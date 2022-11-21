Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 07:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide is at 6:20 PM this evening.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 08:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-24 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted Dense fog possible this morning If traveling this morning through southeast Minnesota or northeast Iowa, be prepared for rapidly decreasing visibilities. Dense fog is moving east out of central Minnesota and Iowa and could suddenly reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Holiday travelers should slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 01:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-24 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland St. Lucie; Okeechobee Patchy Dense Fog Continuing Across The Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County At 900 AM, surface observations, satellite imagery, and traffic cameras showed widespread low clouds and patchy dense fog continue across much of the Treasure Coast, as well as Okeechobee County. Visibilities in most areas are improving from earlier this morning. However, some locations remain below 1 mile. The fog is expected to lift through around 10AM. Persons out driving Thanksgiving morning should prepare to encounter rapid lowering of visibilities in fog. When driving in dense fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 08:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-24 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn LOCALLY DENSE FOG CONTINUES THIS MORNING Areas of fog are expected to continue to affect the area this morning. Localized visibilities are falling to below one mile at times, with some locations experiencing visibility of less than one quarter of a mile. Visibilities are expected to improve by 9am to greater than 3 miles.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coleman, Concho, Runnels by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-24 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; Runnels A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Coleman, southeastern Runnels and northern Concho Counties through 945 AM CST At 900 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Vick, or 7 miles southeast of Eola, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Paint Rock, Ivie Reservoir Near Concho Park Marina, Voss, Leaday, Millersview, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134, The Intersection Of Us-83 And Ranch Road 765, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1929, Mozelle and Us-83 Near The Concho- Runnels County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 09:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-24 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 08:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-24 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Iron; Price; Sawyer LOCALLY DENSE FOG CONTINUES THIS MORNING Areas of fog, locally dense in spots, continue to affect northwest Wisconsin this morning. Localized visibilities are falling to below one mile at times, with some locations experiencing visibility of less than one quarter of a mile. Visibilities are expected to improve from west to east before noon. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Volusia, Northern Lake County, Orange, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 01:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-24 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Volusia; Northern Lake County; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Lake County Patchy Dense Fog Continuing Across Interior East Central Florida At 800 AM, surface observations, satellite imagery, and traffic cameras showed widespread low clouds and fog continue across much of interior east central Florida. Visibilities in most areas are improving from earlier this morning. However, some locations remain below 1 mile. The fog is expected to lift through around 930AM. Persons out driving Thanksgiving morning should prepare to encounter rapid lowering of visibilities in fog. When driving in dense fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 09:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-24 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell Dense fog possible this morning If traveling this morning through southeast Minnesota or northeast Iowa, be prepared for rapidly decreasing visibilities. Dense fog is moving east out of central Minnesota and Iowa and could suddenly reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Holiday travelers should slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Lyon, Morris, Osage by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 07:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-24 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Franklin; Lyon; Morris; Osage Isolated Dense Fog this Morning Patchy fog is occurring early today, mainly south of Interstate 70. There have been reports of visibilities as low as one quarter of a mile in isolated locations. Visibilities can vary quickly over short distances so use caution if traveling this morning. Drier air will move in behind a front later this morning, helping to dissipate fog after 10 AM.
Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley, Susitna Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 05:03:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-24 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley; Susitna Valley; Western Kenai Peninsula Several inches of snow is expected expected from late this afternoon through Friday across the area which will impact holiday travel. A developing low pressure system is expected to move into Southcentral Alaska later this afternoon with snow developing and continuing through Friday morning. There is uncertainty on the exact amounts of snow with 3 to 4 inches likely across the Anchorage area and the Matanuska valley with up to 6 inches on the Anchorage Hillside and Eagle River. For the western Kenai Peninsula and Susitna Valley we are expecting 1 to 3 inches of snow. There is a chance that we could see 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts across the area including the western Kenai Peninsula, Anchorage, and the Mat-Su Valleys. Be prepared for winter weather conditions and challenging driving conditions. Stay tuned as we refine this challenging forecast.
