Antwerp, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLWT 5

Preview: Moeller vs. Springfield

They are back at it for a second straight season. Springfield edged out Moeller by one point on a late fourth quarter touchdown in the state semifinals last fall in Piqua. The Crusaders look to avenge that defeat and make it to the state title tilt for the first time since 2013.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
fcnews.org

Archbold boys to lean on emergence of young players

The Archbold boys basketball team has a pair of all-league and all-district performers back to help them on the hardwood this season. “We will be replacing a lot of graduated seniors but there are a lot of opportunities for younger guys to step up and fill roles,” said head coach Joe Frank, entering his fifth season at the helm of the program. “Our goal is to play as hard as we possibly can and improve in all areas of the game. We hope to make up for our lack of size by using our team quickness and being very aggressive.”
ARCHBOLD, OH
fcnews.org

Archbold girls to be led by guard play

The Archbold girls basketball team aims to put together another winning season in 2022-23. They finished last season with a 15-8 record and 5-2 mark in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play. “We have a good mixture with the seven returning and younger first year players,” said head coach Brian Ziegler....
ARCHBOLD, OH
westbendnews.net

Cooper’s Donations Help Paulding 8th Grade Field Trip Expense

Through a generous donation from the Cooper Family Foundation, the Paulding 8th grade class took a field trip to Auglaize Canoe & Kayak located in Oakwood. While there, students had the opportunity to kayak the beautiful river while enjoying the changing leaves, pick a pumpkin to take home, play outdoor yard games, take a hayride, explore the corn maze, and even roast hot dogs and s’mores on the campfire. It was a fun-packed day, full of team bonding and laughs. Every student and teacher is very grateful for the experience and left with many memories.
PAULDING, OH
13abc.com

Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
BRYAN, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

University Acknowledges the land it resides on

Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
westbendnews.net

Elaine (Norr) Stoller

Elaine (Norr) Stoller, age 89, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Paulding County Hospital. Elaine was born April 6, 1933 in Fort Wayne, IN to parents Herman and Helen (Stavenik) Norr. On January 14, 1990, she married Willis Stoller who passed away to his heavenly home on September 25, 2009.
PAULDING, OH
toledo.com

Elvis Plays Toledo on Thanksgiving Day

1956: Elvis Presley, the future musical monarch gyrated onto the stage at the Sports Arena for two Thanksgiving Day concerts in 1956 and blew Toledo away. "The screaming youngsters frequently bordered on hysteria," the Blade reported in the next day's paper. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
TOLEDO, OH
Farm and Dairy

JD S660 combine, heads, JD tractors, and misc.

AUCTION LOCATION: 17656 State Road, VAN WERT, OH 45891 ~ “WATCH FOR AUCTION SIGNS”. App. 8 Miles SE of Delphos – App 5 Miles West of Lima on SR 81, then app ¼ Mile North of SR 81 on McBride Rd. “LIVE INTERNET BIDDING” (Live bidding starts...
VAN WERT, OH
westbendnews.net

MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY

Tragic story of two young men from Broughton, Earnest Earl Tilley and Frank Halley Doster. Earnest was born in Broughton, Ohio, April 21, 1896. The son of George H. and Bertha Tilley. The family was living in Latty until around 1915, before moving back to Broughton. When the United States was soon to be drawn into war in Europe, men had to resister for the draft. Earnest registered in Broughton, June 5, 1917. He was listed as having a medium and slender build, gray eyes and dark brown hair. Earnest was single and working as a common laborer for Otto Slatter in Broughton. Earnest was called to serve his country, June 25, 1918.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy/Tipp Police team to end pursuit

TROY — A pursuit of two allegedly stolen vehicles that began in northern Ohio, near Mount Cory, came to an end in Miami County Monday night with a crash of one of the vehicles and two Kentucky men being taken into custody. The chase began at mile marker 147...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
verticalmag.com

Something Sweet: The story of Chuck Surack’s Sweet Helicopters

Estimated reading time 13 minutes, 43 seconds. The story of Sweet Helicopters cannot be told without the story of Chuck Surack. His is a rags-to-riches tale that is the epitome of the American dream. The musical empire of Sweetwater Sound that Surack created has surpassed any aspirations he may have set, and it has allowed him to explore his deep-rooted fascination with aviation. While he has long held a passion for flying, Surack’s exposure to the vertical lift world 14 years ago was the catalyst for his most personal undertaking. To those who know him, it comes as no surprise that his latest enterprise would be a resounding success.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WDTN

Test Driving a New Truck at Chevrolet of Troy!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We visited Chevrolet of Troy to test drive a brand new 2022 Chevy Silverado!. Jacob Shepherd, Dealer Principal at Chevrolet of Troy rode along to share some information about the truck!. According to Jacob, the 2022 Chevy Silverado is versatile and gets great gas mileage....
TROY, OH

