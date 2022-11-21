Read full article on original website
West Virginia was home to the largest hardwood sawmill in the world
RAINELLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A town settled in a quaint valley at the base of Sewell and Sims Mountain and bisected by the Meadow River was once home to the largest hardwood sawmill in the world. Rainelle has seen its good and bad days throughout history as every other...
Local deer processing shops see an influx of deer
SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)–It is one of the biggest hunting weeks of the year in the Mountain State and local deer processing centers are ready for an influx in business. Processing businesses like Hunter’s Choice in Shady Spring helps hunters cut meat from the deer they kill during the season. Parker Redden with the shop […]
West Virginia deer processing plant busy on 1st day of two-week gun buck season
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A mass of West Virginians are expected to make their way through the woods to score a buck. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources expects nearly a quarter-million hunters to take to the woods all across the state during the two-week gun buck season. Annually, this brings a big […]
Huntington, West Virginia DMV closed due to power outage
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The DMV office in Huntington will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage. The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles said in a press release that the power outage is projected to last all day. They encourage customers to use the DMV’s online services. Regional offices are still open in Point […]
Kanawha, West Virginia landlords can follow up on payments by following these tips from 3 Oh 4 Investments
Late tenants can be a source of stress for Kanawha County landlords. Make your job easier by implementing fees, strengthening your communication, and using your lease!. Converting your extra home into a rental is an excellent way to gain an additional source of income. However, keep in mind that it is still a job. The responsibilities of a Kanawha County landlord involve property management, inspections, and dealing with all sorts of tenants. And while some tenants will be a pleasure to work with, there will always be some troublesome ones. The worst kinds are the tenants who pay late. These are the tenants who have no regard for agreements and continue to jeopardize your budget. But before you surrender and sell your Kanawha, West Virginia house fast, consider these tips from 3 Oh 4 Investments. As one of Kanawha, West Virginia’s leading cash homebuyers, we have seen this problem before and we know how to help. Here are some ways you can gently follow up on your tenant’s late rent:
Thousands of hunters head to woods in W.Va. on opening day of gun buck season
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nearly perfect hunting weather on Monday kicked off West Virginia's biggest hunting season. More than a quarter of a million hunters are expected to take part in the two-week buck gun season and the bulk of them were in the woods on the opening day.
Picture of alleged Dunbar, West Virginia CVS robbery suspect released
UPDATE (10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The Dunbar Police Department has released a photo of the alleged suspect in the Dunbar CVS robbery case. They say the man went into the CVS on 10th Street after 7 p.m. with a note saying he had a gun and that this was a robbery and […]
Kanawha Commission opposes West Virginia Waste Management rate increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Commission says they oppose an automatic rate increase from Waste Management of West Virginia. In a press release, the commission said West Virginia customers would see a 5.34% increase in their trash bills if the rate increase is allowed to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Commissioner Lance Wheeler […]
Fire destroys camper in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Fire Department (NFD) says a midday fire destroyed a camper on Scary Creek Road in Putnam County. NFD says flames were coming through the roof as firefighters arrived at 1312 Scary Creek Road. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries, NFD says. The fire department also […]
West Virginia man kidnapped a woman at shopping center, police say
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he kidnapped a woman in Barboursville and took her to a home in Mason County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police responded to a possible kidnapping near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center on Monday. Witnesses told police that […]
Two City of Nitro firefighters successfully pass certain skills tests, elevating their statuses as firemen
NITRO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Firefighter Chase Petry successfully tested and passed his three-and-a-half-year apprenticeship test. The Nitro fireman spent over 6000 hours over that period in training to become a journeyman firefighter. Firefighter Russell Miller successfully tested and passed his six-month probationary test. During his six months of training,...
Charleston community center getting a makeover with help from police department, Lowe's
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While it is rich in history and memories, the Paul Laurence Dunbar Second Avenue Community Center in Charleston's West Side has seen better days. Lt. David Payne is in charge of the community policing with the Charleston Police Department. While attending events at the center, Payne noticed ways the building could be revamped.
Residents escape townhouse fire in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 10:07 p.m.): The Assistance Fire Chief for the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department James Hill says an insurance company will figure out what caused the fire. UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 12:05 p.m.): Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (TMVFD) says that when crews arrived at a structure fire on Brick […]
Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, closed due to car crash
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes is closed after a two-vehicle accident with injuries around 1:10 p.m., according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers tell 13 News the crash occurred just outside of Hope Drug Rehabilitation, located at 5257 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Paramedics are on the scene, and […]
Street closures announced for Holly Jolly Brawley in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston announced downtown street closures for the second annual Holly Jolly Brawley. Street closures for Holly Jolly Brawley begin in Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at noon and will last through Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 p.m. Holly Jolly Brawley will take place downtown on Friday, Nov. 25, […]
Kanawha County commissioners oppose rate increase for Waste Management of W.Va.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County commissioners are speaking out in opposition to a monthly rate increase for Waste Management of West Virginia. The commissioners said in a news release Tuesday that Waste Management of West Virginia sent a notice to its customers, saying there will be an automatic rate increase of 5.34% that does not include fuel and tipping fee surcharges.
Beckley food giveaway announced
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that a food giveaway will be held on Wednesday, November 23, at the Linda K. Epling Stadium. The giveaway will take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm at 200 Stadium Drive in Beckley, and is being held as part of Mountaineer Food Bank’s scheduled Mobile Food Pantry distribution stops for the week.
West Virginia DOH flagger hit by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries.
Two new outdoor warning sirens installed in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two new outdoor warning sirens were recently installed in the Pinch and Tornado areas. The Kanawha County Commission and the emergency management team set up the sirens. C.W. Sigman, emergency manager and fire coordinator for Kanawha County, said the sirens will not routinely be...
