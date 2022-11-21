ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife of fallen Bristol officer, police chief release video

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A heartfelt message of gratitude from the Bristol Police Department and Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife ahead of Thanksgiving. It’s been a tough time for the brave men and women in blue as they and their community mourns the loss of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. On Wednesday, Bristol Police […]
New Haven man convicted in cold case killing of a Hamden father and son

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a 55-year-old New Haven man guilty of killing a father and son in 1987 inside their Hamden home, authorities announced Tuesday. Police found the bodies of Fred Harris, 59, and his son, 23-year-old Greg Harris, bound and with their throats slashed in an upstairs bedroom. Decades later, a […]
6 suspects, including juveniles caught following stolen vehicle crash in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three men and three juveniles were arrested after police responded to a stolen vehicle crash in Meriden on Monday. Miguel Angel Acevedo Jr., 20, Robert Barbera, 18, and 18-year-old Jeremy Gonzalez-Torres face charges that range from first-degree larceny to interfering with police. Meriden police said they...
Jury finds New Haven man guilty in 1987 home invasion murders

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A jury has convicted a New Haven man of killing two people in a Hamden home back in 1987, the state's attorney's office said Tuesday. Willie McFarland was found guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Fred Harris, 59, and his son Greg, 23, in their Hamden home in August 1987.
East Lyme father charged with assaulting his 4-week-old twin daughters

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised. EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Lyme father charged with physically assaulting his 4-week-old twin daughters faced a judge Tuesday. East Lyme police arrested Torin Ruleman, 19, on Monday about a month after he and his girlfriend brought their daughters to Gales Ferry […]
Police: 2 people hurt in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people were shot in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Police said the shooting happened just before 12:43 p.m. It happened on 179 Buckingham Street. There is a large police presence in the area. A male in his 20s was found suffering from a...
VIDEO: Double shooting under investigation in Hartford

The state’s largest teachers union released the results of a new survey that highlighted a desperate need for teachers. Police warn of rise of serious crashes before Thanksgiving weekend. Wallingford daycare owner arrested after 9 children abused. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Wallingford home daycare owner and her boyfriend...
Manchester police search for missing woman

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17. Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said. She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130...
East Haven Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Federal Prison for Firearm Offense

Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Luis Salaman, Jr., also known as “J,” “Lou Benz,” “Louie Benz” and “Benz,” 20, of East Haven, was sentenced on Nov. 17 by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to 60 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
