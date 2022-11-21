Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLWT 5
Preview: Moeller vs. Springfield
They are back at it for a second straight season. Springfield edged out Moeller by one point on a late fourth quarter touchdown in the state semifinals last fall in Piqua. The Crusaders look to avenge that defeat and make it to the state title tilt for the first time since 2013.
fcnews.org
Archbold boys to lean on emergence of young players
The Archbold boys basketball team has a pair of all-league and all-district performers back to help them on the hardwood this season. “We will be replacing a lot of graduated seniors but there are a lot of opportunities for younger guys to step up and fill roles,” said head coach Joe Frank, entering his fifth season at the helm of the program. “Our goal is to play as hard as we possibly can and improve in all areas of the game. We hope to make up for our lack of size by using our team quickness and being very aggressive.”
fcnews.org
Archbold girls to be led by guard play
The Archbold girls basketball team aims to put together another winning season in 2022-23. They finished last season with a 15-8 record and 5-2 mark in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play. “We have a good mixture with the seven returning and younger first year players,” said head coach Brian Ziegler....
Moeller gets chance for redemption in state semifinal against Springfield
The Moeller High School football team is preparing to play Springfield for a second straight season in a Division I state semifinal this Friday night in Piqua.
WTOL-TV
Two TPS schools named top magnet schools in Ohio
Toledo Early College is now the number one magnet school in the state. Toledo Technology Academy takes the number two spot for magnet schools in Ohio.
WTOL-TV
Busiest night of the year for bars isn't the case in this college town
The biggest bar night of the year doesn't apply everywhere. The night before Thanksgiving is known to draw crowds to bars, but not necessarily in Bowling Green.
westbendnews.net
Cooper’s Donations Help Paulding 8th Grade Field Trip Expense
Through a generous donation from the Cooper Family Foundation, the Paulding 8th grade class took a field trip to Auglaize Canoe & Kayak located in Oakwood. While there, students had the opportunity to kayak the beautiful river while enjoying the changing leaves, pick a pumpkin to take home, play outdoor yard games, take a hayride, explore the corn maze, and even roast hot dogs and s’mores on the campfire. It was a fun-packed day, full of team bonding and laughs. Every student and teacher is very grateful for the experience and left with many memories.
Paulding County Progress
Possible future for Paulding County outlined in water regionalization study
Communities across Paulding County must solve the riddle of how to replace aging infrastructure so their residents can access quality drinking water. One possible solution is a regional water system, and that answer took center stage Monday morning. Leaders from across the county came together to hear the results of...
13abc.com
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
bgfalconmedia.com
University Acknowledges the land it resides on
Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
hometownstations.com
BGSU senior, Findlay native donates potentially life-saving blood stem cells to woman with leukemia
Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok...
westbendnews.net
Elaine (Norr) Stoller
Elaine (Norr) Stoller, age 89, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Paulding County Hospital. Elaine was born April 6, 1933 in Fort Wayne, IN to parents Herman and Helen (Stavenik) Norr. On January 14, 1990, she married Willis Stoller who passed away to his heavenly home on September 25, 2009.
toledo.com
Elvis Plays Toledo on Thanksgiving Day
1956: Elvis Presley, the future musical monarch gyrated onto the stage at the Sports Arena for two Thanksgiving Day concerts in 1956 and blew Toledo away. "The screaming youngsters frequently bordered on hysteria," the Blade reported in the next day's paper. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
Farm and Dairy
JD S660 combine, heads, JD tractors, and misc.
AUCTION LOCATION: 17656 State Road, VAN WERT, OH 45891 ~ “WATCH FOR AUCTION SIGNS”. App. 8 Miles SE of Delphos – App 5 Miles West of Lima on SR 81, then app ¼ Mile North of SR 81 on McBride Rd. “LIVE INTERNET BIDDING” (Live bidding starts...
westbendnews.net
MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY
Tragic story of two young men from Broughton, Earnest Earl Tilley and Frank Halley Doster. Earnest was born in Broughton, Ohio, April 21, 1896. The son of George H. and Bertha Tilley. The family was living in Latty until around 1915, before moving back to Broughton. When the United States was soon to be drawn into war in Europe, men had to resister for the draft. Earnest registered in Broughton, June 5, 1917. He was listed as having a medium and slender build, gray eyes and dark brown hair. Earnest was single and working as a common laborer for Otto Slatter in Broughton. Earnest was called to serve his country, June 25, 1918.
Daily Advocate
Greenville BoE hears complaint, highlights students’ academic, athletic, musical performances
GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education met in the Anna Bier Civic Room of St. Clair Memorial Hall March 17. Of particular interest were students’ academic and athletic commendations as well as a parent complaint alleged against a high school teacher. Jody Harter, Doug...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy/Tipp Police team to end pursuit
TROY — A pursuit of two allegedly stolen vehicles that began in northern Ohio, near Mount Cory, came to an end in Miami County Monday night with a crash of one of the vehicles and two Kentucky men being taken into custody. The chase began at mile marker 147...
Kenny Chesney to perform in Fort Wayne
Kenny Chesney is performing at the Coliseum in the spring during his 2023 tour.
verticalmag.com
Something Sweet: The story of Chuck Surack’s Sweet Helicopters
Estimated reading time 13 minutes, 43 seconds. The story of Sweet Helicopters cannot be told without the story of Chuck Surack. His is a rags-to-riches tale that is the epitome of the American dream. The musical empire of Sweetwater Sound that Surack created has surpassed any aspirations he may have set, and it has allowed him to explore his deep-rooted fascination with aviation. While he has long held a passion for flying, Surack’s exposure to the vertical lift world 14 years ago was the catalyst for his most personal undertaking. To those who know him, it comes as no surprise that his latest enterprise would be a resounding success.
WDTN
Test Driving a New Truck at Chevrolet of Troy!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We visited Chevrolet of Troy to test drive a brand new 2022 Chevy Silverado!. Jacob Shepherd, Dealer Principal at Chevrolet of Troy rode along to share some information about the truck!. According to Jacob, the 2022 Chevy Silverado is versatile and gets great gas mileage....
