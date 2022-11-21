Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 01:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-24 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland St. Lucie; Okeechobee Patchy Dense Fog Continuing Across The Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County At 900 AM, surface observations, satellite imagery, and traffic cameras showed widespread low clouds and patchy dense fog continue across much of the Treasure Coast, as well as Okeechobee County. Visibilities in most areas are improving from earlier this morning. However, some locations remain below 1 mile. The fog is expected to lift through around 10AM. Persons out driving Thanksgiving morning should prepare to encounter rapid lowering of visibilities in fog. When driving in dense fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, Pine by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 07:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-24 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Crow Wing; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin LOCALLY DENSE FOG CONTINUES THIS MORNING Areas of fog are expected to continue to affect the area this morning. Localized visibilities are falling to below one mile at times, with some locations experiencing visibility of less than one quarter of a mile. Visibilities are expected to improve by 9am to greater than 3 miles.
Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 08:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-24 10:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix Areas of Dense Fog Through Late this Morning Areas of fog will persist through late this morning. Visibilities have fallen to below two miles, with some spots experiencing visibilities of a quarter mile or less. Conditions will gradually improve by 10am. Allow for extra time to reach your destination, slow down, and use low beam headlights.
