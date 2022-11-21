ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Thanksgiving is the #1 day for house fires in Massachusetts

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BfHkO_0jIZALzK00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Everyone needs to make fire safety a priority in the kitchen as Thanksgiving is only a few days away.

Foods to share with your pet on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is the number one day for house fires in Massachusetts, according to State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. “Each year, we see about twice as many fires on Thanksgiving as on the next-closest day,” Ostroskey said. “Don’t let a fire ruin this special time with your family and loved ones.  Practice fire safety when cooking and heating your home, and be sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that can alert you to danger.”

From 2017 to 2021, there have been 678 fires on Thanksgiving in Massachusetts alone, and 87% of them involved cooking at home. Those fires caused seven injuries, seven fire service injuries, and more than $3 million in losses. Residential; cooking fires have dropped, however, by more than 20% last year falling from 127 in 2020 to 97 in 2021 on Thanksgiving.

State Fire Marshal Ostroskey offers some cooking tips that everyone should follow for this holiday season:

  • Be sure your oven is empty before turning it on.
  • Keep flammable items away from the stovetop.
  • Turn the pot handles inward over the stove.
  • Remember to “stand by your pan” and stay in the kitchen when boiling, frying, or broiling.
  • Use a timer when baking or roasting and never leave the house with the oven running.
  • The best way to respond to a stovetop fire is to “put a lid on it” and turn off the heat.
  • The best way to respond to an oven or broiler fire is to keep the oven doors closed and turn off the heat.
  • If the fire is not quickly snuffed out, leave the house and call 9-1-1 from outside

The National Fire Protection Association says that at-home use of “turkey fryers that use cooking oil, as currently designed, are not suitable for safe use by even a well-informed and careful consumer.” It is recommended to use new “oil-less” turkey fryers for Thanksgiving.

Gas ovens present a hazard if they are used for several hours as well. If you have a kitchen exhaust fan, use it. If you do not have one, crack a window for some fresh air when using the gas oven for a long period of time. Working CO alarms are very important to protect you and your family from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WNAW

What is Open & Closed On Turkey Day In Massachusetts

What angered me lately was the fact that businesses were mandated to stay open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Black Friday will be here before you know it and that is when you should concentrate on your shopping. Turkey Day should be a moment of "down time" where you can enjoy an awesome dinner and spend time with those who are extra special to you. However, the usual establishments will be CLOSED in Massachusetts and all across the tri-state region on the 4th Thursday of November:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Doing This While Driving in the Rain is Illegal in Massachusetts

My cousin who lives in the Boston area recently posted on social media about her frustrations with drivers who don't turn on their headlights when it's raining, "It should be illegal!" she said. Ummm, news flash cuzzo, it is! I already knew this (then again, I'm quite versed in the laws of the road, i.e. a million tickets) but my cousin was unaware, and I ALWAYS see people driving in the rain without their lights on. It got me wondering, do people just not know?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

POST moves to make some officer information public

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training or POST Commission, the branch of the Massachusetts government that recertifies, decertifies, suspends, and retrains Massachusetts Police Officers recently approved a motion to publish a list of the names, agency, and certification status of officers who were certified when the commission was formed, or recertified in the last few weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

New Hampshire officials continue search for missing Massachusetts woman

“***New Hampshire Conservation Officers are seeking the public’s help locating an overdue hiker.***. Emily Sotelo, 20, was dropped off yesterday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, with the intended hiking route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume. Overnight temperatures dropped to ‘about zero’, with windspeeds making the chill factor -30 degrees Fahrenheit. The National Guard has also brought in a helicopter to search for the missing hiker.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bunewsservice.com

LISTEN: Treasure Hunting in Massachusetts

Hope can be the most precious treasure to a person. For some people, hope is not enough to keep looking for lost things. But for some, all they have is hope to help them find what is lost even if they don’t know what they are looking for.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Thanksgiving Plans: Baker In Ireland, Biden Coming To Nantucket

Gov. Charlie Baker is spending his final Thanksgiving as governor of Massachusetts about 3,000 miles away in Ireland, the governor's office said over the weekend. The governor and First Lady Lauren Baker left Saturday evening for Dublin to start a weeklong family trip to Ireland. They plan to return to Massachusetts next Monday, Nov. 28. Acting Gov. Karyn Polito will be in charge most of the time that Baker is away.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

35K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy