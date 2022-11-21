ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Vice

Twitter Employees Call Elon Musk’s Bluff

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In the latest chapter of Twitter's chaotic developments, a Thursday deadline imposed by Musk to stay or resign from the company was met with hundreds of resignations. In an email sent early Wednesday, titled "A Fork in the Road" Musk offered three months severance to employees that didn't want to stay "to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0.”

