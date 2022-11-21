ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Found Guilty of First Degree Manslaughter

A Binghamton man will spend up to 25 years in state prison after being found guilty of first degree Manslaughter, among other charges. The Broome County District Attorney's Office announces today, a Broome County jury found 26-year-old Kout M. Akol guilty of first degree Manslaughter, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Two charged with possession of crack to appear in court

Sayre, Pa. — Two Sayre residents will appear in court at the end of the month for preliminary hearings on drug charges. Court records show Amie Raylin Moore and Patrick Louis Ferro face charges stemming from an Oct. 11 raid conducted on their home. The two were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police discovered cocaine and several items used to ingest the...
SAYRE, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Owego Felon Pleas Guilty to Binghamton Burglary

An Owego man will be sentenced in February after admitting he broke into a Washington Street, Binghamton apartment in August and stole computer equipment and a credit card. The Broome County District Attorney’s office reports 36-year-old Randy Buck Junior of Owego appeared in Broome County Court November 21 and entered a guilty plea to a felony count of Burglary in the Third Degree in the August 7, 2022 incident.
BINGHAMTON, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland County Sheriff Conducting High Visibility Engagement Campaign

Beginning tomorrow, November 23rd, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a high visibility engagement campaign through the weekend until November 27th. The campaign is one of many of the STOP-DWI initiatives throughout the state. The campaign will consist of high visibility, highly publicized efforts including the STOP-DWI campaign to reduce the dangers of drunk and impaired driving.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police appoint new officer in effort to recruit lateral transfers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In its effort to recruit new officers as lateral transfers, the Elmira Police Department appointed an officer Monday that previously worked at the Sheriff’s Office. Corey Hamula, 30, was appointed as an Elmira Police Officer on November 21, 2022. EPD said Hamula previously spent seven years working at the Chemung County […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Man Arrested for Felony Menacing Stemming from Neighbor Dispute

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a hand gun. Elmira Police arrested Paul Spallone for menacing after responding twice to reports of a neighbor dispute in the West First Street area. Police said that Spallone, who has a pistol...
ELMIRA, NY
Syracuse.com

Second person dies in fatal Clay house fire, family says

Clay, N.Y. -- The fire at a home in Clay that killed an 8-year-old girl Tuesday night has claimed the life of another person, according to a family member. Anthony Wild, 76, died Wednesday as a result of the serious injuries he sustained in the fire, Jojo Wild, the daughter of Anthony Wild, confirmed to syracuse.com | The Post-Standard Wednesday afternoon.
CLAY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Rape

A 20-year-old Binghamton man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to Rape in the 2nd degree. The Broome County District Attorney's Office says Dominic L. Rought admitted to having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old when he was 19 years old in the Town of Baker in August 2021. Rought...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Multiple felonies for Tioga County man in alleged domestic violence incident

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is in jail without bail. Owego Police arrested 38-year-old Bo Angel last week after an investigation into a domestic violence incident on Adaline Street. He was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s custody and remanded to Tioga County Jail without bail. Angel is facing three felonies including burglary, strangulation, and criminal contempt for violating an order of protection. He is additionally charged with misdemeanors of unlawful imprisonment, obstruction of breathing, assault, and preventing a 911 call.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Eight-year-old girl dead in Town of Clay house fire

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-year-old girl is confirmed dead from a house fire, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. A fire broke out on the 100 block of Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:35 p.m. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that an adult man is […]
CLAY, NY

