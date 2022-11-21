ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

A former Walker's Point factory converted into offices has landed several new tenants

By Tom Daykin, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

A former knitting factory in the Walker's Point neighborhood that was recently converted into offices has landed several new tenants.

The Eagleknit building, 507 S. Second St., was largely completed in 2021.

Its developer, Wangard Partners Inc., is announcing 10 new tenants for Eagleknit's Converge innovation hub.

“Milwaukee, and in particular the Walker’s Point neighborhood, is ripe for growth in the entrepreneurship and technology fields, '' said Burton Metz, Wangard's president of investments and acquisitions.

“Eagleknit’s modern layout, ecosystem of innovators and hospitality-focused experience for today’s talent put tenants in a position of natural growth," Metz said in a statement.

The $30 million, 120,000-square-foot Eagleknit combines a renovated four-story former factory with a five-story addition that includes a rooftop deck.

The announced tenants are:

  • i.c. stars, which provides underserved young adults with technology-based workforce development, community leadership training, internships and job placement.
  • 55 Promotion, an independent company dedicated to promoting music to Christian radio.
  • Geno.Me, a searchable ecosystem of linked genetic and medical data.
  • SpinGroup, specializing in web and app development.
  • Walker Media Group, which helps businesses elevate their brand via direct advertising.
  • Gateway Capital Partners, a venture capital firm working with entrepreneurs who are often overlooked.
  • Doodle Hog, which provides art kits and supplies to children and adults.
  • Forward Community Investments, which provides loans to organizations working to expand affordable housing, basic social services, social enterprises, economic development and community development in underserved communities.
  • TriMarq, a media production company.
  • CAREDirect, a manufacturer and distributor of digital medication storage cabinets.

