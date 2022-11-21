Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
NY State of Health partners with food pantries across the state
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NY State of Health will be partnering with food pantries for the sixth consecutive holiday season to help ensure consumers can access high-quality, affordable health insurance for the upcoming year. Enrollment specialists will be at food pantries across the state during November and December to provide consumers with enrollment assistance. Consumers must enroll by December 15 for health coverage starting on January 1, 2023.
informnny.com
President Biden approves emergency declaration for North Country counties following historic winter storm
ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration request for several New York counties following the historic winter storm, according to a press release from New York Governor Kathy Hochul. This includes Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, as well as Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee,...
informnny.com
Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagnino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning. Mayor Kim and Montagnino confirmed an off-duty Vermont deputy was involved in the shooting. The deputy has been identified as Vito Caselnova, IV.
informnny.com
Thousand Island Land Trust purchases all of Blind Bay site sought by CBP
ORLEANS, N.Y. (WWTI) — There have been major developments in the fight involving Blind Bay. The Thousand Islands Land Trust has officially purchased 20.5 acres of waterfront property that is located in the Town of Orleans from Blind Bay Associates, according to a press release from TILT. This property...
informnny.com
New York drivers cancelling trips due to gas prices, per report
NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The rising gas prices appear to be infringing on some New York drivers’ holiday plans, according to a report. Per Quote Wizard, nearly 37% of New York drivers have canceled a trip in the last week due to high gas prices. Other key findings...
informnny.com
NYSP: Tractor trailer driver dead following rollover crash in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police is investigating a fatal tractor trailer rollover crash in the town of Alexandria on Tuesday, according to a press release from NYSP. Police say the crash occurred on State Route 37 just north of Redwood. Police, Redwood Fire Department and Alexandria...
informnny.com
Plea hearing scheduled in ‘Gasland’ drilling pollution case
MONTROSE, Pa. (AP) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for next week in the long-running case of a natural gas driller facing felony charges over allegations it polluted the aquifer of a small Pennsylvania community 14 years ago. Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. will appear in Susquehanna County Court...
informnny.com
Name, image and likeness rights for collegiate athletes coming to NY
(WIVB) — NIL is coming to New York. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that will allow student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness without forfeiting scholarships or eligibility to participate in college sports. New York will become the 30th state to...
Comments / 0