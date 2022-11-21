ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langhorne, PA

Langhorne Nonprofit Collects Close to 250 Winter Coats for Local Children in Need

 3 days ago

The organization collected winter coats to keep kids warm this winter.Photo byiStock

A Bucks County nonprofit recently ended one of their most popular charitable events, which saw a large amount of winter jackets collected.

The Family Service Association of Bucks County, headquartered at 4 Cornerstone Drive in Langhorne, recently brought their “Operation Warm: Driving Away the Cold” event to an end. Ultimately, the nonprofit need up collecting close to 250 winter coats for children in need across the Bucks County area.

“We are eternally grateful to everybody who donated coats this year, as well as our amazing volunteers, who spent 2 days unpacking and sorting them for delivery,” the organization said online.

The local nonprofit has been having a busy time right before the holiday season. Recently, the organization released a video that told the stories of individuals and families that have been affected by homelessness in the area.

Founded in 1953, their mission has been to serve those who face hardship and help them utilize resources to assist in their predicaments.

Learn more about the recent coat collection at Family Service Association of Bucks County.

