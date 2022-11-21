ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

It’s Electric! This Bucks County Township Might Become the Next Location of a Tesla Dealership

 3 days ago

The township is in talks to build a new dealership for a major electric vehicle company.Photo byiStock

As electric vehicles continue to be a huge hit amongst Bucks County drivers, one township may soon be the next location of a major dealership. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the plans in the Warminster Patch.

Officials from Warminster Township are in talks to potentially build a Tesla dealership in the area. If the plans go through, construction for the new building could begin as early as this coming spring.

Talks about the proposed dealership are in the preliminary stages with the Elon Musk-run car company, according to Township Engineer Craig Kennard.

“There are a lot of hurdles,” Kennard said. “They just submitted a sketch plan.”

The proposed location would be set up at the long-closed Pathmark on York Road, directly across the street from Archbishop Wood Catholic High School. Due to tight scheduling at the end of the year, the zoning board might not be able to discus the plans until late December or January.

Read more about the plans for the Tesla dealership in the Warminster Patch.

