Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
CMRE - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared...
Zacks.com
4 Reasons to Invest in Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Right Now
HTGC - Free Report) is expected to continue to witness improvement in the top line, given the growing demand for customized financing. Moreover, backed by a solid balance sheet and liquidity position, the company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. Hence, it seems to be a wise idea to add the stock to your portfolio now.
Zacks.com
Should Investors Buy Macy's (M) Stock Before the Holliday Season?
M - Free Report) shares continue to climb farther above their September lows. Still trading 28% from its highs, this week’s Black Friday shopping weekend could continue boosting Macy’s stock. More and more investors may be wondering if it’s time to buy the department store stock. Let’s...
Zacks.com
Why Halliburton (HAL) Is an Attractive Oilfield Service Stock
Even as fears revolving around high inflation and slowing growth somewhat cloud the outlook for Oil/Energy, it has remained the best S&P 500 sector this year. The space has generated a total return of some 68% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s loss of 16%. Apart from a positive...
Zacks.com
Is Ashford (AINC) Stock a Bargain Right Now?
AINC - Free Report) stock is worthy of consideration for those looking for a discount. AINC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with earnings estimate revisions trending higher. The Financial-Investment Management Industry is also in the top 39% of all Zacks Industries. Even better, AINC has an overall “A” VGM grade for its combined Style Score of Value, Growth, and Momentum.
Zacks.com
Synchrony (SYF), Dutch Unveil Advanced Pet Insurance Plan
SYF - Free Report) recently collaborated with the veterinary telehealth company Dutch. Per the terms of the deal, the Pets Best subsidiary of the former will extend the benefits of its insurance plans to the annual veterinary care members of the latter. The offering named Dutch x Pets Best insurance plan can be availed at the website of Dutch.
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Watch for in a Flourishing Networking Industry
CSCO - Free Report) , Infinera Corporation (. RDCM - Free Report) . However, negative impacts stemming from the lingering supply chain disruptions and component shortages are likely to remain a concern in the near term. Geopolitical instability in Europe due to the Ukraine war, weak global economic conditions and rising inflation and crude prices are likely to act as additional headwinds.
Zacks.com
6 Reasons That Make LPL Financial (LPLA) a Must-Buy Stock Now
LPLA - Free Report) stock now, given its strong fundamentals and strategic expansion efforts. Favorable higher interest rate environment will act as a tailwind. Further, the company’s steady capital-deployment activities reflect a solid balance-sheet position. The company has been witnessing upward earnings estimate revisions lately, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding...
Zacks.com
Is Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FNDC - Free Report) was launched on 08/13/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment...
Zacks.com
Screening for High Quality Cheap Tech Stocks
(0:30) - Finding Strong Value Stocks Within The Tech Industry. (24:45) - Episode Roundup: FLEX, ACMR, DBX, PERI, MITK. Welcome to Episode #307 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.
Zacks.com
Key Reasons to Hold on to Honeywell (HON) Stock for Now
HON - Free Report) growth is supported by strong demand and backlog levels. In the third quarter of 2022, backlog increased 9% year over year, owing to strength in Aerospace, Performance Materials and Technologies and Honeywell Building Technologies. The company’s investments in digital transformation, aimed at driving commercial and operational...
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Mesa Labs (MLAB): Time to Buy?
MLAB - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
Zacks.com
Is Perion (PERI) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Atlas (ATCO) This Year?
ATCO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. Atlas is one of 885 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN)?
FXN - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Zacks.com
Should Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) Be on Your Investing Radar?
VXF - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/27/2001. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $14 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. Why Mid Cap...
Zacks.com
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Zacks.com
Ciena (CIEN) Expands Portfolio With Tibit & Benu Acquisitions
CIEN - Free Report) has announced an agreement to acquire California-based Tibit Communications. Also, the company announced that it has acquired Benu Networks. The buyouts will increase the company's capacity to support clients' metro and edge strategies and cope with increased investments made by service providers to update and boost network connectivity.
Zacks.com
Will Resonant Inc. (RESN) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Resonant Inc. reports results for the quarter ended December 2020. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Likely to Ride on the 5G Bandwagon
AMX - Free Report) , Orange S.A. (. CRNT - Free Report) might benefit in the long run on significant long-term growth opportunities and rising demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity with the wide proliferation of IoT. Industry Description. The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry comprises mobile telecommunications and broadband...
Comments / 0