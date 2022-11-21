Effective: 2022-11-24 01:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-24 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland St. Lucie; Okeechobee Patchy Dense Fog Continuing Across The Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County At 900 AM, surface observations, satellite imagery, and traffic cameras showed widespread low clouds and patchy dense fog continue across much of the Treasure Coast, as well as Okeechobee County. Visibilities in most areas are improving from earlier this morning. However, some locations remain below 1 mile. The fog is expected to lift through around 10AM. Persons out driving Thanksgiving morning should prepare to encounter rapid lowering of visibilities in fog. When driving in dense fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO