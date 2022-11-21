Read full article on original website
NECN
State Police Arrest Man Accused of Abandoning Newborn on Parked Vehicle in Conn.
Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of leaving a newborn on top of a parked vehicle in Mansfield earlier this year. On March 23, 2022, troopers received a 911 call from a woman about an infant that had been wrapped in a towel and left on the hood of her car.
Waterbury murder victim's family speaks out as suspects face judge
WATERBURY, Conn. — The suspects allegedly responsible for the death of a Waterbury woman in her home appeared in court on Wednesday. Shelley Stamp was found unresponsive in her apartment on Oct. 29 by family members who came to check on her. “We should be at home making our...
DCF had no contact with family before Naugatuck infant's death as manhunt for killer continues
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search for the man accused of dismembering and killing his 11-month-old daughter continues out of Naugatuck. Police are searching for 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini, who is accused of strangling, stabbing and dismembering his daughter Camilla last Friday. Francisquini and Camilla's mother reportedly got into a dispute...
Wife of fallen Bristol officer, police chief release video
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A heartfelt message of gratitude from the Bristol Police Department and Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife ahead of Thanksgiving. It’s been a tough time for the brave men and women in blue as they and their community mourns the loss of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. On Wednesday, Bristol Police […]
New Haven man convicted in cold case killing of a Hamden father and son
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a 55-year-old New Haven man guilty of killing a father and son in 1987 inside their Hamden home, authorities announced Tuesday. Police found the bodies of Fred Harris, 59, and his son, 23-year-old Greg Harris, bound and with their throats slashed in an upstairs bedroom. Decades later, a […]
Eyewitness News
6 suspects, including juveniles caught following stolen vehicle crash in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three men and three juveniles were arrested after police responded to a stolen vehicle crash in Meriden on Monday. Miguel Angel Acevedo Jr., 20, Robert Barbera, 18, and 18-year-old Jeremy Gonzalez-Torres face charges that range from first-degree larceny to interfering with police. Meriden police said they...
Eyewitness News
Police investigating after cats turning up dead in Waterbury neighborhood
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr.
Police: Man armed with assault rifle robbed Shelton liquor store
Police say a man armed with an assault rifle robbed a liquor store in Shelton.
East Lyme father charged with assaulting his 4-week-old twin daughters
WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised. EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Lyme father charged with physically assaulting his 4-week-old twin daughters faced a judge Tuesday. East Lyme police arrested Torin Ruleman, 19, on Monday about a month after he and his girlfriend brought their daughters to Gales Ferry […]
Eyewitness News
Police: 2 people hurt in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people were shot in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Police said the shooting happened just before 12:43 p.m. It happened on 179 Buckingham Street. There is a large police presence in the area. A male in his 20s was found suffering from a...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Double shooting under investigation in Hartford
The state’s largest teachers union released the results of a new survey that highlighted a desperate need for teachers. Police warn of rise of serious crashes before Thanksgiving weekend. Wallingford daycare owner arrested after 9 children abused. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Wallingford home daycare owner and her boyfriend...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Naugatuck police: Baby girl died of neck compressions, stab wounds; suspect still at large
Dr. Devika Umashanker from Hartford HealthCare talks about a viral trend that could be putting people with diabetes at risk. Walk in the Light Church of God hosted a turkey giveaway Sunday. The church collected over 150 turkeys that will be given to Hartford families.
Person found dead under collapsed mobile home in Norwich
A person was found dead under a collapsed mobile home in Norwich on Tuesday night.
Eyewitness News
Manchester police search for missing woman
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17. Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said. She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130...
Eyewitness News
NEWS CONFERENCE: Naugatuck police give update on search for homicide suspect
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday starts cold but will be sunny. Then, Tuesday looks great. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 21, including when Naugatuck police plan to hold an update on a suspect search.
zip06.com
East Haven Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Federal Prison for Firearm Offense
Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Luis Salaman, Jr., also known as “J,” “Lou Benz,” “Louie Benz” and “Benz,” 20, of East Haven, was sentenced on Nov. 17 by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to 60 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Police search for accused CT baby killer
A manhunt is on for Christopher Francisquini, a 31-year-old Naugatuck man wanted in the death of an 11-month-old girl who life in the same house as the suspect
