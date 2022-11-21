ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

What is Open & Closed On Turkey Day In Massachusetts

What angered me lately was the fact that businesses were mandated to stay open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Black Friday will be here before you know it and that is when you should concentrate on your shopping. Turkey Day should be a moment of "down time" where you can enjoy an awesome dinner and spend time with those who are extra special to you. However, the usual establishments will be CLOSED in Massachusetts and all across the tri-state region on the 4th Thursday of November:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westfordcat.org

Westford COVID-19 Update: New Strain Predominant in Massachusetts

WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have remained steady week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, 31 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 40 total positive tests, with 7.13% of 519 tests returning positive.
WESTFORD, MA
WCVB

Couple reflects on winning Massachusetts' first lottery jackpot 50 years ago

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Chef Ming Tsai delivering food, hope to Massachusetts families in need

GARDNER, Mass. — The American Farm Bureau estimates this year's Thanksgiving Dinner costs 20 percent more than it did last year. The local nonprofit, Project Bread, estimates that one in six households in Massachusetts is food insecure, meaning they don't have access to food or enough of it. And there's work being done to bring those numbers down.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Happy tales to you. Good news from the housing market.

Buyers, sellers, and industry experts offer tips on how to win. Interest rates are in the sixes. Housing inventory is perpetually low. But all is not lost. Take it from these three housing warriors, who bought or sold homes in the past six months — and two real estate experts who found silver linings in this cloudy landscape.
WORCESTER, MA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.

KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago with care from the North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

TikTok Gives Accurate Description of Year-Round Massachusetts Forecast

As Thanksgiving is just about upon us, we are starting to see a little bit cooler temperatures little by little as winter approaches ever so subtly. For those that have lived in the Bay State for any sort of extended period of time, you have a general idea of what to expect on a month-to-month basis from the weather and traditional climate. But someone took it upon themselves to make a TikTok of a spot-on description of what to expect from the year round forecast in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

This is the best Thanksgiving side dish, according to readers

Plus, readers share the Thanksgiving dishes unique to their families. In only a few days, it will be Thanksgiving, and you are probably working hard to pull things together, planning guest lists and making several trips to the grocery store. The pumpkin pie will be in preparation, and you most likely have your recipes all picked out. But just in case you don’t, here’s a bit of inspiration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy