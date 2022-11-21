Read full article on original website
While Spencer Reid's Desk Remains Cluttered, Will He Be In 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'?
The CBS series Criminal Minds is making its long-anticipated return with Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount Plus. The 10-episode first season will pick up where the original series left off in 2020 and take place after the Covid-19 pandemic. Some fan-favorite characters returning for the revival of the series are...
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ trailer brings Joe Mantegna and crew back together
Paramount+ will be host to the return of the ‘Criminal Minds’ squad in a brand new serial killer mystery set post-pandemic in the 10 episode ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution.’
‘Criminal Minds’ Vet Joe Mantegna Reveals David Rossi’s ‘Not Doing All That Great’ In Revival (Exclusive)
You asked and the Criminal Minds team delivered. The BAU crew members are back for a captivating and downright terrifying new cast in Criminal Minds: Evolution, which premieres November 24 on Paramount+. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Joe Mantegna about the new David Rossi we’ll meet when Criminal Minds: Evolution begins.
Law And Order: SVU Added A Criminal Minds Alum For An Episode That Could Be Big For Rollins
An upcoming SVU episode is adding a Criminal Minds alum, and it could be a big one for Rollins.
See the ‘Evolution’ of the ‘Criminal Minds’ Cast, Then & Now (PHOTOS)
The Evolution will be televised. Only two and a half years after Criminal Minds ended its 15-season run on CBS, most of the Behavior Analysis Unit from that final season is coming back for Criminal Minds: Evolution. The 10-episode Paramount+ revival will reunite the BAU as they hunt down an...
Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Says Mariska Hargitay Can Never Stop Laughing On Set
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is a series that explores dark themes, but another significant aspect of the show is the camaraderie between the officers working at the Manhattan Special Victims Unit. Although characters have come and gone over the years, the cast has retained that sense of unity. Change is again on the horizon, as Kelli Giddish will soon be exiting the series after playing Detective Amanda Rollins since 2011 (via Variety). Now that we finally know which episode of "Law & Order: SVU" will be her last, fans are gearing up for the character's departure.
Law & Order SVU Fans Thrilled With Amanda Rollins and Elliot Stabler's Team-Up on Organized Crime
The team of Law & Order: Organized Crime got a little help from SVU, and fans were over the moon with the delightful team-up. Tonight's episode of Organized Crime saw Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) teaming up with SVU's Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), as she brought him a case that tied into the Orgaznied Crime team's recent bust of several corrupt police. This new case seemed to involve another possible team of corrupt police, though as things moved forward not everything was as it initially seemed. Fans loved seeing Rollins and Stabler together on the same show, and you can find some of the reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
Ice-T Was In Total Disbelief Upon Hearing About Kelli Giddish's Law & Order: SVU Exit
After news of Kelli Giddish's exit from "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," fans were quick to share their disappointment and disbelief, especially when it came out that it was not her choice to leave, which Ice-T, confirmed by saying that calls came "from higher up." Amanda Rollins has been on our TV screens for the last 12 years and it's hard to imagine "Law & Order: SVU" without her. After some recent interviews with her co-stars, it seems that fans are not the only ones feeling that way.
‘Criminal Minds’ Reboot Is More Amber Fossil Than ‘Evolution’: TV Review
The ultimate victor in the streaming wars has been the audience, which now enjoys the spoils of a content-starved environment in which death is never final, and any familiar TV franchise has a good shot at being resurrected. For proof, as if any more is needed, look to the motley crew of psychopath hunters from the long-running procedural “Criminal Minds,” now back in action on Paramount+ less than three years after CBS took them off the case. But this is not quite the show viewers watched for 324 episodes. This is “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” a 10-episode-long soft reboot clearly intended to...
Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, and Zach Gilford Tease Criminal Minds: Evolution
We are now only days away from Criminal Minds: Evolution, which reunites us with beloved characters tracking the most significant unsub they've ever experienced. Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, and Zach Gilford were all available to set the stage for the revival, and we've got their full interviews below.
