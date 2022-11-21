Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Gadsden State ACT Prep Course scheduled for Nov. 29 & 30
Gadsden, Ala. – Gadsden State Community College’s Continuing Education Program is offering ACT preparation courses covering four core subjects – English, reading, math and science. Classes will meet at the Cardinal Tutoring Center located in Allen Hall on the Wallace Drive Campus. The session dates, times and course offerings are from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29 for English and reading and Nov. 30 for math and science.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Wednesday November 23rd
Steven Pike, 38 of Piedmont, was arrested November 21st at 1:04 PM, charged with negotiating worthless instrument, by the Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office. Timmie McGatha, 58 of Centre, was arrested November 22nd at 2:58 PM, and later released at 8:01 PM, with no charges listed by the Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office.
weisradio.com
Fort Payne Day Reporting Center Lite Program Celebrates 7 Recent Program Graduates
Fort Payne, Ala. – On Friday, November 18, seven participants from the Fort Payne Day Reporting Center Lite graduated from the program, celebrated by a commencement ceremony at Northeast Community College. Fort Payne DRC Lite Administrator Brandon Thompson and DRC Lite District Manager Chris Causey thanked guests for coming out to show support and congratulated graduates on the milestone they reached.
sylacauganews.com
Talladega County Sheriff’s Office looking for three persons of interest regarding Alpine homicide
ALPINE, Ala. – Three men have been identified as persons of interest in a homicide that occurred in Alpine earlier this month. The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is searching for any information regarding the locations and statuses of a trio that was potentially involved with a fatal incident that took place in Alpine on Saturday, Nov. 12.
weisradio.com
Valley Head Woman charged With Contributing Delinquency Of Minors
From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:. Two foreign exchange students were removed from Valley Head home with the homeowner arrested and charged with 2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. 52 year old Catherine C Findley is also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest was made on Thursday November 17th.
DeKalb County woman charged with providing drugs to exchange students she was hosting
A Valley Head woman is facing several charges after authorities say she provided drugs to two foreign exchange students staying in her home.
cityofgadsden.com
Gadsden Mayor appoints medical cannabis recruitment task force
The City of Gadsden is rolling out the red carpet for medical cannabis businesses interested in locating in Gadsden. To assist with managing the influx of inquiries pouring in, Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford has appointed a task team of individuals charged with assisting applicants seeking licenses to operate their medical cannabis business in Gadsden.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Sunday November 20th
Casey Keller, 34 of Centre, charged with failure to appear on previous charges by the Centre Police Department. Evita Higgins, 41 of Centre, arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department, booked into the detention center at 10:35 a.m Saturday and released the same day at 7:44 p.m. with no charges listed.
wrganews.com
More Details released by GBI on Fatal Rockmart Shooting
The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of the housing authority. The charges relate to the shooting death of Cieria Lashae Colvin. The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
harbinclinic.com
Harbin Clinic Honors Employee Dedication with Service Awards Ceremony
Harbin Clinic honored its longest-serving full-time employees with a Service Award Ceremony. During the celebratory event, employees were recognized for their contribution of 10 years or more to Harbin Clinic. The 77 employees honored for their service have worked a combined 1,385 years for Harbin Clinic. “It is with grateful...
15-year-old boy arrested for shooting, killing woman in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after police said he shot a woman to death in Polk County last week. The GBI said they arrested Ashjuan Stocks, 15, on Nov. 19. Stocks is accused of killing 38-year-old Cieria Lashae Colvin. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
wrganews.com
Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday
According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
wbrc.com
Calera PD recovers 8 kilos of meth during traffic stop
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department have made an arrest Tuesday after a large amount of drugs were found during a traffic stop on I-65 in Calera. According to police, 49-year-old Darrell Leroy Fowler of Dalton, Georgia has been arrested after they...
weisradio.com
Rotary Club Collects 6000 Cans Of Food
The Rotary Club of Centre recently administered a food drive through Cherokee County Schools. The drive resulted in approximately 6,000 cans. and $537.55 cash being collected and delivered to the Family Care Center. All county schools participated in the food drive this year. Jay Prater, JAG instructor, & Christian Nelson,...
Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) -- The father of four girls who are currently missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff's Office reports.
$20,000 reward offered after Pell City woman fatally run over while stopping break-ins
A reward of $20,000 is now being offered in the death of a Pell City woman who was fatally run over while trying to foil a series of car break-ins. Rebekah Poe, 46, was killed Sunday night in the area of Funderburg Lane and Skyline Trail. Police said it was...
wvtm13.com
Pell City hit-and-run victim was a Waffle House legend
PELL CITY, Ala. — Rebekah Poe was an institution at Pell City's Waffle House. Having worked there for three decades, her name now graces a restaurant window, flanked by two angels. "A loss of life is tragic in any circumstance. But this family was special to Pell City," Pell...
wrganews.com
51-year-old arrested for felony Burglary & Criminal Damage to Property Charges
According to Floyd County Jail Records, 51-year-old James Edward Brookshire was arrested by the Floyd County Police department on Monday for entering a home on Maple Road and then living there without permission. Officers stated that a walkthrough of the home revealed that Brookshire had allegedly broken every window in the residence. Brookshire is being charged with felony charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal damage to property charge.
wbrc.com
Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
