy, TX. – Jeffrey Williams, a retired chef, worked at the Houston Country Club for 34 years. This year, he decided it was time to pivot and while he continued on with his passion for cooking by helping the less fortunate. This Thanksgiving, Williams is giving a whole new...
KHOU
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
Click2Houston.com
Best bets for your Houston holiday weekend: Thanksgiving Parade, a Christmas train and more
This is the Things to Do newsletter, a preview of local events assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hooray! You’re home for Thanksgiving. You’ve had your turkey dinner, watched the big ball game, and put up your tree....
Click2Houston.com
Houston ‘juggings’ are soaring; 2022 totals already higher than 2021
HOUSTON – Vicki Carr looks back to what took place earlier this month and has a chuckle, but that was not the case on Nov. 11. On that day, Carr was followed for 17 miles from her favorite grocery store to her daughter’s home. Those keeping a close eye on her, according to law enforcement, were juggers.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel December 2022 Official Contest Rules
fox26houston.com
Two businesses team up to deliver free meals to seniors
Two businesses have teamed up to give back to Houston's senior community. The people behind OMG Seafood and Smart Scaping Landscaping want to make sure no one feels forgotten or left out for the holidays.
defendernetwork.com
Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship
For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
houstononthecheap.com
Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!
Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
fox26houston.com
How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?
HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
Click2Houston.com
Residents at Pasadena apartment complex forced to go without heat, hot water for Thanksgiving
Dozens of residents living at a Pasadena apartment complex said they are heading into Thanksgiving without heat or hot water. William Carpenter lives in one of the Sycamore Gardens Apartment units that doesn’t have running hot water. He said he’s had to boil water for the last three weeks.
Click2Houston.com
GIVING THANKS: KPRC 2 anchors, reporters share notes of gratitude in 2022
This Thanksgiving week, we posed the question to members of our KPRC 2 team -- What are you thankful for this year?. Below you’ll see their answers, but we also want to hear from you. Tell us what you are most thankful for in 2022 in the comments section at the bottom of this article.
Click2Houston.com
Cypress Ranch HS Cheerleaders are headed to the Big Apple!
CYPRESS – Cheerleaders from Cypress Ranch are headed to New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!. This will be their first time performing at an event this large! They’re so excited to represent the Cypress community and show off their amazing skills. They performed on the...
houston-today.com
District buys large acreage
The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
fox26houston.com
US Army vet gifted furnished apartment after graduating from Camp Hope
HOUSTON - A military veteran is receiving quite a gift today and just in time for Thanksgiving. We caught up with U.S. Army Vet Frank Waindle on moving day. He expected to lug in a few boxes of clothes, but you’ll never guess what showed up, a truck full of furniture, and it’s all just for him.
cw39.com
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
