Local deer processing shops see an influx of deer

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)–It is one of the biggest hunting weeks of the year in the Mountain State and local deer processing centers are ready for an influx in business. Processing businesses like Hunter’s Choice in Shady Spring helps hunters cut meat from the deer they kill during the season. Parker Redden with the shop […]
Huntington, West Virginia DMV closed due to power outage

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The DMV office in Huntington will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage. The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles said in a press release that the power outage is projected to last all day. They encourage customers to use the DMV’s online services. Regional offices are still open in Point […]
Kanawha, West Virginia landlords can follow up on payments by following these tips from 3 Oh 4 Investments

Late tenants can be a source of stress for Kanawha County landlords. Make your job easier by implementing fees, strengthening your communication, and using your lease!. Converting your extra home into a rental is an excellent way to gain an additional source of income. However, keep in mind that it is still a job. The responsibilities of a Kanawha County landlord involve property management, inspections, and dealing with all sorts of tenants. And while some tenants will be a pleasure to work with, there will always be some troublesome ones. The worst kinds are the tenants who pay late. These are the tenants who have no regard for agreements and continue to jeopardize your budget. But before you surrender and sell your Kanawha, West Virginia house fast, consider these tips from 3 Oh 4 Investments. As one of Kanawha, West Virginia’s leading cash homebuyers, we have seen this problem before and we know how to help. Here are some ways you can gently follow up on your tenant’s late rent:
Fire destroys camper in Putnam County, West Virginia

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Fire Department (NFD) says a midday fire destroyed a camper on Scary Creek Road in Putnam County. NFD says flames were coming through the roof as firefighters arrived at 1312 Scary Creek Road. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries, NFD says. The fire department also […]
Two City of Nitro firefighters successfully pass certain skills tests, elevating their statuses as firemen

NITRO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Firefighter Chase Petry successfully tested and passed his three-and-a-half-year apprenticeship test. The Nitro fireman spent over 6000 hours over that period in training to become a journeyman firefighter. Firefighter Russell Miller successfully tested and passed his six-month probationary test. During his six months of training,...
Residents escape townhouse fire in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 10:07 p.m.): The Assistance Fire Chief for the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department James Hill says an insurance company will figure out what caused the fire. UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 12:05 p.m.): Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (TMVFD) says that when crews arrived at a structure fire on Brick […]
Kanawha County commissioners oppose rate increase for Waste Management of W.Va.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County commissioners are speaking out in opposition to a monthly rate increase for Waste Management of West Virginia. The commissioners said in a news release Tuesday that Waste Management of West Virginia sent a notice to its customers, saying there will be an automatic rate increase of 5.34% that does not include fuel and tipping fee surcharges.
Beckley food giveaway announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that a food giveaway will be held on Wednesday, November 23, at the Linda K. Epling Stadium. The giveaway will take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm at 200 Stadium Drive in Beckley, and is being held as part of Mountaineer Food Bank’s scheduled Mobile Food Pantry distribution stops for the week.
West Virginia DOH flagger hit by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries.
Two new outdoor warning sirens installed in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two new outdoor warning sirens were recently installed in the Pinch and Tornado areas. The Kanawha County Commission and the emergency management team set up the sirens. C.W. Sigman, emergency manager and fire coordinator for Kanawha County, said the sirens will not routinely be...