Fans React to Elliot Stabler's Major Confession About Olivia Benson on 'Law & Order' Episode
Law & Order: SVU is finally giving fans the plot line they've been patiently waiting for: an Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler love story. Throughout the show's two dozen seasons, Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) have taunted viewers with subtle hints that the two may have deeper feelings for each other than just friendship. This idea was further teased with the return of Meloni's character earlier this year.
Olivia Benson Will Open Up About Her Feelings for Elliot Stabler in an Upcoming SVU — Find Out Who She Tells
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit executive producer Julie Martin confirmed the Dec. 8 episode will feature a conversation about Benson's romantic feelings for her former partner Law & Order: SVU fans might just get some long-awaited answers about Olivia Benson's feelings for Elliot Stabler. Executive producer Julie Martin confirmed the Dec. 8 episode will see Benson (Mariska Hargitay) confess her feelings to her friend and coworker Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish). Martin responded to a tweet begging for some information on when — if ever — fans can...
Zach Gilford talks UnSub Elias Voit in Criminal Minds: Evolution
You know Zach Gilford from the likes of LA’s Finest and Good Girls. Now it’s time to see him in a very different role in Criminal Minds: Evolution. The first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution are now streaming on Paramount+. You can get a sense of what Elias Voit is all about, and why he is so different to the UnSubs of Criminal Minds past.
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes on Paramount+?
Our favorite Behavioral Analysis Unit is back and more chaotic than ever! Criminal Minds is making its big return through a new limited series, Criminal Minds: Evolution, which arrives nearly three years after the original series went off air. The series sees many fan-favorite actors reprising their original characters as...
A dormant serial killer network becomes active again in Criminal Minds: Evolution sneak peek
A dormant network of serial killers becomes active once again in EW's exclusive sneak peek at the forthcoming Criminal Minds revival. Set in a COVID-19 world, Criminal Minds: Evolution reunites original stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, and Adam Rodriguez as they go up against their biggest threat yet: an unsub who used the pandemic to build said network of killers. As the world opens back up, the network goes operational — and it's up to the team to hunt them down.
'I'm leaving SVU': How 'Law & Order' is preparing to say goodbye to Kelli Giddish's Detective Rollins
After 12 seasons, "Law & Order: SVU" is saying goodbye to Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish). Here's what we know about her exit.
’Law & Order: SVU’s Ice-T Reacts to Major Actor Leaving the Show
The Law & Order: SVU family is getting prepared to say goodbye to one longstanding actor and character on there.... The post ’Law & Order: SVU’s Ice-T Reacts to Major Actor Leaving the Show appeared first on Outsider.
NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama Was Ready To Cause Chaos As Soon As He Joined The Show
Although it's beaten out by "Law & Order: SVU" as the longest-running crime drama ever (via NBC), "NCIS" is still incredibly popular after all of this time. In fact, Season 19 helped "NCIS" even become the most-watched television series of the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from Variety. It's almost natural that television shows start to fall off a little as they go on, but "NCIS" has proven to be an exception.
Kelsey Grammer Teases ‘Frasier’ Reboot (Exclusive)
Eighteen years after he signed off, Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back to TV!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Kelsey about what to expect from the upcoming Paramount+ reboot. While he couldn’t reveal too much, Kelsey noted that Dr. Frasier is “still gonna be looking for...
SVU Fans Can Expect A Benson And Stabler Treat In Season 24
Since Christopher Meloni made his triumphant return as Elliot Stabler on "Law & Order: Organized Crime," one question has been in everyone's minds. The will-they-won't-they push and pull in crime procedurals is a well-traversed trope at this point, and probably no one does it better than Stabler and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). First debuting their partnership in "Law & Order: SVU" in 1999, the former partners have had over two decades to perfect their romantic tension. And there have been many obstacles stopping this perfect union.
