This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
Elon Musk says free employee lunches at Twitter HQ were costing more than $400 per meal because 'almost no one' was in the office
Elon Musk said Sunday that free staff lunches at Twitter HQ were costing more than $400 per meal. He said badge-in records at the San Francisco office showed average occupancy below 10%. A former Twitter employee said spend on breakfast and lunch was $20-25 per person. Elon Musk said Sunday...
Jack Dorsey, who resigned as Twitter CEO last year and left its board this year, apologizes and ‘takes responsibility’ for Elon Musk’s mass layoffs
Twitter workers now unemployed thanks to Elon Musk are unlikely to get an apology from him. But they did just receive one from Jack Dorsey, the Twitter co-founder who led the company until November last year. In a tweet on Saturday morning, one day after his longtime friend Musk slashed...
After reinstating Kanye and Trump, Elon Musk keeps Twitter ban for Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
The self-described "free speech absolutist" seems to be inconsistent with his reinstatement policy, this time citing the InfoWars host does not deserve his "mercy".
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after begging her to stay at the company, report says
Robin Wheeler has been fired from Twitter, Platformer reported, a week after reports said Elon Musk convinced her not to resign from the company.
Elon Musk's Twitter laid off more than 90% of staff in India — now only about 12 employees remain, report says
Elon Musk's Twitter slashed 90% of employees in India over the weekend, sources told Bloomberg. Twitter had about 200 staff in the country but now only about 12 remain, per the report. About 70% of the layoffs in India were in the product and engineering team, it added. Twitter has...
Elon Musk mocks #staywoke shirts at Twitter that were made to support Black Lives Matter and once worn by Jack Dorsey
In 2016, Jack Dorsey said the shirts represented "being aware, staying aware" of events like the police shooting of Michael Brown.
Ex-Twitter employees are horrified by Elon Musk reinstating Donald Trump’s account: ‘Incredibly upsetting’
“Donald Trump attracted and amplified the most extreme content and conspiracy theories,” said one former Twitter employee.
Elon Musk reportedly calls all coders to Twitter HQ after 1,200 employees resign
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk has reportedly sent a company email to the Twitter engineering team asking anyone who writes software to report to Twitter HQ in San Francisco Friday by 2 p.m. The email was reported by Platformer editor Zoë Schiffer and corroborated by a report in Fortune. The Fortune report also cites […]
Within Hour, Millions Answer Elon Musk's Twitter Poll on Reinstating Trump
Musk lifted bans on three other users Friday who had been suspended this year. Trump has been banned from Twitter since January 2021.
Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-president's account
Donald Trump on Saturday said he had no interest in returning to Twitter even as a slim majority voted in favor of reinstating the former U.S. President, who was banned from the social media service for inciting violence, in a poll organized by new owner Elon Musk. Slightly over 15...
Twitter Employees Call Elon Musk’s Bluff
On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In the latest chapter of Twitter's chaotic developments, a Thursday deadline imposed by Musk to stay or resign from the company was met with hundreds of resignations. In an email sent early Wednesday, titled "A Fork in the Road" Musk offered three months severance to employees that didn't want to stay "to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0.”
Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's headquarters carrying a bathroom sink
Elon Musk shared a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter's headquarters. Twitter staff were notified on Wednesday that the Tesla CEO would be in the office during the week. The billionaire has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to close his $44 billion Twitter deal or face...
NBC Bay Area affiliate's report on Paul Pelosi attack shares key details with retracted 'Today' report
A local NBC affiliate reported many of claims surrounding the attack on Paul Pelosi that NBC News retracted from its "Today" report earlier this month.
The big question on everyone's mind now that Elon Musk owns Twitter: Is Donald Trump coming back?
Elon Musk has previously said he would reverse Trump's permanent suspension if he buys Twitter, calling the ban a "morally bad decision."
Elon Musk is camping out at Twitter HQ and Tesla investors are torqued
Newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk isn’t bashful about touting his working hours and dropped a now deleted tweet early Monday morning letting the world know he’s got his nose to the grindstone for the sake of his new business endeavor. “I’ve been at Twitter SF HQ all...