Flood Advisory issued for Prince of Wales Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 04:56:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Prince of Wales Island FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...for the Thorne River near Thorne Bay * WHEN...Until 1030 AM AKST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 604 AM AKST, River gauge reports from the Thorne River as of 10 pm indicate that the river is approaching minor flood stage. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly, especially near Thorne River. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen since Wed morning. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. - For Thorne River near Thorne Bay: At 5:00am the stage was 12.52 feet. Flood Stage is 12.5 feet. Impacts: At 12.5 feet: Water will begin to flow over the road upstream from the Thorne River bridge. - If you live near or along Thorne River stay alert and be prepared to take action.
Flood Warning issued for Hunt by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Caution should be exercised near the river as water begins to flow out of the banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 6.4 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 15.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon.
Wind Advisory issued for Malibu Coast, Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 05:17:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-25 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph through this afternoon, then 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph from late this afternoon through Friday morning. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast and Malibu Coast. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai Southwest, Molokai West, Waianae Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 03:15:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-25 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kauai Southwest; Molokai West; Waianae Coast HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI .A large north swell will build tonight into Thanksgiving Day. This swell will produce High to XL size surf along the north- facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui through Thanksgiving night. West-facing shores exposed to large north swell will also experience a significant rise in surf from north wrap. The swell coincides with strong to gale force northeast winds, as well as a spring high tide during early Thursday and Friday mornings. This will likely result in significant overwash issues within a large wave run up along north-facing shorelines. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet along west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. * WHERE...Kauai Southwest, Waianae Coast and Molokai West. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 03:15:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-25 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI .A large north swell will build tonight into Thanksgiving Day. This swell will produce High to XL size surf along the north- facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui through Thanksgiving night. West-facing shores exposed to large north swell will also experience a significant rise in surf from north wrap. The swell coincides with strong to gale force northeast winds, as well as a spring high tide during early Thursday and Friday mornings. This will likely result in significant overwash issues within a large wave run up along north-facing shorelines. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet along west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. * WHERE...Big Island East and Big Island North. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Special Weather Statement issued for Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Vilas, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 08:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-24 09:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Portage; Vilas; Wood DENSE FOG AND ICY ROADS WILL RESULT IN LOCALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS MORNING Areas of fog will be found across central and north central Wisconsin this morning. The fog will be dense in spots, with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less. Since temperatures are near or below freezing, moisture from the fog will freeze on the cold roads, resulting in patches of black ice. The foggy and icy conditions should be most prevalent through 9 AM, then gradually improve. Holiday travelers should be alert for icy roads, and poor or rapidly changing visibilities. Allow extra time to reach your destination and leave extra space in between vehicles.
Flood Advisory issued for Ketchikan Gateway Borough by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 04:56:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Ketchikan Gateway Borough FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...Ward Lake in the Southern Inner Channels. * WHEN...Until 300 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas near Ward Lake including trails, day use areas and campground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 603 AM AKST, Trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in areas near the Ward Lake recreational area. Minor flooding of trails, the campground, and day use areas near Ward Lake has been reported Wednesday afternoon. Around 2 to 4 inches of rain has fallen in the Ketchikan Area since Tuesday night. Up to 1 inch of additional rainfall is possible through Thursday. - For Lake Connell Dam: Wednesday at 8:00am the stage was 250.8 feet. Flood Stage is 252 feet. Impacts: At 251.0 feet: Water will begin to approach low lying areas of trails and picnic areas around Ward Lake. - Areas near the Ward Lake recreational area is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Pine by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 08:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-24 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog may make bridge decks slippery.
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Otero Mesa by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-26 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For heavy snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with isolated higher amounts up to 15 inches over east slopes. * WHERE...Sacramento Mountains and Southeastern Otero county * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening through midnight Friday Night * IMPACTS...Roads, especially those across the higher terrain, will likely become slick, snow packed, and hazardous. Plan on difficult or impossible travel, with road closures likely. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
