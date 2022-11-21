Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Related
The Best Place To Live In Massachusetts
Massachusetts may be an expensive state to live in, but it's full of wonderful cities and small towns. However, one Massachusetts city reigns supreme.
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
WUPE
What is Open & Closed On Turkey Day In Massachusetts
What angered me lately was the fact that businesses were mandated to stay open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Black Friday will be here before you know it and that is when you should concentrate on your shopping. Turkey Day should be a moment of "down time" where you can enjoy an awesome dinner and spend time with those who are extra special to you. However, the usual establishments will be CLOSED in Massachusetts and all across the tri-state region on the 4th Thursday of November:
westfordcat.org
Westford COVID-19 Update: New Strain Predominant in Massachusetts
WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have remained steady week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, 31 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 40 total positive tests, with 7.13% of 519 tests returning positive.
WCVB
Couple reflects on winning Massachusetts' first lottery jackpot 50 years ago
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
intheknow.com
Reddit wonders if these strange ‘No Eye Contact’ signs throughout Massachusetts are real
Massachusetts Redditors are cackling at these absurd signs in New England. Belmont’s walkers and hikers keep coming across signage with strange warnings and high fees. One. “No Eye Contact. Per Belmont Tradition” and claimed that rule breakers would incur a hefty $10,000 fine. Another sign read, “No Running...
WCVB
Chef Ming Tsai delivering food, hope to Massachusetts families in need
GARDNER, Mass. — The American Farm Bureau estimates this year's Thanksgiving Dinner costs 20 percent more than it did last year. The local nonprofit, Project Bread, estimates that one in six households in Massachusetts is food insecure, meaning they don't have access to food or enough of it. And there's work being done to bring those numbers down.
Boston Globe
Happy tales to you. Good news from the housing market.
Buyers, sellers, and industry experts offer tips on how to win. Interest rates are in the sixes. Housing inventory is perpetually low. But all is not lost. Take it from these three housing warriors, who bought or sold homes in the past six months — and two real estate experts who found silver linings in this cloudy landscape.
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
Families can stay a few days at this new Massachusetts emergency shelter
The state is seeing a surge of migrants and those struggling to find housing.
Baker in Ireland for Thanksgiving, Biden coming to Nantucket
Gov. Charlie Baker is spending his final Thanksgiving as governor of Massachusetts about 3,000 miles away in Ireland, the governor's office said over the weekend.
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
Boston Globe
‘She was sunshine and light and warmth’: Friends recall Brandeis student killed in bus crash
“She is one of the absolute few people I think was truly just good,” Sam Forman said. To Sam Forman, there are few people who represent “pure goodness,” who can fill a friend’s day with light and positivity even in the midst of their own struggles.
Boston 25 News
Boston man thankful for quick-thinking friends after suffering near-death experience
BOSTON, Mass. – An employee at Brigham and Women’s Hospital went from helping patients come up with treatment plans to becoming a patient himself, and now, he feels lucky to be alive after suffering a near-death experience over the summer. As a medical dosimetrist, Tony Orlina has dedicated...
CBS News
What's up with all the turkeys in Massachusetts?
This is the result of a wildly successful conservation effort by Massachusetts to reintroduce the native bird. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here are the store hours
Weeks of planning and days of cooking for Thanksgiving can only go so far. As the meal approaches, it is inevitable that some hardworking holiday cooks will find themselves missing a key ingredient. State regulations in Massachusetts known as “Blue Laws” restrict which businesses can open on Sundays and some...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.
KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago with care from the North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
TikTok Gives Accurate Description of Year-Round Massachusetts Forecast
As Thanksgiving is just about upon us, we are starting to see a little bit cooler temperatures little by little as winter approaches ever so subtly. For those that have lived in the Bay State for any sort of extended period of time, you have a general idea of what to expect on a month-to-month basis from the weather and traditional climate. But someone took it upon themselves to make a TikTok of a spot-on description of what to expect from the year round forecast in Massachusetts.
Boston Globe
This is the best Thanksgiving side dish, according to readers
Plus, readers share the Thanksgiving dishes unique to their families. In only a few days, it will be Thanksgiving, and you are probably working hard to pull things together, planning guest lists and making several trips to the grocery store. The pumpkin pie will be in preparation, and you most likely have your recipes all picked out. But just in case you don’t, here’s a bit of inspiration.
Comments / 0