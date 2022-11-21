Rain returns in time for Thanksgiving

Whether you are staying in home this week or heading out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday, be aware that rain is in the forecast just in time for the big feast on Thursday.

As illustrated in the animation below, rain showers will arrive Thursday afternoon, and they will be widespread through the evening hours and into Friday morning.

The rain will continue through Friday afternoon before tapering off Friday evening. As much as 0.5-1 inch of rainfall is possible Thursday afternoon through Friday evening.

Temperature-wise, we can be thankful for the mild conditions across Metro Atlanta! Morning temperatures will moderate into the 40s and 50s, while afternoon highs will climb into the 60s.

