Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere

It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Blowing Off Co-Stars Behind The Scenes, Won’t Do Group Interviews

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has been refusing to do all-cast publicity for the hit show, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to sources close to the situation, Reilly and her cast mates have been dealing with friction on screen but in real life. As season 5 of the Paramount Network hit returns on Nov. 13, sources revealed the show’s cast has become a bit cliquey, with Kelly and her onscreen dad, Kevin Costner, keeping their distance.“They’re both ultra-private people,” said an insider close to the situation. “The rest of the cast has become quite close.” Another source Costner, both an exec producer and...
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo

“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
Did ‘Yellowstone’ Leak a Huge Season 5 Tragedy?

This Yellowstone theory video comes with an apology for something we said in our last video that might not only prove to be wrong, but offensive. When Yellowstone released the Season 5 trailer, fans noticed several things that seemed to predict certain events on the Paramount Network drama. One was that John Dutton becomes governor of Montana. Another was that the Dutton Ranch is hosting live events to boost revenue. Neither of those are too wild or controversial, but another of our five observations proved to be.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans React To Spotting Forrie J. Smith’s Son in Season 5 Premiere

Yellowstone‘s season five premiere was jam-packed with important character developments and new storylines, however, one detail that has fans buzzing is the actor that played young Lloyd Pierce during the first part of the non-stop two-part premiere. How in the world did Yellowstone‘s casting crew find someone that resembles Lloyd actor Forrie J. Smith so closely? Well, there’s a pretty simple solution: they hired his son, Forrest. Fans, surprised to see how closely the two men resemble each other—and thrilled to learn it wasn’t CGI—had diverse reactions which they shared online. See what they said following Smith’s post below.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Yes, That’s Still Finn Little as Carter

Carter, is that you? Audiences are stunned after seeing Finn Little looking all grown up in Yellowstone Season 5, and John Dutton is having none of it. Getting a severe mental beating from Beth Dutton will send puberty into overdrive, apparently. When we met Finn Little’s Carter in Season 4, he was a precocious little pre-teen stuck in the problems life kept throwing at him. Then came Season 5, and the young actor looks as if he’s been “eating the fertilizer.”
