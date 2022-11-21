You could say the British soul singer Yola had an eventful American Music Awards last night. The star not only performed her song “Break the Bough” live at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A., but she also received the special “Song of Soul” honor for the song. “It was a truly mind-blowing experience from the start to finish,” Yola tells Vogue of her night. “The American Music Awards are incredible and music-focused, and as an artist I felt their mission to elevate music throughout the whole show.” The best part, though, was that the star let Vogue follow along as she took to both the glitzy red carpet and stage—where she brought powerhouse vocals and style.

