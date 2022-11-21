Read full article on original website
Related
cortlandvoice.com
Drug trafficker sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and conspiracy
A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday for a murder committed during a drug conspiracy that connected from California to Cortland County, according to a release from the United State Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York. The conviction of Kyle M. Leeper,...
Cortland Drug Runner/ Murderer Sentence in Federal Court
Federal Prosecutors say a Palmyra, Pennsylvania man will serve 40 years in federal prison for a murder committed while he was trafficking methamphetamine from Indiana and Southern California to Cortland. 39-year-old Kyle Leeper pleaded guilty to being part of the onspiracy that involved a Groton woman and five others and...
Man charged with Threat of Mass Harm released on NYS Bail Reform Laws
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s office has reported that there has been an update regarding the Threat of Mass Harm case that occurred at the Oneida County Office Building on November 18th. On Friday, 25-year-old Jacqwey Yates of Utica was arrested and charged with Threat of Mass Harm and Aggravated Harassment […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Found Guilty of First Degree Manslaughter
A Binghamton man will spend up to 25 years in state prison after being found guilty of first degree Manslaughter, among other charges. The Broome County District Attorney's Office announces today, a Broome County jury found 26-year-old Kout M. Akol guilty of first degree Manslaughter, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
Jury takes only hours to acquit 2 men in East Side revenge murder
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County jury acquitted two men Tuesday of an East Side ambush murder after deliberating for five hours in the afternoon. Quonta Albert and Kadeem Arrindell-Martin were found not guilty of hunting down Anthony Perry, 36, and Albert shooting him nine times, as Perry walked his dog on May 3, 2020.
Two charged with possession of crack to appear in court
Sayre, Pa. — Two Sayre residents will appear in court at the end of the month for preliminary hearings on drug charges. Court records show Amie Raylin Moore and Patrick Louis Ferro face charges stemming from an Oct. 11 raid conducted on their home. The two were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police discovered cocaine and several items used to ingest the...
Shooting accident in Tioga County
New York State Environmental Conservation Police are investigating a shooting along Diamond Valley Road in the Town of Tioga.
Owego Felon Pleas Guilty to Binghamton Burglary
An Owego man will be sentenced in February after admitting he broke into a Washington Street, Binghamton apartment in August and stole computer equipment and a credit card. The Broome County District Attorney’s office reports 36-year-old Randy Buck Junior of Owego appeared in Broome County Court November 21 and entered a guilty plea to a felony count of Burglary in the Third Degree in the August 7, 2022 incident.
Police looking to ID Lansing theft suspect
New York State Police are looking to identify a man who they say stole several items from a Dick's Sporting Goods in Lansing, New York.
wxhc.com
Cortland County Sheriff Conducting High Visibility Engagement Campaign
Beginning tomorrow, November 23rd, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a high visibility engagement campaign through the weekend until November 27th. The campaign is one of many of the STOP-DWI initiatives throughout the state. The campaign will consist of high visibility, highly publicized efforts including the STOP-DWI campaign to reduce the dangers of drunk and impaired driving.
Elmira Police appoint new officer in effort to recruit lateral transfers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In its effort to recruit new officers as lateral transfers, the Elmira Police Department appointed an officer Monday that previously worked at the Sheriff’s Office. Corey Hamula, 30, was appointed as an Elmira Police Officer on November 21, 2022. EPD said Hamula previously spent seven years working at the Chemung County […]
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Man Arrested for Felony Menacing Stemming from Neighbor Dispute
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a hand gun. Elmira Police arrested Paul Spallone for menacing after responding twice to reports of a neighbor dispute in the West First Street area. Police said that Spallone, who has a pistol...
Second person dies in fatal Clay house fire, family says
Clay, N.Y. -- The fire at a home in Clay that killed an 8-year-old girl Tuesday night has claimed the life of another person, according to a family member. Anthony Wild, 76, died Wednesday as a result of the serious injuries he sustained in the fire, Jojo Wild, the daughter of Anthony Wild, confirmed to syracuse.com | The Post-Standard Wednesday afternoon.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Rape
A 20-year-old Binghamton man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to Rape in the 2nd degree. The Broome County District Attorney's Office says Dominic L. Rought admitted to having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old when he was 19 years old in the Town of Baker in August 2021. Rought...
‘Please get my sister’: Neighbor rushes to help boy screaming outside fatal Clay house fire
Clay, N.Y. – A neighbor was watching TV in her living room Tuesday evening when she heard screams and rushed outside to see a child running from flames and smoke coming from the home next door. The little boy ran out of the burning house on Lawdon Street wearing...
whcuradio.com
Multiple felonies for Tioga County man in alleged domestic violence incident
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is in jail without bail. Owego Police arrested 38-year-old Bo Angel last week after an investigation into a domestic violence incident on Adaline Street. He was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s custody and remanded to Tioga County Jail without bail. Angel is facing three felonies including burglary, strangulation, and criminal contempt for violating an order of protection. He is additionally charged with misdemeanors of unlawful imprisonment, obstruction of breathing, assault, and preventing a 911 call.
Eight-year-old girl dead in Town of Clay house fire
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-year-old girl is confirmed dead from a house fire, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. A fire broke out on the 100 block of Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:35 p.m. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that an adult man is […]
Woman charged with bringing drugs into Otsego County Jail
Today, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested Billie Vokrusze, 48 of Utica, and charged her with Promoting Prison Contraband and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Motorcyclist who collided with box truck in North Country dies, troopers say
Alexandria, N.Y. — A man died in a Syracuse hospital Tuesday after his motorcycle collided with a box truck on Nov. 2, troopers said. Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay, was driving east on Route 26 when the box truck turned onto the highway and onto the path of Bellman’s 2005 Honda motorcycle, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
14850.com
Sheriff’s Office identifies burglary suspect arrested Thursday in Seneca County
An Ithaca man was arrested on Thursday morning in an incident that led to a shelter-in-place order for residents in the area of Route 96 and County Road 143 in Seneca County, just north of Trumansburg, according to a statement Monday morning from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. The...
Comments / 0